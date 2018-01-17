Daniel Burch, aka the Alfa Romeo Joker, Takes Us for a Ride in His Jokermobile

Daniel Burch of Arlington loves to spend his days off taking his finely tuned 2015 Alfa Romero 4C Spider down the highway and through the streets of downtown Dallas. He doesn't use his downtime to drive and run errands. He couldn't if he wanted to — the tiny sports car has no trunk or room for more than two enthusiastic gearheads. He's just in it for the joy of the drive.

"You have to embrace what the car does," Burch says. "When you get the minivan, you get the kids and let them spill stuff in it. That's what it's for. This car is for fun."

Burch takes his car down Interstate 20 on a chilly afternoon and opens up the engine on a stretch of unoccupied asphalt. The vehicle zooms up to just over 100 mph as the rear engine purrs like a happy kitten. The wind knocks back our hair that's just barely sticking out of the exposed roof because of the car's lack of headspace. It feels like some kind of adult-sized go-kart we've pulled out of the garage for the afternoon. He has a special button labeled "fun" on the driver side.

Pretty much all drivers we encounter or let pass us crane their necks to get a good, long look or even a picture on their cellphones. It's not because they want a look at this Italian marvel with a turbocharged 16-valve inline-4, fuel-injected engine that can pump out 237 hp at 6,000 rpm to go from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. It's because Burch has turned the car into a Jokermobile, and when he drives it, he becomes the grimaced menace known as the Joker.