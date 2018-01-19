This Video of Dancers Performing a Fiery Routine Against the Dallas Skyline Is Getting Lots of Attention

You probably can’t tell from the sensual bachata performance in their latest video, but Luis Loredo and Victoria Calamusa have only been dance partners for four months. While Loredo lives in Dallas, Calamusa calls Charlotte, North Carolina, home.

The pair set out to showcase the hot Dominican dance by using Dallas’ skyline as a backdrop. The response? Muy bueno, according to Facebook fans, who've watched the video more than 16,000 times since it was posted Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Tell us about the filming of this video.

Calamusa: Well, actually, it was freezing when we did this video. So the whole time we were filming, until we warmed up from dancing, we were both pretty cold. As for the music, whenever we first heard the song, we really connected to it and instantly knew we had to create something magical with it.