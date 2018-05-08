NAMI Dallas Educates Middle and High School Students on the Realities of Mental Illness

Walking along the streets or standing in a room full of other people, those with a mental illness may be nearly impossible to distinguish. But one in five adults experiences a mental health condition every year, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the nation. Dedicated to bettering the lives of millions of Americans, NAMI has hundreds of affiliates around the country, including NAMI Dallas, that educate, advocate and listen to those affected by mental illness, according to the organization's website.

Every year, NAMI organizes walks to raise awareness and funds for people affected by mental illness. The 13th annual NAMI Dallas Walk was Saturday at Dr Pepper Park in Frisco, where it's been for two years.