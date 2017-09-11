The Therapists of The Real Housewives of Dallas Speak About Their Clients' Behavior

LeeAnne Locken's therapist, Elizabeth Scrivner, says sometimes clients take one step forward and several steps back. screenshot of The Real Housewives of Dallas

During Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, some of the Housewives choose to deal with their issues in a healthy way.

Therapy is a major storyline during this season. In the first few episodes, Housewife LeeAnne Locken visits with her therapist, Elizabeth Scrivner of Park Cities Counseling, about her anger issues and rebuilding her tarnished reputation from Season 1.

Scrivner says shooting the therapy sessions felt completely normal despite the presence of cameras. While she can’t disclose how long Locken has been a patient, Scrivner says she watched Season 1 of the show. She says it does not affect her therapy sessions with Locken.

During Episode 3, Locken shows up to Stephanie Hollman’s Halloween party dressed as a “two face” and tells people she’s dressed as Hollman. Hollman’s husband, Travis, tells his wife he wants to kick Locken out of the party, but Hollman lets her stay. Scrivner says Locken’s behavior doesn’t mean she isn’t progressing in her journey.

LeeAnne Locken showed up to Stephanie Hollman's Halloween party dressed as Hollman, a two-face. screenshot of The Real Housewives of Dallas

“Going to therapy isn't a quick fix, but it is a beginning to growth and healing,” she says. “While in therapy, clients test out new and old behaviors to see if and how they want to change. This is healthy. When clients choose a behavior they are used to, this does not discount their ability to grow, change or continue on a path of healing.”

Earlier in the season, Hollman sat down with her life coach, Lori Dixon, to get help dealing with her conflict with fellow Housewife Brandi Redmond. Dixon says watching Hollman confront Redmond was difficult, but she is proud of how Hollman handled Locken's appearance at her Halloween party.

Lori Dixon, Stephanie Hollman's life coach, says she is proud of how Hollman handled herself this season. screenshot of The Real Housewives of Dallas

“I think she handled it with grace,” Dixon says. “I felt that Travis was incredibly supportive of her. You would expect your husband to say, ‘What is this woman doing in our house?’ and I think her reaction to saying, ‘You know what, I’m not going to throw her out. I’m going to deal with it, and I’m going to still welcome her into our home,’ and sometimes that’s how you have to deal with people.”

