You won't need to grace this entryway Christmas week.
QualityHD/Shutterstock

Nordstrom at NorthPark Is Offering 24-Hour Curbside Pickup the Week of Christmas

Paige Skinner | December 4, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

If you thought Nordstrom's customer service couldn't get any better, think again.

From Dec. 16 until the store closes Christmas Eve, Nordstrom at NorthPark Center will offer 24/7 curbside pickup.

Curbside pickup is already offered during regular Nordstrom business hours. If you buy something online with the option to pick it up in store, you can call the store and ask for it delivered to your car at the main entrance of Nordstrom at NorthPark.

But now Nordstrom is taking it one step further and really rocking everyone's world — 24/7.

It's unclear why anyone would need middle-of-the-night assistance to pick up a pair of expensive children's shoes, makeup or anything else Nordstrom sells. All emails to the department store went unanswered, so we're forced to guess.

People who work at night and sleep during the day need to shop, too? People who work during the day can only shop in the wee hours of the night? Money isn't real at 2 a.m. so you can buy the most expensive fur coat? The only time you can get away from your spouse is the middle of the night? You're a vampire?

We may never know! Happy midnight shopping.

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

