Watch the Trailer for Never Goin' Back, a Raunchy Teen Comedy Set in Garland

Underage drinking. Drawing genitalia on a sleeping friend’s face. Getting high and going to work. Being arrested with your best friend. All the trials of youth are on display in the new red-band trailer for Augustine Frizzell’s feature-length directorial debut, Never Goin’ Back.

Never Goin’ Back is a comedy about two high school dropout best friends (played by Maia Mitchell and Camila Morrone) and their misadventures on the quest to spend a weekend at a Galveston beach. Set in Garland, the movie earns its R rating with an unflinching examination of disaffected youth looking for the next party, pulling no punches with the language or actions of young people living out their invincible years.

Frizzell, a Garland native, based many scenes in the movie on her experiences growing up in Texas. Her journey to make Never Goin’ Back started in 2014. After showing her short film, I Was a Teenage Girl, at South by Southwest, Frizzell received a grant from the Austin Film Society to work on her next project.