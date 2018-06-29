Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend

Friday

There’s almost never a time we don’t want to let loose at a dance party, and when it benefits a great organization? All the better. That’s why you’ll find us front and center at the Greg Dollenger Memorial AIDS Fund’s annual MetroBall 2018 at 7 p.m. Friday at Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Get glammed up for a full night of grooves from ’80s and ’90s pop trio Exposé and R&B sensation Shannon, plus plenty of DJ jams. While you’re cooling your heels between dance numbers, bid on silent auction items to help raise even more funds for those affected by HIV/AIDS in the DFW area. General admission to MetroBall is $30, with VIP packages available for $250 to $1,000; purchase tickets and find more information at gdmaf.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Dark Hour Haunted House: Dog Days is an immersive theatrical experience with a compelling narrative about discrimination against the long-misunderstood Roma people that finds parallels with the sexism and religious intolerance that led to innocent victims being persecuted in the witch trials of patriarchal colonial Massachusetts. This bigotry and hatred manifests itself as a literal monster that consumes all who — OK, I can’t keep a straight face anymore. It’s about an old witch who turns herself into a werewolf, and Gypsies spread her lycanthropic curse. Whatever. It’s a haunt with impressive makeup, costumes and special effects, and you don’t have to wait till October. Shows are 8 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and July 6-7 at Dark Hour Haunted House, 701 Taylor Drive in Plano. For tickets, $28-$70, and more information, call 469-298-0556 or visit darkhourhauntedhouse.com. Jesse Hughey

In its 12th consecutive summer tour, SoCal group Slightly Stoopid will ring in the season and promote its ninth studio album, Everyday Life, Everyday People, due to drop July 13. Slightly Stoopid founders Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald were plucked from the surf spots of Ocean Beach, California, after Sublime frontman Bradly Nowell discovered them as teenagers. Since the ’90s, they’ve become a cornerstone of the beach-born brand of psychedelic reggae punk rock that dominated the Californian culture of the day. And more than two decades later, Slightly Stoopid’s latest releases show it’s capable of staying relevant in music’s modern era. The singles off Everyday Life, Everyday People, “Higher Now” and “If You Want It,” do a good job of illustrating the band’s enigmatic sound. The latter track is old-school reggae featuring Italian performer Alborosie, and the former is a deep-voiced rap track with a blistering pace that culminates in graceful Santana-esque guitar solo. Still a California king, Slightly Stoopid’s constant experimentation has kept it sounding fresh over the years while being the torchbearers for West Coast reggae in toto. 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214 932-6501 or ticketfly.com, $17-$125. Nicholas Bostick

John Pedigo and Taylor Young make up the indie rock duo The O's. They've toured different corners of the globe and have become a local favorite. Pedigo and Young have also lent their talents to other acts such as Polyphonic Spree, Young Heart Attack, Slick 57, Rose County Fair and Hi-Fi Drowning. The duo's worked with producer Jeff Halbertlatest (Nick Cave, St. Vincent), and its latest album, Honeycomb, was released in 2016. 8 p.m. Friday, June 29, Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington, levittpavailionarlington.org, free. Diamond Victoria

Layzie Bone is best known for his part in the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. However, he left the group a few years ago to focus on a solo career. His latest album, Perfect Timing, came out in 2016, and Layzie has announced on Twitter that he's back in the studio working on another. Catch two sets from the Bone member this week: Friday night at Curtain Club and Saturday night at Andy's Bar in Denton. 8 p.m. Friday, June 29, Curtain Club, 2800 Main St., 214-742-6207, $20-$40 and 9 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $20-$40. Diamond Victoria

Chicago and REO Speedwagon co-headline on yet another run through the area. Neither band deserves to headline over the other — each has a lengthy string of hit records and singles. Chicago underwent even more lineup changes in the last year, including founding member Walter Parazaider’s retirement from touring. That said, the band is still professional and slick, playing its unique and wonderful blend of acid rock, jazz and classical. REO Speedwagon might always have cheese associated with its biggest songs, but it continues to make people of all walks of life sing along when its songs pop up on the radio. Since these bands often play casinos, you can expect sets to be longer than an hour, which is a good deal for the audience. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., livenation.com, $22-$95. Eric Grubbs

Saturday

On last week’s World of Dance, the judges had a discussion about how dancers are advanced athletes capable of things even LeBron James can’t do (their reference, for the record). If ever one needed a live, in-person show for evidence, Saturday’s 8 p.m. performance by Parsons Dance at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., will go above and beyond. Known for their athleticism and powerful modern movement, the Parsons dancers deliver performances that thrill audiences. In fact, speaking of basketball, it’s probably a safe bet that Parsons has better hang time than Luka Doncic, but the only way to find out is to purchase a ticket. They’re $12-$135 and available at tickets.attpac.org. Merritt Martin

If you've just inherited some moolah or cashed in your 401K, you might want to consider investing in some art. An excellent place to look: The Pancakes & Booze Art Show at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday. Explore more than 450 pieces of artwork by 75-plus artists. While munching on your free pancakes, observe live body painting. John LaRue is the entrepreneur and founder of this creative showcase known not only for its art but for its live music, drink selections galore, street food, and indoor and outdoor performances. Tickets for art enthusiasts (minimum age 21) are $15. For more information, call 214-697-8086 or visit deepellumart.co. Reba Liner

Denton celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month with a rally and parade kicking off at 1 p.m. Saturday on the city's historic square. The city's second annual celebration of Pride Month — it just slipped under the wire there, but better late than never in a lot of ways — starts with 45 minutes of speakers and rallying before marching off to Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St., and Oak Street Draft House, 308 E. Oak St., where there will be vendors, food, drinks, music, games for kids and T-shirts by Pan Ector Industries. It's free to attend for all ages, but children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at the venues. Search for the event's Facebook page for more details. Patrick Williams

Only a complete idiot, a moron, a racist ignoramus, would look at the culture of Africa and dismiss it with the offensive, throwaway phrase "shithole countries." Luckily, some Americans are smarter than President Donald Trump. Take the people behind The African Film Festival, for example. They've put together a huge lineup of independent African films that capture the people, culture and life in Africa. The films screen at Dallas' African American Museum, 3536 Grand Ave., starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. There are too many movies to list here, but we're eyeing Lale'enok — A Maasai Journey, about the East African Maasai people and their struggle to adapt their traditional way of life in a land facing pressure from climate change and population growth. It screens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, but the festival features a wide range of genres, from romantic dramas to documentaries, with screenings throughout both days. On Monday, the festival offers a symposium and master acting class at SMU's Dallas Hall, 3225 University Blvd. Tuesday brings an award ceremony for the films and a screening of LOL With President Nelson Mandela beginning at 6 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets start at $10 per individual screening, with weekend passes and separate tickets to the award ceremony available. The SMU symposium is free. Visit theafricanfilmfestival.org for a complete schedule and tickets. Patrick Williams

Whether one is glimpsing his smiling face or hearing his one-of-a-kind voice come on over a stereo or jukebox, Willie Nelson stands as one of the most instantly recognizable country music artists ever to step in a recording studio or take a stage. Some may wrongly dismiss Nelson as a jovial, cannabis-smoking caricature of a singing cowboy, but many well-read Texans understand that the living legend is a strumming Socrates masquerading as a singer-songwriter, actor and activist. Earlier this year, Nelson celebrated his 85th birthday — two days after he released his 67th studio album, Last Man Standing. On Saturday night, Nelson and his well-worn guitar, Trigger, return for the third annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour. For those unfamiliar with the Outlaw tour, Willie Nelson & Family headline the show with a rotating cast of opening acts on the road, which for this bill includes Oak Cliff’s Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. The announced openers for the Dallas stop on the tour are Sturgill Simpson, Ryan Bingham, The Head and the Heart, The Wild Feathers, Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real and Particle Kid. With Willie Nelson, Edie Brickell, Sturgill Simpson and Ryan Bingham, 1:20 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., ticketmaster.com, $35 and up. Daniel Rodrigue

One of the coolest local music showcases takes place Saturday night at Three Links in Deep Ellum. The Dallas Observer Music Awards-nominated Local Education Fest, now in its fourth installment, brings together an eclectic mix of local musical talent performing, collaborating and interacting for a good cause. Poppy Xander, Loafers, Son Of Stan, Lizzie Boredom, Duell, Polystarra, Blu H3ron and Rei Clone are the artists featured on the two stages installed for the festivities. If you're a regular in the local music scene, this is a great chance to stop in and see what some of these talented acts have been up to lately. Conversely, if you don't regularly seek out the scene, here's your chance to become acquainted with all that's going on and support educational initiatives in the meantime. Sponsored by the folks at King Camel Productions, this event proves to be a win-win for all parties involved. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Three Links, 2704 Elm St., ticketfly.com, $10 and up. Jeff Strowe

Informed by The Wizard of Oz, Pinocchio, childhood dreams and an urge to break from his Americana-folk shell, Shakey Graves’ latest record, Can’t Wake Up, is a rich turn in grander directions. Like its violet-draped cover art, the record is stylistically purple, a set of lush arrangements and large-scale pop built atop a rock skeleton. The Austin-based singer-songwriter has never sounded freer, weirder or more in touch with his skill set. He’s never sounded this un-country, either. As with the most exciting talents, Shakey Graves’ latest reinvention is also his best. Catch him live before he sheds skins again. With Paul Cauthen, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 30, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., ticketfly.com, 18.75 and up. Jonathan Patrick

Sunday

It's the Red, White and Blues. Blues music, that is. The Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, is hosting an afternoon of relaxing blues music while you enjoy an all-American picnic, including a local selection of barbecue, ice cream, $2 hot dogs and $2 root beer floats at Terrace on the Green. Enjoy the fun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Active and retired or former military get free admission with ID; tickets for adults are $15. Paige Skinner