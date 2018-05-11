Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend



Friday

Playwright Eric Tucker’s Cry Havoc! is a meticulously layered piece of theater. It functions as autobiography, therapy, social commentary, literary tribute and more. Tucker, an Army veteran, has done something of a mind-meld with Shakespeare, interweaving the experiences, traumas and aftermath of his service with formidable quotes from Julius Caesar, Henry V, Hamlet and the like. The result? Viewing modern warrior mindsets and strains through the perspectives of storied, ancient fighters lends a fascinating context to veterans' struggles — the dark stanzas and iambs show that the internal conflict that plagues modern vets is nothing new. And Tucker’s insight sends the message that empathy, outreach and understanding are the key to processing the experience of war. See the moving, multilayered monologue at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 27 at Fort Worth’s Amphibian Stage Productions, 120 S. Main St. Tickets are $25-$33 at amphibianstage.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

From days of long ago (2005), from uncharted regions of Ireland comes a legend: the legend of Celtic Woman, defender of adult-contemporary, Celtic and folk music. A mighty colossus of crossover pop, loved by moms, feared by music snobs. As Celtic Woman’s legend grew, the original lineup evolved until singers Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin and Éabha McMahan and violinist Tara McNeill assembled into a Voltron-like megastar ensemble that maintained peace throughout the universe — until a new horrible menace of world music threatened the galaxy. Celtic Woman was needed once more. The story of the Homecoming tour will be told at 8 p.m. Friday at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place. Tickets, $39.75-$149.75, and more information are at celticwoman.com. Jesse Hughey

Warm up those sheaf-tossing arms because it’s time for the Texas Scottish Festival and Highland Games. Friday through Sunday, the sights and sounds of Scottish culture will take over the Wise County Fairgrounds, 3101 S. FM51 in Decatur. Learn from folklorists, hear traditional music, watch people hurl straw-stuffed burlap into the air with pitchforks (the sheaf toss); throw logs, stones and heavy hammers (which don’t really look like hammers); and perform any number of traditional agricultural sports. The weekend fest is family friendly and includes activities and entertainment especially for children. The whisky tastings and Scottish breeds dog show are Saturday, and shortbread judging is Sunday. Tickets (available online or at the gate) are $10-$19 per day ($4-$8 for kids and teens), and weekend passes start at $30 ($8-$16 for kids and teens). For a full schedule of events and musical performances and to buy tickets, visit texasscots.com. Merritt Martin

Maz Jobrani doesn’t shy away from topics like race and the misconceptions and experiences of Middle Eastern people in America. He’s lived them and doesn't like what's going on right now. He also knows how to find the funny even under such tense circumstances. He founded the Axis of Evil Comedy Special in 2007 with Ahmed Ahmed and Aron Kader. He also hosts the Minivan Men podcast on the All Things Comedy network with Al Madrigal and Chris Spencer and wrote a memoir titled I’m Not a Terrorist But I’ve Played One on TV. Jobrani will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road. Tickets, $30-$50, can be purchased at improvaddison.com. Danny Gallagher

Saturday

Let's end animal cruelty once and for all. Stop buying makeup that has been tested on animals. Stop buying and wearing real fur. Just stop it. Stoooooop it. Also, take part in Strut Your Mutt 2018, the race to end animal cruelty, where you and 3,000 adorable — well, hopefully adorable — puppies will strut your way over the Ronald Kirk Bridge and through the Design District. Then you'll head back to an after-party filled with mimosas and puppies. It begins at 8:30 a.m. May 12 at Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Registration starts at $35. For more information, contact Jan at 214-461-1830 or jscoggins@spca.org. Paige Skinner

You could celebrate Mother's Day by telling Mom to take a load off while you clean her house and cook her a nice meal. Of course, that assumes outmoded gender roles, as if your mother is expected to clean and cook the other 364 days of the year in addition to, say, running her private medical practice. Strike a blow for equality, save your lazy behind some work and take Mom to see some lovely, precleaned houses on the Swiss Avenue Mother's Day Home Tour. This weekendlong event opens eight of the city's nicest early 20th century homes to the curious. It also has an open-air art fair, a vintage auto display, a children’s play area and kids' railroad, live entertainment, free horse-drawn carriage rides, air-conditioned mini-coaches to take you among homes, food and drink. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday with a Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the weekend of the event. Children 12 or younger are admitted free. Buy tickets at sahd.org or at Savage Park, 5501 Swiss Ave. Patrick Williams

Music festivals are everywhere. There's one for every genre imaginable, and many times, a festival becomes more about who will be there and what they'll wear than the music itself. Homegrown Festival is Dallas' first all-local music and arts outdoor festival, and it aims to celebrate the awesome bands and musicians of Texas. Yeah, there are great bands everywhere, but there are some really great bands sitting right next to us. Homegrown Festival celebrates those artists who are, well, homegrown. Medicine Man Revival, Acid Carousel, Sad Cops and more will perform from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St. General admission tickets are $42, VIP tickets are $125 and kids younger than 10 get in free. Paige Skinner

Sunday

Cast members of the popular improv comedy game show Whose Line Is It Anyway? bring a live version of the show to the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., at 8 p.m. Sunday. In Whose Live Anyway? Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will take audience suggestions and build sketches onstage — maybe bringing audience members up to help — in this freewheeling take on the long-running TV show. Tickets are $29.50-$39.50 at attpac.org. Patrick Williams

There should be a Nobel Prize, or at least a Pulitzer, awarded to translators. Think about it: These men and women study hard to learn foreign languages and pick up skills to spread ideas and culture among nations. They wrangle with idioms and nuance to create works that are faithful to the original in tone and meaning and readable in another language. They are unsung heros of civilization. Enough editorializing. Las Personas No Van Juntas is a video and musical art installation by Argentinian artist Lihuel Gonzalez that examines the role of translation among languages and in language and music. (To get an idea of just how important translation is, the English title of the show is "They Just Don't Match." Google translates it as "People do not go together.") Gonzalez's work, presented as part of the Soluna festival, explores the line between translation and interpretation, and the fidelity to original works. Dallas Symphony cellist Jeffrey Hood peforms. See it at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. Admission is free. Patrick Williams