Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend

Friday

Addison might be known for its endless row of chain restaurants, but its food scene deserves more credit than that. Taste Addison is here to prove that even foodies can love the suburb. Blue Goose Cantina, Table 13, and yeah, On The Border all participate in the three-day event where you can sample all the food Addison has to offer. It's Friday through Sunday at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive. Tickets start at $10. For more information, visit tasteaddisontexas.com. Paige Skinner

Wait a minute. Grapevine, the wine capital of Texas even though it has few vineyards, already has an annual Grapefest in September. Now its spring festival is all about craft beer. Maybe the time has come to consider a name-change, Grapevine, to something like Boozeville or Alky City. Hey, we'd visit. Live country, pop and rock music — including a performance by the Steve Augeri Band, led by the former lead singer for Journey (no, the other one) — fills three stages during the 34th annual Main Street Fest — A Craft Brew Experience. Sample 75 craft brews from 36 breweries across 15 states, line your stomach with plentiful food offerings and visit the carnival midway. The festival is Friday through Sunday in downtown Grapevine. General admission tickets are $7 for adults or $5 for seniors and children 6-12 years old. Tickets to the craft brew garden are $15 in advance, and packages are available for rides. Visit grapevinetexasusa.com for more information. Patrick Williams

Now in its 26th year as one of North Texas’ signature springtime rites, Richardson’s Wildflower Festival holds fast to its reputation as the area’s most inclusive and nostalgic rock 'n' roll party. In the waning days of temperate weather, the family-friendly event in Galatyn Park, 2351 Performance Drive, puts the spotlight on singer-songwriters, party bands and pop mainstays from Friday through Sunday. Festivalgoers can hoist a beer and sing along to Starship, Eric Bettencourt, Eve 6, local Hall & Oates tribute Rich Girls, Kool & the Gang, Spoon, Gin Blossoms, Shibboleth, Switchfoot, Graceland Ninjaz, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, Kwinton Gray Project, Reckless Kelly and more. Between sets, you’ll find culinary delights throughout the festival grounds; a marketplace stocked with art, home décor, clothing, and other goods; and activities for the little ones. Tickets are $30 for general admission on Friday or Saturday, $15 for Sunday, $65 for a three-day pass or $5 for kids. Visit wildflowerfestival.com for more information. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is celebrating its 41st season finale. Take a minute to let that sink in. Forty-one. Forty-one seasons of technique and passion and countless hours of rehearsal and awe-inspiring choreography. Spring Celebration, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., offers three more opportunities to support the company, cherish this city’s talent and benefit future seasons. Ray Mercer (The Lion King) brings his high-energy choreography to DBDT with “Undeviated Passage,” and DBDT vet Claude Alexander III offers his debut of “Face what’s facing you,” a work that examines how one approaches a challenge to find a win. The Spring Celebration features guest Dark Circles Contemporary Dance bringing the throwback with Joshua L. Peugh’s “Rattletrap.” Finally, the women of DBDT bring to life Ulysses Dove’s intense and electrifying “Vespers,” a tribute to his grandmother’s spirit. Tickets are $22-$58 at attpac.org. Merritt Martin

Fresh off the heels of his 20th studio album, rap legend Aaron Yates, aka Tech N9ne, is gracing Dallas with a show as part of his Planet Tour. At the not-so-obvious age of 50, N9ne has remained one of the foremost practitioners of his craft and has cemented his legacy as one of the most prolific rappers of all time. Planets is yet another monster of an album in a catalog of acclaimed albums, including Special Effects and All 6’s & 7’s, and has already helped N9ne dethrone Gucci Mane and E-40 as the rapper with the most Top 10 albums on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart. His latest release is characterized by the same raw, personal and at times downright defensive lyrics. But as with most struggles in his life, Tech N9ne is seemingly fueled by the obstacles he’s presented and the growing pains of life. Whether he’s contending with the loss of his mother on “Fear,” emphatically declaring his standing as an independent artist or simply kicking back with a cold “Caribou Lou,” Tech N9ne is a master lyricist worthy of your leisure spending dollars. 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583, $35. Nicholas Bostick

Smooth singing R&B artist Brian McKnight made it big with hits like "Back at One" and "Anytime." But it's not just his voice that's garnered him millions of ardent fans. The man can play just about any instrument needed for his albums and has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards. 8 p.m. Friday, May 18, Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 214-565-1116 or liveatthemusichall.com, $79.50-$99.50. Diamond Victoria

Saturday

Throughout its 14-year reign, Savor Dallas has been providing us with an outstanding menu. The weeklong celebration of the Dallas food scene is nothing short of spectacular. More than 100 restaurants take part. Enjoy dinners from some of the city's best chefs, culinary seminars, wine tastings, wine pairings, a fitness-fueled foodie event and more. It runs through Sunday at various locations, and tickets start at $45. Saturday's centerpiece event is the Grand Tasting from 6:30-10 p.m. at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, 1001 Washington St. It offers wine, spirits and food tastings from more than 50 chefs and venues, and tickets are $95. For more information, visit savordallas.com. Paige Skinner

It’s that time of year again, that exceedingly short window of weather in North Texas that tempts even the squarest commuter to buy a vintage motorcycle or scooter and get some open air. If you’ve taken the plunge, tune up that old Ducati or Vespa and head to the weekend-long Rockers vs. Mods rally. It starts with meet and greet from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Ginger Man Uptown, followed by a night ride. Saturday includes a lunch and tour for Rockers at RPM Cycle and Mods at Vespa Dallas, followed by a group ride to Lee Harvey’s for performances by the Ramone (a one-man Ramones tribute), the Drawer Devils, DJ Wild in the Streets and Grassland Fire with Jimbo Wallace. Sunday includes breakfast at the AllGood Café, then a long ride that concludes at the Dubliner. Ducats are $25 and include a rally bag of swag and a raffle ticket for a chance at a 1978 Vespa P200 with custom body work and LED taillights. Registration and additional raffle tickets are available at rockersvsmods.com. Jesse Hughey

What are we all going to look like when we're 80 with sleeves of tattoos? Will our grandchildren be disgusted? Will our grandchildren give themselves tattoos? Do we care? By the time we're 80, will World War V already have destroyed everything anyway? You might as well go and get another tattoo to add to your collection. Yeah, your mom doesn't get it and your future grandchildren probably won't either, but it means something to you. Elm Street Tattoo and Music Festival hosts some of the best tattoo artists in the world, including Oliver Peck and Chris Nuñez from Ink Masters, as well as art shows and bands, such as Reverend Horton Heat and The Bronx. The fest is Friday through Sunday at various locations, including Elm Street Tattoo, 2811 Elm St.; Three Links, 2704 Elm St.; Club Dada, 2720 Elm St.; and Trees, 2709 Elm St. Tickets start at $10. For more information, visit elmstreettattoo.com. Paige Skinner

It's hard to screw up a dish that consists chiefly of boiled starch coated with melted, salty fat; three of the keys to happiness are right there in the recipe. But it can be done. As home cooks up their game from the box stuff, they can easily learn that undercooking the flour in a bechamel sauce creates a mac and cheese that tastes something like a mix of chalk dust and paste. That's why we stick to Velveeta shells and "cheese." But if you've perfected a mac and cheese that blows the box stuff away, maybe it's time to try a little friendly competition. Tradewinds Social Club, 2843 W. Davis St., hosts its third annual macaroni and cheese cook-off at 6 p.m. Saturday. It costs $10 to enter, and all dishes must come in a slow cooker. (No, we don't get that, either.) Show up ready to vote on the winners and sample mac and cheese recipes till you bust. Find more information on the event's Facebook page. Patrick Williams

Touring behind a new album set to drop later this summer, Kenny Chesney is hitting big arenas across North America. The de facto king of stadium-ready country anthems is putting the finishing touches on Songs for the Saints, a collection of tracks inspired by the tragedy and eventual triumph of the people of the Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma. For such heavy subject matter, lead single “Get Along” suggests brighter, poppier territory, exploring the necessity of living in the moment and cherishing the small pleasures in life. Still, the music falls right in Chesney’s wheelhouse, so longtime fans have no need to worry — he’s still wearing that hat, he’s still muscled and sleeveless, and he’s still the country phenom you’ve come to adore. 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, $25 and up. Jonathan Patrick

The sound of Dave Matthews Band is often slagged off because of the audience that sees the band year in and year out. Whether its fans were the jocks, hippies or frat guys you knew in school, it’s easy to hate this band. But the band has more to it than endless jamming and vocal squeals. The jazzy, rock and folk act is will release a new album early next month called Come Tomorrow. You'll probably hear some of these new tunes live, but the band has a lengthy back catalog to choose from, so it should be a rather adventurous set list. And if you haven’t heard, the Dos Equis Pavilion is the new name of what people will always know as the Starplex. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19, Dos Equis Pavilion, 3939 S. Fitzhugh Ave., livenation.com, $49.50-$716. Eric Grubbs

Sunday

Paddle a boat, learn how to make a kite, and enjoy games, face painting, food and a kite-flying competition at the Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on Lake Caroline in the Las Colinas Urban Center, near the intersection of O'Connor Road and Riverside Drive. Teams of 20 paddlers will race 40-foot-long dragon boats throughout the day while those who prefer to stay dry can take to the air during an afternoon kite competition. Traditional Asian dance troupes and musicians will provide entertainment. Admission is free. Find more details at dfwdragonboatfestival.com. Patrick Williams

Wedding expos are a must for all brides. And their bridesmaids. And anyone else they drag to them. There, in a giant convention center, are dozens upon dozens of vendors all screaming that they have the perfect service to make a wedding a dream come true. And heterosexual brides shouldn't be the only ones who have to endure this. LGBTQ brides and grooms need to get in on the fun, too. We use the word fun loosely. The sixth annual Dallas LGBTQ Wedding Expo is here to help you select all the gay-friendly vendors imaginable. No need to stress about a conservative old woman who won't bake a cake for two lesbians. There will be music, food, samples, raffles and more at 12:30 p.m. May 20 at Wyndham Garden Dallas North, 2645 LBJ Freeway. Admission is free. Visit rainbowweddingnetwork.com for more information. Paige Skinner