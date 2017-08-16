21 Things to Do in Dallas This Week

EXPAND Animefest returns to the Sheraton Dallas Hotel this weekend. Kathy Tran

Thursday

South African band Seether has been making loud and aggressive alternative rock for close to 20 years. Trafficking mostly in the various styles popularized by Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails and Evanescence, the three-piece (four-piece on the road) recently released Poison the Parish, a 12-song album that is its brashest yet. Frontman Shaun Morgan said that he wanted to put loud guitars and drums back at the forefront of the band's sound. This is the approach Seether has always had in a live setting, but it had fallen out of favor in some of its most recent studio work. Now that it's reclaimed its rock prowess, expect an earful of noise at Thursday night's House of Blues show. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 6:30 p.m., $29.50 and up, houseofblues.com/dallas. — Jeff Strowe

Jessica Anne Newham, or Betty Who, is an Australian indie pop singer-songwriter, a classically trained cellist, and a self-taught pianist and guitarist. In 2013, she broke into mainstream with the single "Somebody Loves You" off her debut EP, The Movement. Who's sophomore full-length album, The Valley, was released earlier this year, to the delight of many who enjoyed her earlier danceable power pop, but it also brought with it stronger narratives and a closer look into the artist's life.Trees, 2709 Elm St., 8 p.m., $20 and up, treesdallas.com. — Diamond Victoria

If the last couple of weeks have been any indication, the Dallas sunset is an attraction unto itself. Cloudless or populated with hulking cumulonimbus clouds, the Texas sky against the city’s skyline at dusk can be a spiritual experience, and Dallas Fitness Ambassadors are inviting everyone to find their flow beneath it at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Yoga at the Omni Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St. The class is open to all levels — no previous experience is necessary — but be sure to bring a mat, some water and clothes that allow you to bend and move. The Omni and Texas Spice will offer some bites and drinks to refuel and reward, and there will be raffle prizes and pop-ups from various vendors. The class is free, but donations are encouraged. Parking is validated for the garage next to the Owner’s Box. Omni Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St., 6:30 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Merritt Martin

Stretch your limbs beneath the Pegasus at the Omni Hotel event Facebook

Hayao Miyazaki has written, produced and directed some of cinema’s best animated features in his 53-year career. The Japanese filmmaker also co-founded Studio Ghibli, the animation studio that brought us Castle in the Sky, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. Perhaps one of its most memorable films is KiKi’s Delivery Service, the story of a young witch who sets out on a yearlong search for self discovery with her talking black cat, Jiji. The film, which opened in Japan in 1989 and with an English version in the U.S. almost a decade later, marked the first Studio Ghibli film to partner with The Walt Disney Co. Angelika Film Center presents Studio Ghibli Festival: KiKi’s Delivery Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at its Plano location, 7205 Bishop Road. Tickets range from $8.50 to $11 and can be purchased at the box office or at angelikafilmcenter.com. Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, 7 p.m., $8.50-$11, angelikafilmcenter.com. — Diamond Victoria

If you don’t understand anime, you’re not alone. The National Institute of Pop Culture Fandom Trends estimates that at least a quarter of Americans look at some form of Japanese anime with a face resembling a teenage girl watching an old episode of The Lawrence Welk Show. Get up to speed with this deep and entertaining animation movement at AnimeFest at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, 400 N. Olive St. This four-day convention features events, panels and activities for all anime fans, from beginners who just started getting into the medium to experienced watchers who can recite every line of dialogue from every episode of One Punch Man. The convention will give fans the chance to compete for prizes in cosplay contests and game shows, meet the people behind some of their favorite anime series and movies, and mingle with fellow fans at dances and gaming mixers. AnimeFest runs from Thursday, Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 20. Early bird tickets at the Tier 1 level are $30 per person, four-day membership passes are $70 per person and child memberships for attendees ages 8 to 12 are $15. Passes can be purchased online at animefest.org. Sheraton Dallas Hotel, 400 N. Olive St., Thursday-Sunday, $30 and up, animefest.org. — Danny Gallagher

It’s a good time to be a girl with a dream. Despite politics and division, today’s role models encourage tomorrow’s fierce females to aim higher than ever, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Filmmaking straddles the entire STEAM acronym, requiring women to employ savvy from across the spectrum to their behind-the-camera endeavors. The 2017 Women Texas Film Festival celebrates the achievements of women in key creative filmmaking roles (writer, producer, director, cinematographer, editor and composer) with screenings at Studio Movie Grill, 10110 Technology Blvd. W. Opening night, Wednesday, Aug. 16, kicks off with Savannah Bloch’s well-regarded And Then There Was Eve, and the fest closes out with the crowd-pleasing comedy Quality Problems. In between, find six additional feature films, 38 shorts and three virtual reality projects. Although not all screenings are appropriate for young girls, it’s well worth relaying your experience viewing the rich stories this fest highlights and encouraging them to keep their sights set on the women who brought those stories to life. Tickets are $11 for individual screenings and $50 to $95 for passes at womentxff.org. Studio Movie Grill, 10110 Technology Blvd. W., through Aug. 20, $11-$90, womentxff.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

In that sometimes nebulous nexus of art and architecture exists Bang Dang, an architect who makes up half of local firm Far + Dang. As an architect, he’s inspired by ritual and Japanese aesthetics, but he’s also keenly practical and versed in the not particularly artsy construction components of his designs. His art, which he undertakes as a creative outlet, creates atmospheres rather than dwellings. He makes intricate, layered lines and bright bursts of color that exist on graph paper, brown paper, wood or canvas. His pieces weave watercolors with inks and pastels for an effect that defies the straight lines of his day job. Dang will show a selection of his meditative and vibrant pieces at Jen Mauldin Gallery, 408 N. Bishop Ave., in an exhibition titled Technique through Friday, Sept. 1. Gallery hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and admission is free; visit jenmauldingallery.com for more information. Jen Mauldin Gallery, 409 N. Bishop Ave., Suite 103, through Sept. 1, free, jenmauldingallery.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

EXPAND Arsenio Hall performs at Arlington Improv Friday and Saturday. Courtesy of Traci Harper

Friday

Here’s a fun trick. You can learn someone’s age just by asking them their earliest memory of Arsenio Hall. If someone says Hall is “that guy who starred alongside Eddie Murphy in Coming to America,” then he or she is probably a baby boomer bordering on a gen-Xer. Hosting his syndicated talk show in the days of the original late-night wars between Jay Leno and David Letterman: a gen-Xer bordering on a millennial. Starring on CBS’ Martial Law or hosting CBS’ reboot of Star Search: a solid millennial. You can see Hall performing live at the Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for preferred seating and can be purchased online at improvaddison.com. Addison Improv, 4980 Belt Line Road, Friday and Saturday, $25-$35, improvaddison.com.— Danny Gallagher

What makes a songwriter popular? In other words, how do we account for artists like Ed Sheeran? Sappy, sentimental, posturing but, above all, disingenuous, Sheeran’s made a career of confusing infatuation with love, and honesty with cleverness. Sheeran’s known for co-opting styles — sometimes he raps, sometimes he talk sings, sometimes he sort of croons — and muddling genres: sleek, electronic productions with country, dance and various regional music flourishes are his bread and butter. There must be something about how these parts come together and how that collection speaks to a certain soft spot hidden deep down in the pleasure centers of his fan base (which, it should be said, is huge). The individual components might not look like much, but this artist commands legions of admirers who’ve catapulted him into wealth and fame. Sheeran regularly sells out stadium tours. His singles break records on streaming services. Scoff all you want at the motivations behind his songwriting. Feel free to mock the way he stumbles in and out of hooks, the way can make a lumpy mess of a silken melody. But for whatever reason, Sheeran’s able to do what most musicians can’t: write songs that connect humans across continents, make music that gives birth to adoration and devotion. Now, how could you not respect that? American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com. — Jonathan Patrick

The Seattle-based indie folk band Fleet Foxes has been on a bit of a break during the past three years. Lead singer Robin Pecknold announced in 2014 he’d be taking some time away from the group to attend Columbia University. But in June, he burst back onto the scene with the release of Fleet Foxes’ third studio album, Crack-Up. It’s perhaps the most ambitious project by the band known for idyllic, floating tracks such as “Mykonos” and “Montezuma.” This time around, the band has gotten even bigger, with nearly 20 musicians playing dozens of instruments to create a darker and more complex sound. Songs “Third of May / Ddaigahara” and "I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar" are cavernous and sprawling affairs that break down into instrumental jams with hints of the neo-folk sound that made the band such a breath of fresh air in the mid-2000s. The show will feature only a taste of these new tracks, however, interspersed with fan favorites and Pecknold’s soothing falsetto. Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 8 p.m., $40.50, thebombfactory.com. — Nicholas Bostick

OK, so it’s been years since you’ve stepped on a skateboard. You don’t have to be a teenager who believes his skeleton is unbreakable to enjoy skateboarding as a spectator. Whether you’re a skater or just someone who enjoys watching skaters try to defy the laws of gravity and physics, you should buy a ticket for the NTX Slamfest. The two-day festival will feature live skateboarding demonstrations and competitions, as well as live performances by more than 30 of the best bands to shred, such as The Unlikely Candidates, Sealion, Royal Sons and Bravo Max. The NTX Slamfest will be Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Action Park Grand Prairie, 1002 Lonestar Parkway. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the festival or online at actionparkgp.com. Action Park, 1002 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie, Friday and Saturday $10, see Facebook. — Danny Gallagher

Richard Lester's witty and kinetic classic rock ‘n’ roll comedy A Hard Day’s Night captures the spirit and sound of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr at the height of Beatlemania. The humorous, often hilarious romp follows The Beatles in their feature-length film debut as they depart Liverpool bound for a London show, encountering (and then running from) over-the-top fans, rabid members of the press, throngs of screaming schoolgirls and even the police. The band is also frequently stymied by the mischievous antics of McCartney's rascally grandfather John (played by Wilfrid Brambell). A Hard Day's Night has been released with a fully restored negative and digitally restored soundtrack, so the lads from Liverpool have never looked or sounded better on the silver screen. See a late-night screening of the classic film at Inwood Theatre, 5458 W. Lovers Lane, as a part of the theater’s Midnight Madness series. Screenings begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug.18, and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets cost $11 at landmarktheatres.com. Inwood Theatre, 5458 W. Lovers Lane, Friday and Saturday, $11, landmarktheatres.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Alice Cooper performing at American Airlines Center in 2015, just a few hours after his gig with his old band at Good Records. Melissa Hennings

Saturday

Your typical fitness-focused, gym-adjacent yoga studio can be an awkward environment, so much so that it’s basically a cliche: insipid soft music, impossibly thin yuppies, judging eyes, highly fashionable yoga gear. But what if the space could be more inclusive and casual — more fun? Yoga N Da Hood was formed to create yoga spaces that emphasize mental wellness and community over trend and fashion. The nonprofit yoga organization’s latest event, Trap Star Yoga, combines the gloriously gnarly sounds of trap music with the soothing therapy of yoga to the service of themes like “working hard” and “being yourself.” The event is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. All proceeds go toward the mission of Yoga N Da Hood. This goes down at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1300 S. Polk St. For more information, visit yogandahood.com. 1300 S. Polk St., 2 p.m, $15, yogandahood.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Alice Cooper is touring off his latest album, Paranormal, for which he reunited with the surviving bandmates of the original Alice Cooper group. You'll see the usual straight jacket, the guillotine and all sorts of costume changes, but it's about the music behind the theatrics. Cooper has blended Detroit garage rock, arena rock and the Beatles for a few decades — and it works. People love what this guy does. People love Deep Purple, too. Now on their Long Goodbye tour and promoting their Infinite LP, Ian Paice, Roger Glover and Ian Gillan (along with Steve Morse and Don Airey) keep the flame alive with their bluesy, jazzy take on hard rock. Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 6:30 p.m., $25 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Eric Grubbs

This chaotic gallery show offers patrons a chance to peruse small works by more than 100 artists. For the fifth summer in a row, Ro2 Art presents CHAOS!!!!! an exhibition featuring artwork of various styles and media hung salon style, with the gallery’s walls brimming with art. Mother and son gallerists Susan Roth Romans and Jordan Roth, who operate Ro2 Art, 1501 S. Ervay St., do a fantastic job of making a semblance of order in what seems like a hectic assortment of styles, textures and mediums. The show runs through Aug. 19, so time’s running out to check out the remarkable collection of paintings, photography, sculpture and more by a diverse group of emerging, midcareer and established contemporary artists. While most of the exhibited artists are from Texas, the show also features notable artists from around the U.S. and Europe. For a complete list of featured artists and more information, visit ro2art.com/chaos-2017.html. Ro2 Art, 1501 S. Ervay St., through Aug. 19,, free, ro2art.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

The brutalist architecture movement that followed World War II is simultaneously beloved and criticized. And these contrasting positions are not new. A Hard Place, a group exhibition opening with reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and running through Sept. 24 at 500X Gallery, 500 Exposition Ave., examines the differing views and their effects on the legacy of the modernist movement well known for its modular, utilitarian structures built of concrete. Curated by Gundula Schmitz (of the Laura Mars Gallery) and Gary Farrelly, the exhibition joins the works of artists and architects from Europe and Dallas in presentations spanning the digital, woven, recorded and more. 500X is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 214-828-1111 or visit 500x.org. 500X Gallery, 500 Exposition Ave., 7-10 p.m., free, 500x.org. — Merritt Martin

Sunday

The name of the game at the Art and Soul Festival is “chill” — as in, be cool, take a load off and feed your soul from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at The Dirty 30, 650 Exposition Ave. You’ll find plenty of ways to take a load off and replenish your spirit: hookah from Cloud 9 Hookah Lounge, $5 wells and domestics, grub from food trucks (including Skew You and Mi Habana Cuban Food), and reverberations from live music. Groove to a performance from B. Simone, and check out spoken word, poetry, dance and performance art. DJ Dirty Rae and DJ Cee Watts will spin neo-soul, hip hop, rap, R&B and other smooth sounds while pop-up shops and sneaker raffles keep the vibe alive. Recharge, refresh and get down. Tickets are $15 to $20 at liveasf.com/festival. The Underpass, 650 Exposition Ave., 7-10 p.m., $15-$20, liveasf.com/festival.— Jennifer Davis-Lamm

J. Cole has built his hip-hop empire on his everyman persona. His loyal fans love his sincerity and that he’s not draped in designer clothes or jewelry. His music is introspective, sentimental and thoughtful. That formula has led to multiple platinum albums and sold-out arena shows across the country and has garnered him a following that rivals Drake’s, Kanye West’s or Jay Z’s. On his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour, Cole brings with him a dynamic up-and-coming act in Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals, who could be headlining their own summer tour. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 8 p.m., $29.50 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Mikel Galicia

The much talked about solar eclipse takes place Monday morning. Shutterstock

Monday

Solar eclipses happen regularly, but the U.S. hasn’t experienced a total solar eclipse since 1979, making this year’s something to get excited about. Although Texas won’t be in the path of totality, The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., will host a stellar solar eclipse party from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, complete with eclipse-themed activities, the opportunity to create a pinhole camera, free solar eclipse glasses and a live NASA video stream of the total eclipse. Space-themed costumes are encouraged, and the museum’s cafe will serve up Moon Pies, Eclipse Burgers and other refreshments. The all-ages event is free to attend, and more information can be found at perotmuseum.org. Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St., noon to 2 p.m., free, perotmuseum.org. — Diamond Victoria

Tuesday

From street art to sculpture, the Bivins Gallery, 300 Crescent Court, Suite 100, represents a range of artists who establish and push boundaries. The Bivins Gallery Group Show: Summer 2017 is on exhibition through Sept. 9, with pieces from all 24 artists from the gallery's roster. There’s the street’s Mr. Brainwash, featured in Banksy’s documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop; activist and mixed-media installation guru Mildred Howard; hyper-realist sculptor Carole Feurerman; Parish Kohanim, creator of utterly vibrant and captivating photography; and many others. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more info on artists, catalogues and the gallery, visit bivinsgallery.com. Bivins Gallery, 300 Crescent Court, Suite 100, Free, bivinsgallery.com. — Merritt Martin

Wednesday

A universal talent among artists is the ability to make something out of nothing — from turning a blank canvas into a colorful dreamscape to sculpting elaborate figures from a brick of clay. However, some excel in much more than just creating something pretty. Many artists recognize the deeper potential in organic materials juxtaposed against repurposed components. They revel in colliding various textures, colors and forms, splicing together materials and creating unique abstract forms. The Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., offers the chance to experience this type of artwork in its free exhibition Recombinant Abstraction, which includes the works of nine artists, through Aug. 30. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on the artists and their work, visit fwcac.com. Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., through Aug. 30, free, fwcac.com. — Diamond Victoria

