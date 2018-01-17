21 Things to Do in Dallas This Week

Thu 1/18

Daisy Goodwin, an effervescent former TV producer who published the novel Victoria in 2016 and writes the majestic PBS period piece of the same name, has been nurturing our obsession with all things British and/or royal over the past couple of years. She meticulously researched and composed her book after a deep dive into the queen’s diaries, resulting in a realistic and often touching portrayal on screen that flies in the face of the notions that the Victoria was a stodgy, cold monarch. Indeed, the queen rose to power at age 18 — a time when most of us are right in the middle of an often painful transition to adulthood. Goodwin’s gift is weaving that struggle into her rendering of Victoria’s story, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, she’ll be at the First United Methodist Church of Dallas, 1928 Ross Ave., for the Dallas Museum of Art’s Arts and Letters Live series to share insights into this formidable queen of England. Tickets are $20 for students, $30 for DMA members and $40 for the general public at dma.org. First United Methodist Church of Dallas, 1928 Ross Ave., 7:30 p.m., $40, dma.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club comes back to town only a few days after its eighth album, Wrong Creatures, hits stores. Almost half of the new record was released as singles last fall, so fans won’t be totally in the dark when the band plays them. The trio has always had a bluesy, shoegaze vibe mixed with country and soul, which continues on Wrong Creatures. It’s music that trips you out but doesn’t leave you hanging. The band has plenty of catchy songs, from “Spread Your Love” to “Beat the Devil’s Tattoo.” And at the Granada, it might even pull out its cover of “Jailhouse Rock.” Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 7 p.m. $29, granadatheater.com. — Eric Grubbs

Think of the Mountainfilm Festival, held yearly in Telluride, Colorado, as a film fest for the REI set. Featured films are all documentaries that focus on the environment, mountain climbing, social justice, culture and politics. Founders of the fest harness the sheer adrenaline of a gripping climbing doc or the inspirational qualities of nature as motivation for change at any level, and this year, they’ve taken their show on the road. At 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Mountainfilm on Tour stops in Dallas at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Screenings include 120 Days: Tarpon Season, which makes saltwater fly-fishing look like an art form; GoPro: Return to the Ditch, which follows two tandem kayakers who take a borderline-crazy fly down a steep concrete ditch; and The Seed Vault: Preserving Crop Diversity, Forever, which looks at the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. Tickets are $15 for one night or $30 for both nights. Purchase by searching for Mountainfilm Dallas at eventbrite.com. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., 7 p.m., $15, eventbrite.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

There’s some serious flare in Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. At the time of its premiere, it was among the longest violin concertos ever composed and one of the most difficult to perform. The solo violin part alone was, at the time, all but impossible to play. In fact, musicians and critics largely claimed the concerto was unplayable, which prevented the piece from getting regular billings for nearly half a century. It remains a fierce piece of music, virtuosic and thrilling from start to finish. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has invited violinist Nicola Benedetti to help bring this daunting work to life. Sibelius’ Seventh Symphony also makes the program. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets start at $22. More info at mydso.com. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $22 and up, mydso.com. — Jonathan Patrick

The African American Repertory Theater will present Pure Confidence by Caryle Brown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mountain View College Performance Hall, 4849 W. Illinois Ave. The setting is the Civil War era, so expect a wild ride on Pure Confidence (that’s the horse’s name) that enables the “colored” jockey and his wife to buy their freedom from the horse’s owner. But guess what: The war brings some changes along with the exact meaning of that word freedom. The show runs through Jan. 27. For tickets, $15 to $27, visit aareptheater.net. Mountain View College Performance Hall, 4849 W. Illinois Ave., 7:30 p.m., $15-$27, aareptheater.net. — Reba Liner

You probably remember ’90s R&B act Dru Hill most for Sisqo, the platinum-haired frontman of the group. But Dru Hill was and is so much more. The template was typically the same: syrupy, velvet-lined rhythms hanging off sparkly, resonating keys. Every song had this fluid, liquid metal feel to it, like listening to the soul music of the future refracted through rain. This week, megastar rapper Young Thug made headlines for posting a video to Instagram wherein he sang alongside Dru Hill’s ’98 hit “The Love We Had (Stays on my Mind).” It says a lot, really. Twenty years later, contemporary artists are making the news simply by posting about Dru Hill’s timeless music. And timeless is just the right word for it — the echoes of the group’s soft mix of hip-hop, gospel and R&B are still rippling through and transforming the sounds of today. Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 8 p.m., $29 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Fri 1/19

American electronic duo The Crystal Method is a true pioneer of the big-beat genre. Alongside other ’90s luminaries like Fatboy Slim, The Chemical Brothers and The Prodigy, Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan have helped push the genre to the forefront of mainstream culture. Their ’97 release, Vegas (a nod to their hometown), is still their best and most popular. Two of its lead singles, “Busy Child” and “Keep Hope Alive,” found their way into film scores and television soundtracks before eventually being remixed and used as source material in dance clubs around the globe. Jordan called it quits more than a year ago, but Kirkland — who recently recovered from a serious operation to remove a cyst from his brain — is bringing The Crystal Method’s music back on the road. The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Vegas’ release, as well as a new batch of dance-worthy tunes. Stereo Live, 2711 Storey Lane, 9 p.m., $15, stereolivedallas.com. — Jeff Strowe

It’s puppet time again — 75 of the colorful creations, in fact — at Dallas Children’s Theater, 5938 Skillman Ave. The illustrations of popular children’s author Eric Carle leap from the page to the stage in the Southwest premiere of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The show, created by Jonathan Rockefeller, is based on Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar, as well as The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse and the Very Lonely Firefly. Listen for approving gasps from kids and grown-ups as that caterpillar nibbles his way through a variety of foodstuffs before (spoiler alert) emerging as a butterfly. The show runs through Feb. 25. For tickets, $15 to $28, visit dct.org. Dallas Children's Theater, 5938 Skillman Ave., 7:30 p.m., $15-$28, dct.org. — Reba Liner

Croatian duo 2Cellos is made up of Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser. The two play cello covers, famous pop and rock songs, and classical and film scores, and they've released four full-length albums since 2010. They give classical music a rockstar makeover, especially during live performances. Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., 8 p.m., $25 and up, thepaviliontmf.com. — Diamond Victoria

The Texas Prime Meet is heading to the Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., from Friday through Sunday. And no, that “meet” is not a typo. It’s in reference to the top-level, red-blooded gymnastics competition Kim Zmeskal and company are hosting. Nothing like pommel horsing around with puns. Competitors will participate in qualifying events, some for the Nastia Liukin Cup in March and some for the Saturday night Legendz Classic to compete under world or Olympic champions John Roethlisburger, Olga Korbut and Alicia Sacramone. Autographs happen, and there may even be glimpses of Mary Lou Retton, Shawn Johnson and others as they provide feedback to young hopefuls. Get advance tickets by calling 972-471-2345. Otherwise, tickets are first-come, first-served at $10 (regular), $20 (Legendz) or $30 (weekend). Doors for Legendz open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday; show starts at 6 p.m. and features guests such as 2017 Senior National all-around champion Ragan Smith, 2017 Junior National all-around silver medalist Emma Malabuyo and Jaja Vankova from So You Think You Can Dance. Visit texasprimemeet.com. Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd., 5:30 p.m., $10 and up, texasprimemeet.com. — Merritt Martin

Not sure how one would conclude that a 3,500-seat venue called the Global Event Center inside a casino could be described as “an intimate, raw setting,” but that’s how the website for Criss Angel, one of the two contemporary magicians you’ve heard of, describes it. Perhaps making that description ring true is his first trick of the night. The show promises a stripped-down set with a mix of sleight-of-hand street magic, mentalism and a sampling of his iconic illusions at 7 p.m. Friday at the Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort, 777 Casino Ave. in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Tickets range are $65 to $250. Visit crissangel.com. WinStar Casino, 777 Casino Ave., Thackerville, Oklahoma, 7 p.m., $65 and up, crissangel.com. — Jesse Hughey

’Til Tuesday frontwoman Aimee Mann is as powerful a singer-songwriter as ever. She’s been independent for two decades, and her 2017 release was her first in five years. But Mental Illness was an instant hit with critics and fans alike, and it already earned a Grammy nomination for best folk album. Joining her on tour is an eclectic group of collaborators featured on the album, including Ted Leo, Paul Bryan and Jonathan Coulton, all reprising their roles as Mann’s backing band. Mental Illness is a love letter to the soft rock of the ’60s and ’70s, all played with a folk-heavy, acoustic feel. Mann pulled from her experience with each song, evoking her feelings of homesickness in Ireland on “Goose Snow Cone,” regretting past inaction on “Stuck in the Past” and even a meeting with actor Andrew Garfield on “Patient Zero.” The album is reflective, observational and wry. The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 7 p.m., sold out, thekessler.org. — Nicholas Bostick

Self proclaimed galactic hip-hop and soul artist Mecca, stylized M3CCA for the stage, won the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Award for best new act, and for good reason. The Houston native, who now calls East Dallas home, released her first EP, Fruittape, late last year. With her unique and fresh style, she has the potential to become a fixture in the world of hip-hop and soul. Deep Ellum Art Co. 3200 Commerce St., 8 p.m., $10, deepellumart.co. — Diamond Victoria

Sat 1/20

Looking for a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday with the kids? Look no further: The 34th annual KidFilm Family Festival takes place at Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, and all programs are free. That includes new and classic films adapted from children’s books, singalongs and read-alongs, face-to-face time with the authors, free books (while supplies last) and building one’s own snack pack (Whole Foods’ contribution). KidFilm is a program of USA Film Festival; its president, Laura Fox Williamson says, “We are pleased that so many of the films feature themes of embracing one’s self and appreciating differences in others.” Support comes from the Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs and Texas Commission on the Arts. For showtimes and more information, call 214-821-6300 or email usafilmfest@aol.com. Get your free tickets at the box office one hour before showtime. Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Saturday and Sunday, free. — Reba Liner

So the Dallas Cowboys didn’t even last long enough to play just one lousy game in January. We feel your pain, but there’s still hope. There are other teams you can root for in the area. Exorcise some of that pain from the Cowboys season and declare your love for the Rangers at the Texas Rangers Fan Fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way in Arlington. Fans can score autographs from some of their favorite Rangers alumni and even win tickets for an exclusive autograph session with the team’s top players. Fans can also participate in a Home Run Derby in the park’s left field, go for a run around the bases or take a swing at the ball in the batting cages. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for season ticket holders and $5 for kids 13 and younger and can be purchased online at mlb.com/rangers/fans/fanfest. Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $10, mlb.com/rangers/fans/fanfest. — Danny Gallagher

Choreographer Hervé Koubi’s all-male dance company incorporates martial arts, athletic interpretive dance and several styles without names, transforming bodies into liquid whips and tumbling machinery. The human form becomes a vehicle for pure, unalloyed expression. The company’s movements, inspired by the artist’s Algerian roots, are lithe and brutal at once. Even those with little to no interest in dance can appreciate Koubi’s sensational, unforgettable displays. Compagnie Hervé Koubi will swing through Dallas at 8 p.m Saturday at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets start at $12. For more information, visit attpac.org. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 8 p.m., $12, attpac.org. — Jonathan Patrick

You probably remember where you were Jan. 20, 2017: watching, trying to tune out or, perhaps, protesting the completion of the most outrageous confidence trick in American political history. Feel like celebrating the one-year anniversary? Yeah, neither do we. Feel like raging, and the Impeach Trump Solidarity March earlier in the day isn’t enough for you? Listen to some punk rock and put your money toward helping protesters and journalists swept up in mass arrests during Inauguration Day protests. Filthy Arsenal, Dirty South Anarchists, Ojos, American Minority, Noogy, and Dead Sally perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Maroches Bakery, 1227 W. Davis St., for the Emma Goodman Book Club’s local participation in the worldwide #DefendJ20 rallies and events. The benefit show also includes poetry and art raffles. It’s BYOB, and a $5 suggested donation goes toward legal fees of people defending themselves against protest-related charges. Find Emma Goldman Book Club on Facebook or search the event hashtag on your social medium of choice for more information. Maroches Bakery, 1227 W. Davis St., 8 p.m., $5 suggested donation. — Jesse Hughey

Sun 1/21

We are not here to judge. Maybe your chakra is blocked. Maybe you are contaminated with dirty energy. Maybe a certified DNA Theta Healing instructor can activate hidden strands of your DNA, put you in contact with the Creator of All Things and heal disease. Maybe every Easter, a bunny delivers chocolate eggs. (Sorry. Sorry. That was a little judgy.) Look, if you’re into it, that’s fine by us. We’ve never been able to grasp how that whole Holy Trinity thing works either. So if you’re looking for a little New Age help with getting your energy balanced, improving your health and outlook on life, and releasing your unrealized potential, and you’re gullible as ... whoops, sorry again. Anyhow, Labyrinth Coffee House, 3839 W. Kiest Blvd., is hosting a Psychic and Holistic Fair from 3-6 p.m. Sunday featuring practitioners offering sessions by a variety of “intuitives,” “psychics” and others. Admission is free, so what have you got to lose besides the $20 to $40 per session with the assorted experts on hand? Visit labyrinthwalkcoffeehouse.com/psychicfairs.html for details. Labyrinth Coffee House, 3839 W. Kiest Blvd., 3-6 p.m., free, labyrinthwalkcoffeehouse.com/psychicfairs.html. — Patrick Williams

Mon 1/22

In Robert Louis Stephenson’s classic Victorian novella, Henry Jekyll is a mild-mannered doctor whose experiments with potions unleash his alter ego, the villainous, lustful Mr. Hyde. Today, we don’t need no stinking potions. We have Twitter. Unfortunately, a play about a man becoming a wicked jerk via tweets would make for some pretty dull stagecraft, so Theatre Three is producing an adaptation of Stephenson’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Christie Vela. Monday’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and shows continue until Feb. 11. Tickets start at $10. Get them online at theatre3dallas.com or in person at the Theatre Three Box Office, 2800 Routh St., Suite 168. Theatre Three, 2800 Routh St., 7:30 p.m., $10 and up, theatre3dallas.com. — Patrick Williams

Tue 1/23

This month, “Oprah 2020” became a hashtag after the actress, talk show host and philanthropist became the first black woman to win the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille award for her life’s work, which includes her turn as strong-willed Sofia in the 1985 film The Color Purple. She later produced the musical adaptation. Alice Walker, the author of the novel the film and musical are based on, broke a similar barrier when the controversial book (a hot topic because of its sexual explicitness, violence and inclusion of homosexuality) made her the first black woman to win the Pulitzer Prize in ’83. See the musical version of The Color Purple — nominated for 11 Tonys in ’05 for its retelling of the stories of Celie and Sofia, women growing up in the South —at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave. Shows continue through Feb. 4. Tickets are $25 and up at ticketmaster.com. Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 7:30 p.m., $25 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Caroline North

Wed 1/24

My cat’s talents: sleeping in the very center of the bed, destroying things, throwing shade and gaslighting. Seriously, Ellie — I know you just ate, you know you just ate, so stop meowing at the pantry. Apparently there are cats with more wholesome talents, such as riding skateboards, jumping through hoops and playing musical instruments. Catch The Amazing Acro-cats Dazzle Dallas, trained rescue cats that perform acrobatics and play in a band, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. A portion of proceeds from the shows Jan. 24-25 benefits the Operation Kindness Pet Food Pantry. Tickets are $15 to $45 at circuscats.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 7 p.m., $15-$45, circuscats.com. — Emily Goldstein