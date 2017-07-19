21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week

See Peter Pan take flight during Finding Neverland at the Winspear Opera House through Sunday, July 23. courtesy ATTPAC

Thursday

Fort Worth band Quaker City Night Hawks attributes its success to its brand of rock 'n' roll, which has roots in Texas boogie with a Memphis-like soul and heavy blues sound. The foursome made waves throughout North Texas when it formed in 2009 and dubs its music the "spirit of rock 'n' roll." Live, the band's rhythm, guitar riffs and vocal harmonies will get your hips moving. Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 8 p.m., free, granadatheater.com. — Diamond Victoria

It’s hard to enjoy summer activities like boating if you don’t own a boat. If you don’t have a lot of money around and need a deal to scratch your boating itch, then head to the DFW Boat Expo from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway. The United Boat Dealers of North Texas’ annual trade show will feature the latest deals on the newest models and brands of boats and boating equipment. Admission is free from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets are needed from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. They’re $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-13. Visit dallasboatexpo.com for tickets and more information. Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, 3-8 p.m., free, dallasboatexpo.com. — Danny Gallagher

Peter Pan and its associated characters have provided decades of inspiration not only for children, but also for other artists. The creator of Peter Pan, however, needed inspiration before he could put pen to paper and build his complex story for the stage. How J.M. Barrie found it is the basis of Finding Neverland, opening Tuesday and running through July 23 at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Based on the 2004 movie, the musical follows Barrie as he befriends four brothers and their widowed mother, discovering that their make-believe world holds the key to a brilliant on-stage adventure. Tickets start at $25 and are available at attpac.org. The show is for people ages 4 and older. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $25 and up, attpac.org. — Merritt Martin

For John Waters fans still mourning the late, great Divine, playwright Benjamin Lutz has brought her back to life — and right on a Dallas stage. Divine, Live at the Boom Boom Room, running 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through July 30 at the Magnolia Lounge in the Margo Jones Theatre of Fair Park, 1121 First Ave., offers audiences the opportunity to watch and potentially interact with the filthiest of drag queens during a 1982 nightclub set. The play features Brad Smith, Jonathan Barnes and Joey Casoria as Divine and two fans on a crazy night in a retro gay disco packed wall to wall with new-wave hits and Divine’s trademark disdain for the conventional. Tickets are $25 at divineliveattheboomboomroom.bpt.me. Margo Jones Theatre, 1121 First Ave., 8 p.m., $25, divineliveattheboomboomroom.bpt.me. — Merritt Martin

The 16th annual Asian Film Festival of Dallas, a celebration of Asian and Asian-American filmmaking and culture, is in full swing this week with more films than ever. Seventy short films and full-length features illuminate the screens of Angelika Film Center Dallas, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, from July 13 through July 20. What makes this year’s festival unlike any before is the addition of a women’s showcase featuring films directed and produced exclusively by women. Consider catching the festival’s lineup of five exceptional films and documentaries, including Gods Behind Mountains, Duckweed and Memoirs of a Murderer, through Thursday, July 20. Each screening costs $12 and can be purchased at the box office or at asianfilmdallas.com. Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, through July 20, $12, asianfilmdallas.com. — Diamond Victoria

Quaker City Night Hawks play a free show at the Granada Thursday. Karlo X Ramos

Friday

Forgive the terrible wordplay, but Killer Queen is guaranteed to blow your mind. Labeled as the U.K.'s premier Queen tribute band, it has carried the legacy of one of history's most revered rock bands for 24 years. The England-based band takes its role of purveying Queen's legacy seriously, not just by perfecting Queen's music, but also by bringing the band's aesthetic to the stage. Of course, it plays all the hits, like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust" and so on. But it also brings deeper album cuts to its performances for the enjoyment of casual listeners and years-long fans alike. Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 8 p.m., $35-$65, thebombfactory.com. — Diamond Victoria

Til Midnight at the Nasher represents one of Dallas’ great community events — a lawn filled with a patchwork of spread-out blankets, kids with popsicles and the buzz of conversation as people get to know everyone in their picnic proximity. It’s one of the rare times when you can actually see the arts bringing people together, and the sculptures throughout the garden area serve as a visual anchor for all of the togetherness. Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., you’ll feel like part of the most inclusive family night in town. Watch kids sway to the sounds of Bryce and opening act Sudie; then settle in for a viewing of musical fantasy flick Sing Street. If you’re feeling restless, check out the Nasher’s permanent collection and special exhibitions (including Roni Horn and Manuel Neri), or participate in scavenger hunts and progressive tours throughout the evening. Onsite snacks and food will be available, and picnic dining can be procured by reservation. Admission is free. Visit nashersculpturecenter.org/engage/event?id=490 for more information. Nasher Sculpture Center, 2001 Flora St., 6 p.m.-midnight, free, nashersculpturecenter.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Jonathon Kimbrell's strikingly bold and attention-grabbing work owes a huge debt to pop art and pop culture. In the past, he’s cited Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, Ed Ruscha and Tom Wesselmann as his primary influences, but it's often easier to spot the influences of classics from music, cinema, comic books, vintage pinups, and midcentury advertising and design in his work, which tends to weave bold colors and textures with popular contemporary iconography. His current exhibition, I've Just Seen A Face, comprises a mix of pop art portraits including John F. Kennedy, Jackie O., Marilyn Monroe, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison and Frank Sinatra. Meet Kimbrell at the closing reception for I've Just Seen A Face from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Arlington Museum of Fine Art, 201 W. Main St. The reception is free and includes music and light refreshments. I've Just Seen A Face is on display in the Rooftop Gallery through Aug. 9, concurrently with the Milton H. Greene: Women exhibition. For more information, visit arlingtonmuseum.org. Arlington Museum of Fine Art, 201 W. Main St., 7-9 p.m., free, arlingtonmuseum.org. — Daniel Rodrigue

Is rap more your speed? Catch '90s favorite MC 900 Ft. Jesus at the Kessler Saturday. Mike Brooks

Saturday

Mark Griffin (aka MC 900 Ft. Jesus) is a classically trained trumpeter turned rapper who struck gold during a time when record companies were willing to throw gobs of cash at indie artists with bite in the hopes of discovering the next big thing. While MC 900 didn’t exactly set the world on fire, his enigmatic blend of jazz, spoken word, electronic music and hip-hop garnered him a rabid fan base and saw songs such as “If I Only Had a Brain” and “Truth is Out of Style” invade brains across the nation. Whether delving into the mind of an arsonist in “The City Sleeps” or foretelling his own future in “Adventures in Failure,” MC 900’s lyrical ingenuity is self-evident and only outclassed by his neo-funk-industrial-jazz compositions. Kessler Theatre, 1230 W. Davis St., 8 p.m., $20-$30, prekindle.com. — Nicholas Bostick

Logic and Joey Bada$$ are two of rap’s hottest commodities. Logic, known for his circuitous cadence and concept-heavy albums, is from Maryland. And Joey Bada$$, a boom bap nostalgic with a velvety flow, hails from Brooklyn. Both are riding the success of recently dropped records — Logic’s Everybody and Joey Bada$$’s All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ — and both have recently taken a turn for the political, with raps that push race and identity to the fore. Trump, inequality, community, a broken America — these are the subjects of their latest bars. Fittingly, the two emcees have embarked on a joint sweep through America — the aptly named Everybody’s Tour — and Dallas is next on the list. The marriage of Logic’s technicolor optimism and tightly coiled delivery with Joey Bada$$’s “woke” barbs is enough to get any hip-hop head lit or turned up, whatever. This should be fun. Allen Event Center, 200 E. Stacy Road, 8 p.m., $39 and up, alleneventcenter.com. — Jonathan Patrick

It’s a really great time to be a DJ Shadow fan. The record-sampling whiz has been patient about releasing new music, putting out just five albums over the past two decades, beginning with his ‘96 breakout LP, Endtroducing... . This tour was originally billed as support for his 2016 album, The Mountain Will Fall, but this month DJ Shadow released a surprise EP, The Mountain Has Fallen, featuring Nas, Danny Brown and Oscar-winning composer Steven Price, which has generated more buzz for this House of Blues appearance. A major label had offered to release The Mountain Will Fall, but he turned it down and bet on himself. DJ Shadow recently told Rolling Stone that this is his victory lap. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 8 p.m., $25, livenation.com. — Mikel Galicia

Over the course of its existence, Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road, has put forth quite a few brews, and it’s going to bring almost all of them back to the tap to celebrate during the Two Years of Beer Anniversary Party starting at noon Saturday, July 22. Until 9 p.m., Oak Highlands will serve beer in more than 30 varieties (while they last), along with food from Smoky Rose and lawn games. (The party is family friendly.) A VIP ticket ($40 online only) gets you an anniversary glass, a tasting card for four full or eight half pours, an anniversary T-shirt, and first access to beer starting at noon. General admission ($30 online, $35 at the door) gets you an anniversary glass and a tasting card for four full or eight half pours. Early arrival is recommended for trying limited and rare beers. Free entry begins at 6 p.m. with beer for purchase by the glass. Designated driver tickets are $10 at the door. Visit prekindle.com for tickets. Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road, noon, $30-$35, prekindle.com. — Merritt Martin

Kixpo, the annual event billed as “the world's largest sneaker and streetwear expo,” is back with plenty of new regional and national kicks, threads and collectibles. Since the first Kixpo in 2007, attendance, interest and acclaim for the shoe-centric event have grown each year. The number of sneakerheads has swelled from 800 to nearly 5,000. Kixpo 2017 makes its 10th anniversary debut from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Tower Building at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave. Attendees will find collections of high-end and limited-edition footwear, as well as fellow sneaker enthusiasts wearing and lugging around some of their own collections for show-and-tell or show-and-sell. (Attendees are invited to buy, sell or trade sneakers, clothing and accessories.) DJs will drop tracks to keep folks’ sneakers shuffling, including sets from DJ Love and DJ Rocit. Tickets are $15 in advance through the event’s Eventbrite page or $20 at the door. For more information, visit kixpo.com. Tower Building at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., 2-8 p.m., $15-$20, kixpo.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

Don Henley is turning 70, and he’s killing two birds with one stone and turning his party into a public celebration of his career as a solo artist and a member of the Eagles. Henley's Cass County touring band, which features locals Chris Holt and Milo Deering, will back him, and you can expect surprise guests. Henley's music still resonates, whether it's "Heart of the Matter," "Boys of Summer" or "Wasted Time.” American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 8 p.m., $49 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Eric Grubbs

For seven years, the Contemporary Art Dealers of Dallas, a nonprofit organization of galleries that promotes the advancement of contemporary art, has toted buses full of art enthusiasts to galleries, private collections, artist studios and other venues to offer a unique experience within Dallas’ art scene. Three member galleries, one corporate collection and one private collection are this summer’s destinations for the CADD 2017 Summer Bus Tour, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Conduit Gallery, 1626 C Hi Line Drive. The tour continues to a corporate collection at Polsinelli Law Firm before stops at Cris Worley Fine Arts and Holly Johnson Gallery, plus the opportunity to visit a private collection and enjoy a light dinner before heading back at 8:45 p.m. Snag your $75 ticket at etix.com. Conduit Gallery, 1626 C Hi Line Drive, 5 p.m., $75, etix.com. — Diamond Victoria

Daniel J. Hale specializes in bird’s-eye views: the weird patchworks and nearly abstract geometries visible from on high. Hale’s gift is a perspective that makes the ordinary appear ethereal. His cameras fly on drones, taking photos of landscapes and lending a surreal quality to southern Arkansas plats and Dallas landmarks. Hale’s work gives you that sense of wonder you feel on an airplane, as the shapes and colors below move far away from their context. Hale’s exhibition, Aerialographic is a departure for the award-winning mystery author. View the stunning pieces during a reception at Janette Kennedy Gallery, 1409 Lamar St., from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, or during regular gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until July 31. Admission is free, and proceeds from sales benefit Heifer International. Find more information at aerialographic.com. Janette Kennedy Gallery, 1409 Lamar St., 5:30-8:30 p.m., free, aerialographic.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Freshen up your footwear during Kixpo at Fair Park. courtesy Kixpo

Sunday

The Oak Cliff Cultural Center presents a 30-year trip down memory lane with its Class of ’87 Series that highlights the cheesiest, funniest and best films of 1987. At 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., take a journey to the whimsical and wonderfully weird Innerspace. This riff off the 1966 classic Fantastic Voyage follows a luckless naval aviator who volunteers for a secret miniaturization project. As with every other top-secret government science experiment in films, things don’t go as planned, and the pilot winds up in the body of another man whom he must persuade to help get him out. Despite the seemingly cheesy plot, the film — directed by Joe Dante, produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Martin Short, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid — won an Oscar for visual effects. Purchase your $2 ticket at thetexastheatre.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 3 p.m., $2, thetexastheatre.com. — Diamond Victoria

After meeting in 1970, the disco duo of Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards created and produced some of the most beloved disco tracks only 10 years later. Their band Chic gave the world tracks like “Le Freak,” “Good Times” and “Everybody Dance,” and frontman Rodgers is still carrying the torch for the band. Rodgers’ Chic, recently nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the 11th time, is coming through Dallas on its latest tour, 2054. The early success of Chic led Rodgers to superstardom as both a performer and a record producer. And although rumors of a new Chic album have floated around for years, your best bet to hear new tracks from this classic band will be live and in person. Opening the show will be another iconic disco troupe, Earth, Wind and Fire, just a year after the death of the band’s founder Maurice White. The show will include a tribute to the man, but given who will be performing, this show will be anything but dour. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 8 p.m., $24 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Nicholas Bostick

EXPAND Fiddler's Cave is just one of many plays you have to choose from at this month's Festival of Independent Theatres. courtesy Dustin Curry and Company

Monday

The House of Blues isn’t just a concert venue. The place serves up quite the nosh with a gospel brunch and a rockin’ happy hour. It’s a venue with a full-scale restaurant and bar, and with that come cocktails. Fortunately, HOB isn’t stingy with the mixology knowledge: 7 p.m. Monday night is the Art of Crafting Cocktails. Participants learn from the best how to mix, shake, froth and pour. For the $55 admission fee, each student gets two full cocktails and three samples. Appetizers will accompany the drinks. This event is for people 21 and older. Find more info at houseofblues.com/dallas and tickets at livenation.com. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 7 p.m., $55, houseofblues.com/dallas. — Merritt Martin

Tuesday

Originally conceived almost 20 years ago as a way to aid local theater companies without permanent performance spaces, the annual Festival of Independent Theatres consists of eight plays, one act each, along with various art exhibitions and live music. Chaplin’s The Great Dictator, The Caveman Play, The Boxer, Fiddler’s Cave, Trace of Ark, Tommy Cain, Stiff and Finding the Sun are all showing this year, presented by eight theatre companies: Audacity Theatre Lab, The Basement, Bootstraps Comedy Theatre, Dustin Curry and Company, Echo Theatre, L.I.P. Service Productions, Risk Theater Initiative, and WingSpan Theatre Company, respectively. The festival runs through Aug. 5 at Dallas’ Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive. Festival passes run as low as $60, and individual performance tickets are available for $18. Find more info at festivalofindependenttheatres.com. Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive, through August 5, $18 and up, festivalofindependenttheatres.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Wednesday

What do you get when you combine a pop singer, a stalker and a buttoned-down former Secret Service agent in a showy and up-tempo romance? Nope, not a Lifetime movie of the week. It’s The Bodyguard, a theatrical version of the blockbuster 1992 Whitney Houston film. Adapted for an initial run in London’s West End, The Bodyguard takes the plot of the movie and unlaces it just enough to find room for all of Houston’s biggest hits. Lipsync your heart out as diva Rachel Marron (played by Deborah Cox) faces down danger and hits some seriously high notes during Dallas Summer Musical’s presentation of The Bodyguard at The Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays until July 30, with additional shows at 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $19 to $125 at dallassummermusicals.org. Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 7:30 p.m., $19 and up, dallassummermusicals.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

