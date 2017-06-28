The 21 Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week

EXPAND Lizzo plays Club Dada on Thursday. Jabari Jacobs

Twenty-one things to do in Dallas from Thursday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 5:

Thursday

Before Woodstock, there was the Monterey Pop Festival, which brought onstage some of the most iconic musicians in modern history, such as Janis Joplin, The Jimi Hendrix Experience and Otis Redding. The California-based festival kicked off 1967’s “Summer of Love” and was captured on 16mm film by music documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker. (You may recognize his work following Bob Dylan titled Don’t Look Back or his time on tour with David Bowie in Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars). The three-day festival’s 50th anniversary was June 16, and to celebrate, Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., will screen Pennebaker’s film, Monterey Pop, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, and 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 30. The film was innovative in its recording of the festival with Pennebaker and his teams’ use of equipment recently developed at the time: portable 16mm crystal-sync motion picture cameras and eight-channel recorders that allowed for sound and film to synchronize perfectly. Tickets for both showings are $10 and can be purchased at thetexastheatre.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 7 p.m., $10, thetexastheatre.com. — Diamond Victoria

For 23 years, Rammstein's lineup has remained the same. That's pretty impressive for a six-member band. And nobody does stage pyrotechnics quite like these German industrial metal alumni. (Vocalist Till Lindemann is even known for donning dual arm-mounted flame throwers.) The band's live shows certainly match wits with its adrenaline-pumping sound. And to make Thursday night's show at Starplex Pavilion even louder, heavy-metal supergroup Hellyeah is along for the ride. Starplex Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., 8 p.m., $26 and up, livenation.com. — Diamond Victoria

Sex with Strangers runs through July 23 at Stage West in Fort Worth. Stage West Facebook

In 2011, Maleveller swiftly became one of Dallas' better-known heavy-metal bands. But in 2013, the quartet took a few steps back to focus on careers, school and marriages. Most recently, three quarters of the band — including frontman Brian Smith — have turned their attention to a new shoegaze project, Wax Ruins. It's quite a leap in a different direction. While Smith and the gang, sans drummer TJ Prendergast, are putting all their eggs in the Wax Ruins basket, they will be playing a Maleveller reunion show for what is likely to be one last hurrah. Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St., 10 p.m., $10, prekindle.com. — Diamond Victoria

Lizzo comes to town this month boasting one of the biggest buzzes in the music industry. Her blended pop, hip-hop and R&B tracks are anthemic, self-affirming and fun. After the 2016 release of her breakout song, “Good as Hell,” from the marvelous Coconut Oil EP, Lizzo’s career has continually risen. She’s earned press in every major music publication, late-night TV performances and festival slots, and she was one of the stars of this year’s South by Southwest. Her live shows are in a league of their own; she travels with a dance team that keeps the energy at a climax for the duration of the show. There’s also no need to doubt her singing or rapping chops while performing: She came up in the thriving and competitive Minneapolis hip-hop scene and is a veteran performer. One of Dallas’ best rappers, Sam Lao, opens the show. Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 8 p.m., $15-$17, dadadallas.com. — Mikel Galicia

If there’s a theatrical award for cultural zeitgeist, Sex With Strangers has it clinched. It functions not only as a rousing commentary on the state of modern literature, but also on the digital personas that make navigating relationships and our perceptions of our identities so challenging. The play finds two writers snowbound at a rural retreat. One, Olivia, is a teacher steeped in literary tradition. She’s been published, but the experience was not what she had hoped. The other, Ethan, is a younger blogger who’s become famous for a collection of tawdry essays about his sexual exploits. The two hook up repeatedly, boosting Olivia’s personal and professional outlook. But she’s forced to examine the chasm between Ethan’s sensitive and sweet pillow talk and the outwardly misogynistic character he plays in his work. Stage West, 821/823 W. Vickery Blvd. in Fort Worth, heats up the stage with this steamy and thought-provoking production. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through July 23. Stage West, 821-823 W. Vickery Blvd., 7:30 p.m., $17, stagewest.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The Dallas Theater Center is having quite a year: It landed a Regional Theatre Tony Award last month, its much-lauded public works program was launched and it scored the world-premiere production of Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn’s Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, with a pay-what-you-can performance. Hood takes on the tale of a legendary rebel villain who robbed the rich to feed the poor and peppers it with soaring songs and hilarious high jinks for a romantic comedy that pays tribute to the ultimate man in tights. Beane’s script tips a hat to history but really shines thanks to action-packed sword fights, puppetry and acts of heroism aplenty. Get in on the ground floor of the buzzy show at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., with performances through Sunday, Aug. 6. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sundays. Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $20-$104, dallastheatercenter.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Friday Nick Bailey stars as Robin Hood. courtesy Dallas Theater Center

Dutch DJ legend Tiesto will be appearing in Dallas on Friday night, fresh off a crowd-pleasing set at last week's Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. For more than 25 years, he's been at the forefront of progressive house and trance music, constantly coming up with new, eclectic grooves and re-interpreting pop hits. Recently, he worked with John Legend and Miley Cyrus. Tiesto is certainly at the top of the DJ hierarchy, but he’s also a philanthropist, stadium headliner and brand developer. He hosted an exclusive pop-up merchandise shop on the Electric Daisy Carnival grounds, an honor bestowed only on the biggest stars. Stereo Live Dallas, 2711 Storey Lane, 9 p.m., $45-$100, stereolivedallas.com. — Jeff Strowe

Tom Scholz has always been Boston. The guitarist has worked with many members of the band over the years, and the current version is a six-piece with lead vocalist Tommy DeCarlo. Don't expect anything beyond the obvious at this Starplex show. Hits from the first Boston album — still staples on classic rock radio — will be mixed in with material from Third Stage and Don't Look Back. This is highly polished arena rock that has managed to outlast many genre trends. Joan Jett’s music is also in this camp, so it’s fitting that she’ll open. Jett is a no-nonsense survivor, and her punk grit and pop hooks are as appealing as ever. Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 7:30 p.m., $15 and up, livenation.com. — Eric Grubbs

Kinky Friedman grew up on a ranch near Austin, wrote for Texas Monthly and ran for governor in 2006. The singer-songwriter, novelist and humorist has also released 16 full-length albums in 34 years. His lyrics are satirical and not to be taken too seriously (i.e.: "Oh, they ain't makin' Jews like Jesus anymore/They ain't makin' carpenters that know what nails are for"), but it only makes his shows that much more fun. Shipping and Receiving, 201 S. Calhoun St., 8 p.m., $20-$200, shippingandreceiving.bar. — Diamond Victoria

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary is a new full-length film on the influential tenor sax player and composer, written and directed by critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker John Scheinfeld, known for The U.S. vs. John Lennon and Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin' About Him?). The film is noteworthy for being the first documentary on Coltrane produced with the full participation of Coltrane’s family, as well as the support of the handful of record labels that collectively own the Coltrane catalog, which means the film features clips of nearly 50 of Coltrane’s original recordings. Magnolia At the Modern and The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., will screen Chasing Trane as a part of an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed, foreign and independent films. Tickets cost $9 or $7 for museum members. Advance sales begin two hours before each show. Showtimes are at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, June 30; 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1; and noon (half price), 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., 4 and 6 p.m., $7-$9, themodern.org. — Daniel Rodrigue

EXPAND Former gubernatorial candidate Kinky Friedman performs at Shipping and Receiving on Friday. by Brian Kanof

Saturday

Contrary to popular opinion, all event walks are not limited to the Bishop Arts District. Exposition Park is getting into the scene, and it’s about damn time because that neighborhood deserves its just desserts … or drink specials, as it happens. The inaugural Expo Park Art and Wine Walk is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1. This historic district, just across from Fair Park at Exposition and Parry avenues, boasts purveyors of everything from coffee to theater: Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, Eight Bells Alehouse, Craft and Growler, Confetti Eddie’s Magic Parlor, Ochre House Theater and more. They’ll all be available for a look-see. The walk offers new specials of all kinds every hour and also celebrates a new neighbor: Impact House, a co-working and event space that will host an open house with workshops and STEM competitions during the walk. Admission is free, but VIP tickets are available for $25, and each includes access to a VIP area, a T-shirt and a wine ticket. Impact House, 827 Exposition Ave., noon-6 p.m., $25, eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin

What exactly are we celebrating on the Fourth of July? History buffs may know the technically correct reasons behind this hallowed American holiday. The rest of us, though, are celebrating one aspect of American history: kickin’ ass. The U.S. is filled with notorious ass-kickers celebrated for their ability to kick a lot of asses so hard the asses’ owners learned important lessons. Few American ass-kickers are more revered than western lawman Wyatt Earp and his gang of gunslingers who achieved infamy in 1881 with the gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. Relive this legendary American ass-kicking with a screening of 1993’s Tombstone, starring Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott and Fort Worth’s late, great son Bill Paxton. The Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., will screen a 35mm print of the film at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2. Tickets are $10.75 per adult and $9.75 for theater members and can be purchased at the box office or online at thetexastheatre.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 5:30 p.m., $10.75, thetexastheatre.com. — Danny Gallagher

The world is full of exciting filmmakers eager to tell their stories. All each needs is a theater and an audience. That’s why events like the African Film Festival are so important to the film community. This year’s festival, organized by the African American Museum in Fair Park, will screen exciting and thought-provoking works of cinema, including the dramatic thriller Le Silence Pure, written by Marie Solo from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; the inspiring The Invisible City, which tells the story of children rebuilding their lives in a refugee camp after being separated from their families; and the American film Singleton Boulevard, which examines the lives of four seemingly random people in a hole-in-the-wall bar set in West Dallas in 1963. The African Film Festival runs from Friday, June, to Sunday, July 3, at various screening locations. Passes for single films start at $10, and an all-festival pass is $160. Visit theafricanfilmfestival.org for times, ticket prices and locations. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., Saturday-Monday, $10-$160, theafricanfilmfestival.org. — Danny Gallagher

Sunday

The pioneer of the paint-and-sip-wine experience, at least outside of the home, is Pinot’s Palette, a group of local artists who guide attendees through painting all kinds of quirky little scenes while sipping some delicious vino. The classes, which usually last a couple of hours, have included blacklight paint parties, chances to imitate Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and the opportunity to paint your pet. At 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, the company’s Garland location, 305 River Fern Ave., offers the chance to capture your dreams through colorful paints in a dream catcher-themed class. Tickets are $35 and include all supplies necessary to enjoy the full paint-and-sip know-how. For more information and the opportunity to attend free future events, visit pinotspalette.com. Pinot's Palette, 305 River Fern Ave., 2 p.m., $35, pinotspalette.com. — Diamond Victoria

While Willie Nelson may be getting long in the tooth, he certainly hasn’t slowed down. His 61st studio album, God’s Problem Child, shot to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums charts after its April release and cemented Nelson’s position as the king of country. Tracks like "Still Not Dead" showcase Nelson’s iconic humor with a voice as bright and clear as well-tuned lap-steel — not to mention the octogenarian outlaw has 10 gigs planned for July alone. His Outlaw Music Festival will kick off in Dallas after the cancellation of the tour’s original kickoff in New Orleans. But the Big Easy’s loss is Dallas’ gain as the Red Headed Stranger will be joined by a cavalcade of country stars old and new during his stay. Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers and Hayes Carll will be in attendance alongside newcomer Margo Price and Nelson’s son, Lukas. Nelson’s one of the last of his kind, a true legend not only in his field but in the storied history of American pop culture as well. Here’s hoping that Shotgun Willie sees many more years crisscrossing the union in his hot boxed and eco-friendly tour bus, but for now, Dallas can look forward to his fast-approaching appearance. Starplex Pavilion, 1818 First Ave., 3 p.m., $22 and up, livenation.com. — Nicholas Bostick

Monday

Pack out a car full of friends and family for a quick drive up the Dallas North Tollway on Monday, July 3, for the annual Addison Kaboom Town. The party and fireworks show at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, is the actual bomb with about a half-hour’s worth of ground-launched, sparkly, glittery and loud pyrotechnics. Kaboom Town lights things up way before dusk, though, thanks to performances from the 36th Infantry Division R&B Band at 5:30 p.m., an air show featuring Cavanaugh Flight Museum warbirds at 7:15 p.m. and patriotic tunes from the Dallas Winds at 8 p.m. Emerald City Band keeps things booming after the fireworks with a party on the Main Stage at 10 p.m. Admission to this Fourth of July bash is free; find out more at addisonkaboomtown.com. Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive, 5:30 p.m., free, addisonkaboomtown.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Do you want your MTV but kind of hate the direction it’s gone in the past decade or so? In its salad days, MTV really was music television with hours of music videos and music news any time you wanted it. These days, the music is peppered in between episodes of Promposal, Teen Mom and Fear Factor, to name a few reality shows. That’s why The Nines, 2911 Main St., hosts a biweekly On The Air night with resident VJ Allen Falkner cranking out all the music videos you love and miss from the channel’s heyday. The event, which typically begins with a central theme and spirals into anything you ask for, is cool enough to make Kurt Loder proud. It’s the product of Falkner and others spending several years digitizing videos purchased from Video Bar, which closed almost 10 years ago. This week’s free MTV throwback, which is for people 21 and older, kicks off at 7 p.m. Monday, July 3, and includes industry drink specials and half-priced food. For more information, visit ninesbar.com. The Nines, 2911 Main St., 7 p.m., free, ninesbar.com. — Diamond Victoria

Learn how to dance like Missy Elliott at Jade & Clover in Deep Ellum. Derek Blanks

Tuesday

While the Dallas Symphony Orchestra often seems like the only game in town, our area is home to several promising orchestras, including the Plano Symphony Orchestra, which offers consistently entertaining, well-organized performances. On the occasion of Independence Day, and in honor of soldiers and veterans the world over, the PSO’s next program highlights American patriotism through various traditional favorites. For added fervor, the Patriotic Pops Chorus — composed of choral singers from the Plano Civic Chorus and other local choral groups — will join the PSO for this performance. Maestro Hector Guzman conducts. This one-time performance takes place at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson. Tickets start at $13. More info at planosymphony.org. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, 3 p.m., $13, planosymphony.org. — Jonathan Patrick

When you think of the Fourth of July what’s the first thing — other than fireworks and the "Stars and Stripes" — that comes to mind? For many of us, it’s the food, and America’s birthday conjures to mind images of paper plates heavy with hot dogs, chips and other sides, and red, white or blue plastic cups brimming with beer. To help Dallasites commemorate Independence Day, the Nameless Chefs will battle a “Veteran Hot Dog Stand Owner from The Bronx, NYC.” The Nameless Chefs’ 4th of July Hot Dog Face Off kicks off at 8 p.m. July 4 at Renfields Corner, 2603 Routh St., and the dogs will be limited, so get there early because attendees will vote for their favorite while supplies last. The Nameless Chefs, a group anchored by Jeremy Hess and Josh Farrell, are an evolving collective of chefs and other culinary creatives. Renfields Corner, 2603 Routh St., 8 p.m. free, see Facebook. — Daniel Rodrigue

Who doesn’t like to scarf down hot dogs and see things blowing up in the sky on the Fourth of July? Dirty commies, that’s who! OK, and maybe vegans with vision problems. People with anxiety disorders and sensitive stomachs, too, we suppose. Look, the details aren’t important. There are still plenty of people who’ll be spending July 4 at Fair Park, 1121 First Ave. The Fair Park Fourth festival opens the State Fair of Texas’ Midway to the public for carnival games and rides, concessions, and live musical performances of patriotic tunes, including special performances by the Razzmajazz Dixieland Jazz Band throughout the park and the Dallas Winds on the steps of the Hall of State. The festivities end with a traditional fireworks show in the skies above Fair Park. The Midway will open at noon, and admission is $7 per person or $20 for a family four-pack. Admission to the fireworks show, which starts around 9:45 p.m., is free. Fair Park, 1121 First Ave., noon, $7, fairpark.org. — Daniel Rodrigue

Wednesday

Let’s assume you already know how to put your thing down, flip it and reverse it. You may not need this class. But if we’re to assume you do not, in fact, know this technique, it’s in your best interest to sign up for the How to Be a Missy class series from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday in July at Jade & Clover, 2633 Main St. The classes, limited to 20 participants, build upon one another, so all will have learned a complete routine of Missy Elliott choreography by the last one. To top it off, the final class features a performance against the Dance Like a Bey class for the ultimate in badass dance-offs. The focus is on technique with fun (bonus: Champagne), so there’s no intimidation factor, just the motivation to get your freak on. The series is $100. Keep it movin’ on over to eventbrite.com to reserve a spot. Jade & Clover, 2633 Main St., 7:30 p.m., $100, eventbrite.com. — Merritt Martin

