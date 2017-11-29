21 Things to Do in Dallas This Week

Thu 11/30

There’s karaoke night and then there’s Broadway Karaoke Night. At karaoke night, you toss back drinks in a dark hole-in-the-wall until you summon the courage to belt out Lisa Loeb’s greatest hit and then slink back to your seat like nothing happened, which is probably for the best. At Broadway Karaoke Night, there’s no slinking, no shame and no attempts to belt out the line “no, no, no, bad!” without cracking up. Instead, you’ll find soaring choruses, opportunities to fling your arms dramatically and open encouragement to be the Broadway queen (or king) you’ve always known you could be. At Broadway Karaoke Night, which happens at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Alamo Drafthouse Cedar’s Vetted Well, 1005 S. Lamar St., you can vamp it up and go full Les Mis, and people will totally still make eye contact with you after. Channel Idina Menzel’s Wicked mezzo in all its glory — and while you’re at it, enjoy Broadway-themed drinks and prize giveaways courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center. Admission is free; RSVP at attpac.org. Vetted Well, 1005 S. Lamar St., 8:30 p.m., free, attpac.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Those tales you remember from your youth by the Brothers Grimm and Pinnochio’s author Carlo Collodi are back (somewhat) in the form of a musical, Re-Tales, suitable for all ages. Guinea Bennett-Price, Soul Rep co-founder and artistic director, and Keith Price will present an urban and R&B twist on several classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes. Examples: “Little Red Rides the ’Hood” and “Sherry Perry,” not “Mary, Mary, Quite Contrary.” South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave., is the place for the show directed by Bennett-Price and Daylene Carter. Thursday’s preview is pay what you can at 8 p.m. Call 469-734-9382 for tickets, $15 to $20. The show runs through Dec. 10. For more information, visit soulrep.org or email soulreptheatre@gmail.com. South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave., 8 p.m., pay-what-you-can, soulrep.org. — Reba Liner

Fri 12/1

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are close friends who first met onstage at the famed 92nd Street Y in New York. They had such great chemistry onstage that they decided to turn their witty banter and exchanges into a conversation tour filled with funny tales about their storied media careers and answers to pressing questions about politics, entertainment and the nature of celebrity. Anderson and Cohen’s show, AC2: Deep Talk and Shallow Tales will make a stop at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd. in Irving. The evening will feature a conversation with Cooper and Cohen followed by a Q&A from the audience. Tickets are $68 to $89 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 8 p.m., $68-$89, ticketmaster.com. — Danny Gallagher

Last year, Dead & Company debuted as the modern reincarnation of one of the most influential jam bands of all time. Dead & Company comprises three of the Grateful Dead’s earliest members, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, as well as John Mayer, who was integral to re-forming the surviving members during the Fare Thee Well tour. The band, which also includes keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and bassist Otel Burbridge, has yet to release anything but live recordings each concert since fall 2015. Since then, the band has gone on a nearly nonstop tour, taking three-month breaks as it crisscrosses America. Far more than a glorified cover band or a worse-for-wear nostalgia act, Dead & Company attempts to re-create the cavernous sense of psychedelia the Grateful Dead made famous more than half a century ago. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 7 p.m., $68, ticketmaster.com. — Nicholas Bostick

Wreaths, lights and Christmas trees seem to emerge earlier and earlier each year. All this premature decoration can really dampen the fun of the season. But don’t fret — the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has you covered. If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, it doesn’t get much better than the DSO’s annual Christmas Pops concert. Joined by the Dallas Symphony Chorus, the DSO will perform a number of classics, including “Sleigh Ride” and “12 Days of Christmas.” Matinee performances will offer something special, with the DSO and DSC teaming up with the Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas. Performances run Friday through Dec. 17 at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets start at $24. For more information, visit mydso.com. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., $24 and up, mydso.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are on the road as AC2. courtesy tour

Now that all that pumpkin spice silliness is behind us for the year, we can move forward to a blend of flavors that’s not as reminiscent of bathroom potpourri: mulled apple cider, or as it was known in days of yore, wassail. The medieval beverage didn’t have the benefit of multizillion-dollar marketing from big coffee conglomerates, but it has staying power thanks to its simplicity, spirit and association with all things merry and bright. This year, wassail gets some much-deserved star treatment during Wassail Weekend in downtown Denton from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. On both days, downtown merchants will brew up their best wassail recipes and pass out cups of the warm treat as part of Denton Holiday Lighting Festival events. Upward of 40 restaurants, stores and other stops will be wassailin’. You can try ’em all and then vote for your favorite at dentonmainstreet.org/wassail-weekend, which is also where you can find a full list of participants. Downtown Denton, 5:30-8 p.m., free, dentonmainstreet.org/wassail-weekend. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

When Chevelle rolls through town in support of its latest album, The North Corridor, this week, the family trio may be a little more cautious than usual. 2017 marks 10 years since the alternative-metal band’s trailer was stolen outside a Fort Worth hotel with more than $200,000 worth of gear in it, including 14 guitars, amplifiers and studio monitors. The band was left with nothing, not even a drumstick for the rest of the tour, according to Robert Wilonsky, who reported on the incident. The band recovered and may be doing even better than in 2007. The North Corridor, the band’s eighth studio album, charted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 thanks to the band’s heavier, more aggressive approach on this album, which drew comparisons toTool and Queens of the Stone Age. The trio is playing its biggest venue as a headliner; past North Texas stops were at House of Blues and Ridglea Theater. Southside Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., 7 p.m., $30-$86, southsideballroomdallas.com. — Mikel Galicia

Sat 12/2

They would never admit it, but few things make music fans happier than humble-bragging about witnessing a big-name band, rapper or singer-songwriter at some tiny club when the act is playing stadiums. Want to be that smug, liked-them-better-before-they-got-big snob someday? You’re likely to catch a future superstar and guaranteed to catch many a local legend when more than 50 local acts perform on nine stages at eight venues at this year’s Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase on Saturday. Venues include Dada’s indoor and outdoor stages, The Door, Green Room, Off the Record, Prophet Bar, Reno’s Chop Shop, Three Links and Trees. Music acts represent the best of the city with something for everyone’s taste. General admission tickets are $15, and you can get the VIP treatment, which adds three drink tickets, catered snacks, a DOMA T-shirt and, perhaps most crucially, access to a private bathroom, for $44. Find the showcase lineup, schedule and ticket information at dallasobservermusicawards.com or at the box office, which opens at 6 p.m. Saturday on Elm Street next to Trees. Multiple venues in Deep Ellum, 6:20 p.m.-1:20 a.m., $15 and up, dallasobservermusicawards.com. — Jesse Hughey

It was a near-run thing. After a major sponsor withdrew, the 30-year-old Dallas Holiday Parade was in danger of being canceled. Calls for donations went out, but the Christmas tradition downtown was short of cash, and it needed a miracle if it was going to happen this year. Did the miracle come? Of course it did, dummy — this is a Christmas story, after all. No parade would be like the Whos of Whoville waking up Christmas morning to wailing, cursing and scenes of domestic violence. Thanks to a generous donation from Toyota, the parade will do its annual march down Commerce Street between Houston and Harwood streets beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. There’s plenty of free standing room along the route, but if you want to sit in comfort to watch the elves, floats and St. Nick march by, bleacher tickets, $20 to $60, are available at prekindle.com. Commerce Street between Houston and Harwood streets, 10 a.m., $20-$60, prekindle.com. — Patrick Williams

Oh come let us adore them, oh come let us adore them, oh come let us adore them, pork tamales. At the third annual DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market, festival-goers can get their tamales and their Christmas carols, too. You can also take a picture with Santa or a turn on the skating rink, all while partaking in some Christmas shopping and sipping a holiday beverage or two. What it be: DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market When it do: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 Where dat is: Dallas Farmers Market, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway. Dallas Farmers Market, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., free, see Facebook. — Kathryn DeBruler

With the holiday season comes that deeply philosophical and oft travel-laden exercise that is “going home.” Whether that means a quick, happy trip up U.S. 75, a lengthy flight across the country, a fraught return to a place that you couldn’t wait to leave or a place bordered by your own threshold, this season always makes us consider the concept in ways both existential and physical. In WaterTower Theatre’s The Great Distance Home, a heartwarming new piece by Kelsey Leigh Ervi, an ensemble of five actors takes you through a multidisciplinary theatrical event that explores the concept of home. The limited-engagement production finds its main character, Boy, on a quest of discovery that seems to substantiate that age-old adage of “home is where the heart is.” Performances begin at 8 p.m. Friday at WaterTower Theatre, 15650 Addison Road in Addison, and continue through Dec. 17. Tickets are $28 at watertowertheatre.org. WaterTower Theatre, 15650 Addison Road, 8 p.m., $28, watertowertheatre.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Sam Lao swept the DOMAs last year. Who will win this year? Ed Steele

Sun 12/3

As movie buffs, cinephiles and tapeheads know, lots of cool videos from the past haven’t yet made the transition into a digital format. Enter Dallas VHS Swap, which launched recently and aims to form a community for local tapeheads to trade and celebrate dead formats. Collector Eli Luna mentioned the idea of a meet-up and swap to G. Noel Gross and his wife, Karri, who co-own Piranha Vintage, because they regularly screen VHS tapes in their shop and have a curated selection of tapes. For the first event, Dallas VHS Swap is encouraging collectors to bring as many tapes as they can comfortably carry or fit in their trunks to swap or sell from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Piranha Vintage, 205 W. Main St. in Richardson. The event is free. The only rules or guidelines posted by Dallas VHS Swap: 1) Be kind. 2) Rewind. For more information, visit the Dallas VHS Swap group on Facebook or piranhavintage.com. Piranha Vintage, 205 W. Main St., Richardson, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, free, piranhavintage.com. — Daniel Rodrigue

JaRule and Ashanti have a linked history, but then again many artists followed the path Ja paved in the late 1990s. But as his trajectory appears to be heading steadily downward, Ashanti's star is still in the sky. As a successful artist with the Murder Inc. label, part of the Def Jam empire, JaRule kept the light on as other artists, including Ashanti, made their marks. JaRule's best days are behind him, but Ashanti remains a media powerhouse. Ashanti's album Braveheart was released in 2014, and acting has kept her in the public eye. She was one of the leads on the television show Army Wives. That Lifetime show caps a solid acting career, onstage as well as on-screen. Ja turned down a recurring role in The Fast and the Furious sequel and did jail time for tax evasion. Ticket buyers and investors in the failed Fyre festival, of which he was a co-creator, are busy suing him. The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 8 p.m., $34.40-$183, thebombfactory.com. — Joe Pappalardo

Is your dog one to sport elf ears, or is he more of the yuletide bow tie sort? You’re going to want to figure that out before 11 a.m. Sunday because that’s when Mutts Canine Cantina, 2889 CityPlace West Blvd., is hosting its fifth annual Pictures with Santa Paws until 2 p.m. You can afford to invest in festive canine fashions since photos are free to Mutts Dog Park members and only $5 for nonmembers. Dog parents receive a frameable picture, and digital copies are available for download. No dog? No worries: Even if you show up sans pup, you could find your best friend among the adoptable pets Dog & Kitty City will have for meeting and greeting. Visit muttscantina.com or search the event on Facebook. Mutts Canine Cantina, 2889 CityPlace West Blvd., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., $5, see Facebook. — Merritt Martin

Chicken Scratch is a fun place year-round with its fried chicken menu and easy access to The Foundry bar. And while one of the chicken biscuits may leave you in a slightly more rotund state than you were before, a man whose belly is already quite round will soon visit the restaurant. That's right, Santa Claus is visiting Chicken Scratch. A veritable North Pole wonderland, replete with a petting zoo and a photo-op zone, will be constructed in his honor. Chicken Scratch, 2303 Pittman St., noon-4 p.m., free, see Facebook.— Kathryn DeBruelr

Mon 12/4

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents the Big Brassy Christmas & Organ Extravaganza. Every year, the DSO’s brass and percussion sections, backed by the thunderous Lay Family Concert Organ, perform a collection of holiday favorites. If previous installments are any indication — past programs included Rachmaninoff’s “Come Let Us Worship,” selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker and classics such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” — this year’s performance should be as festive and cheerful as expected. Lawrence Loh conducts. The only performance is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets start at $24. For more information, visit mydso.com. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $24 and up, mydso.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Tues 12/5

If you’re tired of the endless loop of standard Christmas carols playing everywhere, pick up some tickets to the Winspear Opera House’s Broadway series production of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, the live Broadway rendition of the classic holiday tale about the tiny-hearted holiday hater and his attempt to ruin Christmas for Whoville. Performances start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., and run through Dec. 17. Visit tickets.attpac.org. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., 7 p.m., $25 and up, tickets.attpac.org. — Danny Gallagher

If you are a fan of Orlando, Florida-based alternative band Alter Bridge, you will want to make time to attend this show. Out on the road in support of their fifth and most recent album, The Last Hero, the band members have indicated that 2018 will be a quiet year in terms of touring and recording. Frontman Myles Kennedy has revealed tour dates and release plans for his upcoming solo album, and the remaining members have moved into some individual and alternate projects, as well. It's not a permanent goodbye — they plan to get back together later to work on new material — but it will be a bit of a lengthy hiatus. In reality, Alter Bridge has always been just one item on many of the band members' resumes. It was formed in 2004 after Creed's disbandment. Kennedy has toured with Slash, and guitarist Mark Tremonti has fronted his own eponymous band that makes frequent room for bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips. When the four are together, though, Alter Bridge sizzles with focused intensity and healthy doses of frenetic rock-and-roll bluster. The band, always a spirited live act, could throw forth at Tuesday's show, considering the upcoming break in action. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 6:30 p.m., $31-$90, houseofblues.com/dfw. — Jeff Strowe

A holiday musical about a song-and-dance team filled with classics by Irving Berlin and featuring the musician’s name in the title? How meta. Berlin, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, lived longer than a century and had a catalog of more than 1,000 songs, including “White Christmas,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and “God Bless America.” Irving Berlin’s White Christmas opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave. Ticket prices range from $20 to $130; shows continue through Dec. 10 and include weekend matinees. For more information, visit liveatthemusichall.com. Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave., 7:30 p.m., $20-$130, liveatthemusichall.com. — Emily Goldstein

EXPAND The Broadway production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas is in town for a short time. courtesy ATTPAC

Wednesday 12/6

Like Water for Chocolate is one of the more intense, ardent films ever conceived, in no small part because its source material employed food as a symbol for all of life’s passions. It’s difficult to divorce food from emotion, and in the case of the film’s tragic heroine, Tita, it can become a vessel for feeling as well. In this season of culinary indulgence, it’s no accident that the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., is showing director Alfonso Arrau’s sensual and heartrending fairy tale; we all understand that food often connotes love and belonging. In that spirit, before and after the 8 p.m. screening Wednesday, Texas Theatre will present a special food pop-up from former Komali and Kitchen LTO chef Anastacia Quinones. This master of modern Mexican cuisine will serve the perfect accompaniment to the magical movie beginning at 7 p.m., and bites and deserts follow the film at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10; bring additional cash for the pop-ups. Find more information at thetexastheatre.com. Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd., 7 p.m., $10, thetexastheatre.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Few genres of photography separate iPhoneographers, amateur shutterbugs and professional photographers more than images of the night sky, severe weather, aurora borealis, super moons, eclipses and the like. North Texas-based Mike Mezeul II is an internationally published photographer whose breathtaking landscape and nature photos regularly go viral on social media, and his images have been featured on numerous blogs and news sites. Recently, Mezeul’s work has been published in National Geographic Jr., BBC Magazine and Digital Camera Magazine. Mezuel isn’t shy about sharing how he plans, captures or creates his awe-inspiring images. Dallas Center for Photography and Texas Photographic Society present an evening lecture by Mezeul from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at DCP, 4756 Algiers St. Tickets cost $5 on DCP’s website; remaining tickets will be available at the door for $10 (cash only). For tickets and more information, visit dallascenterforphotography.com. Dallas Center for Photography, 4756 Algiers St., 7-9 p.m., $5, dallascenterforphotography.com. — Daniel Rodrigue