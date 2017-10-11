21 Things to Do in Dallas This Week

EXPAND Pride and Prejudice premieres at WaterTower Theatre this week. Evan Michael Woods

In relationships, each party changes its shape and its role with regard to the other as time progresses. Texas artist Greg Piazza addresses this adaptation in Subjective Juncture, which opens with a reception from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday and runs through Dec. 31 at Gallery 7NINE, 830 Exposition Ave. The exhibition features more than 30 of Piazza’s minimalistic paintings that showcase the relationship among forms as an examination of how they can work with and morph from one another. Color palette plays a large role in his presentation of distance and how the viewer interprets the space between forms. Outside of scheduled events such as the Subjective Juncture opening, Gallery 7NINE is open by appointment only. Visit gallery7nine.com or email gallery7nine@gmail.com to schedule. Gallery 7NINE, 830 Exposition Ave., by appointment, free, gallery7nine.com. – Merritt Martin

Spoon may be from Austin, but in 1996 during a gig in Denton, it found its bass player, Josh Zarbo, in local band Maxine's Radiator. Flash forward 10 years and while the Dentonite no longer lent a hand in the band, Spoon had really begun to take off with the 2007 album Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga, including "Don't You Evah" and "The Underdog." The band released its ninth studio album, Hot Thoughts, in March. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$65, houseofblues.com. – Diamond Victoria

Art House Dallas has spent seven years connecting artists to faith, creativity and each other. The organization headed by Cary Pierce (of Jack-O-Pierce fame) emphasizes community networks that cultivate connections and imagination among musicians, photographers, poets, painters, writers, dancers, sculptors and filmmakers. Through workshops, feedback sessions, volunteerism and creative get-togethers, Art House Dallas has sought to nurture the artistic spirit — and it’ll celebrate these accomplishments and look toward the future during A Light in the City, its seventh anniversary celebration, from 6-10 p.m. Thursday at the Museum of Biblical Art, 7500 Park Lane. The evening’s itinerary includes appearances from Pierce, executive director of Art House Dallas; Art House founder and singer-songwriter Charlie Peacock; and Christian singer-songwriter Sara Groves. Tickets, which include drinks and hors d’ouevres from Bolsa, are $49 to $79 at arthousedallas.com. Museum of Biblical Art, 7500 Park Lane, 6-10 p.m., $49-$79, arthousedallas.com. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

The Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival is a weeklong celebration of the Spanish music and dance known for captivating beats and footwork so fast it can seem like a blur. Between the performances, paella cookout, outdoor cinema and more comes the Bishop Arts Barrage from 7-10 p.m. Thursday. More than 10 restaurants, bars and businesses will offer live flamenco while musicians and fully clad dancers will make the rounds so strolling patrons can get a glimpse at the passionate art form. Fans are encouraged to dress in their best “Andalusian chic” to get into the spirit. The Bishop Arts Barrage is free and is family friendly. For more on the Barrage and the Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival, search each on Facebook. Performance schedules for the festival are available at flamencofever.org. Bishop Arts District, Bishop Avenue at Davis Street, 7-10 p.m., free, flamencofever.org. – Merritt Martin

Literacy and alcohol have enjoyed a longstanding fellowship. Just ask Hunter Thompson or O. Henry or pretty much any writer, ever. The tradition continues with Legal Draft Brewery and nonprofit reading advocacy group Room To Read, who are teaming up to present Booktoberfest. It's the same Oktoberfest you've come to know and love, with sausage and beer available for purchase, but with the added fun of literacy! A percentage of proceeds raised will go to local Read-a-Thons or toward the purchase of books for children overseas. Legal Draft Beer Co., 500 E. Division St., Arlington, 6:30-9 p.m., free, legaldraftbeer.com. – Kathryn DeBruler

In association with Alamo Drafthouse, the AT&T Performing Arts Center presents a unique showing of the 2003 animated critical darling The Triplets of Belleville. Praised for its moving, Oscar-nominated score, the French film, set in the early 20th century, tells of a young man who grows up to become a professional cyclist in the Tour de France. For this rare outdoor showing, the film’s composer, Benoît Charest, will conduct his score live alongside Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville as the The Triplets of Belleville rolls on the big screen. The showing starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. Tickets start at $34; a free child’s ticket is available with every adult ticket. For more information, visit attpac.org. Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $34 and up, attpac.org. – Jonathan Patrick

Reckon with Dallas’ spooky past this Halloween season during Dallas Trolley Tours’ Haunted History Tour, which rolls through some of Big D’s most dreaded, despairing sites beginning at 7 p.m. Fridays from through Oct. 27. Trolleys have plenty of tricks and treats up their sleeves as they wind their way among historic locations believed to house paranormal activities — including a notoriously spooky house and a creeptastic cemetery. Grit your teeth and steel those nerves as you dismount the trolley and experience walking tours of supernaturally enhanced sites. Each tour departs from the Dallas Farmer’s Market, 920 S. Harwood St., and lasts 90 minutes. Tickets are $34; search the event on Facebook for more information. Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St., 7 p.m., $34, see Facebook. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm

For horror film buffs who buy their tickets in advance, this Friday the 13th double feature at a drive-in theater offers a chance to see two of the greatest slasher flicks of all time for $3 in the comfort of your own vehicle. Bring along a carload of friends, family or fiends to re-ignite the never ending debate about which infamous lead character from a horror franchise has the best introduction in their first movie. This usually comes down to an argument about whether Halloween (which is not screening), Friday the 13th or A Nightmare on Elm Street is the better kickoff for the “big bad’s” series of sequels. No matter how you slice it, audiences love Freddy Kreuger, Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers, who all scared their way into the Top 10 on Forbes’ 2016 list of the 13 highest-grossing horror film franchises. And, speaking of slashing, tickets typically cost $8 for movies at Coyote Drive-in Theater & Canteen, 1901 Midway Road in Lewisville, but Friday’s a $3 double feature of Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Visit the event’s Facebook page for tickets. Coyote Drive-In, 1901 Midway Road, Lewisville, 7:40 p.m., $3, see Facebook. – Daniel Rodrigue

If you don’t mind being tricked or can suppress the urge to figure out how they did that, check out the Champions of Magic show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St. This touring showcase features five of the greatest artists in modern magic performing some mind-blowing illusions that have been seen on stages around the world and TV shows such as Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon and Penn and Teller: Fool Us. Tickets range from $20 to $125 for adults and $10 to $115 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased at arlingtonmusichall.tix.com. Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St., 7:30 p.m., $20-$125, arlingtonmusichall.tix.com. – Danny Gallagher

Eddie Izzard has a lot of new developments to talk about — well, joke about, if this were an ordinary Izzard tour — since his last time in Dallas. The English transgender comic hinted about an intent to run as the Labour Party candidate for mayor of London, then suggested he’ll run for Parliament in the 2021 election instead. Izzard finished 27 marathons in 27 days last year for the charity Sports Relief — a whopping achievement for anyone, particularly a 55-year-old. But don’t expect a standard set from the comedian-monologist for this appearance. He’s promoting and reading from his new book, Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens, with audience questions, discussion of his life and sharing of personal photos in addition to some stand-up material. He performs at 8 p.m. Friday at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Remaining tickets range from $45 to $60 and are available through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices include a copy of the book. Visit majestic.dallasculture.org. Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., 8 p.m., $45-$60, majestic.dallasculture.org.– Jesse Hughey

For more than five decades, musical polymath Herbert “Herbie” Hancock has been a constant element of America’s musical landscape. His experimental style of jazz-funk fusion was born at a young age; Hancock was hailed as a child prodigy for his ability to tickle the ivories. The 14-time Grammy winner has left his mark on everything from electro- hip-hop to the post-pop era of jazz he helped usher in alongside Miles Davis. Today, Hancock, aged 77, is a living legend of jazz. With hints of a possible 42nd studio album and his 2017 tour, this won't be the kind of show you go to out of respect for an artist's former glory; Hancock is still at the cutting edge, as proven by a recent collaboration on Flying Lotus' album You're Dead. Luckily Dallas won't have to take my word for it when Strauss Square rings with the sweet sounds of jazz. Strauss Square, 2403 Flora St., 8 p.m., $39.75, attpac.org. – Nicholas Bostick

Come celebrate Armenia, everyone's favorite former member of the Soviet republic, at Armeniafest. For those of you who appreciate elements of other cultures besides food, there will be folk dances, art exhibits, music demonstrations and more. For those of you who like to push past the dancers, musicians and art to get to the good stuff, here's the rub: cheese boerek, lahmajoun (a minced meat topped flatbread), kofta, dolma and lots and lots of baklava will be available for purchase. Also of note is the pilaf eating contest, held at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission and parking are free. St. Sarkis Armenian Church, 1805 Random Road, Carrollton, Friday-Sunday, free, armeniafest.com. – Kathryn DeBruler

Certain members of the Observer staff would be inclined to say something snarky about the Plano International Festival, whose tagline is “explore the world in a day.” Ignore them. Some members of our staff consider anyplace north of Mockingbird Lane as something akin to Timbuktu, only filled with vanilla people. Those of us who live in Plano know that the booming city is a melting pot of cultures drawn by lucrative jobs in technical industries. So where else better in DFW to celebrate the food, music, dance and art of more than 100 cultures from around the globe? The festival includes a children’s village and a screening of the film Song of Lahore, a documentary that follows a group of Pakistani musicians as they travel to perform at New York’s Lincoln Center. The film screens at the Courtyard Theater, 1509 Ave. H, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and includes live musical performances and a panel discussion.. The festival itself takes place at Haggard Park, 15th Street and Avenue H in downtown Plano, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s free to attend. Suggested donations for the film are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Visit planointernationalfestival.org for more information. Haggard Park, 15th Street at Avenue H, Plano, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, free, planointernationalfestival.org. – Patrick Williams

She was abandoned by her mother at birth, raised in a brothel by her grandmother, went temporarily blind from meningitis at age 3, lost a daughter to the disease, suffered several serious car accidents and struggled with drug and alcohol problems before dying at age 47 of cancer. So it seems a little odd that two of renowned chanteuse Edith Piaf’s best known songs are “La vie en rose” (Life in Pink, or through rose colored glasses) and “Non, je ne regrette rien” (No, I Regret Nothing). See the story of Piaf’s life and hear her songs as Anne Carrere performs Piaf! The Show at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson. Tickets are $39 to $57 and can be purchased at eisemanncenter.com. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, 8 p.m., $39-$57, eisemanncenter.com. – Patrick Williams

Park & Palate's Grand Taste event is slated to be a veritable foodie orgy with more than 60 chefs and 30 wineries participating. Guests will enjoy mixing with chefs — including Katherine Clapner (Dude, Sweet Chocolate), Brian Luscher (The Grape) and David Uygur (Lucia) — sommeliers, mixologists and brewers as they sip and sample their way through Klyde Warren Park. Tickets are $75 per person for general admission and $125 for VIP access, which inculdes early access to wine and spirit seminars, swag and much more. Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Expressway, 2-6 p.m., $75, parkandpalate.org. – Kathryn DeBruler

It’s been more than a decade since the proto-alternative, volcano-powered guitar-rock outfit Dinosaur Jr. reunited. In fact, they’ve been reunited for longer than they were together in the first place — reason enough that it should feel weird to even call their latest iteration a reunion. But what really makes it feel strange is that modern Dinosaur Jr. might be better than they ever were to begin with. They’re louder and more sprawling than ever in the studio, too, yet they still sound exactly like Dinosaur Jr. Their latest, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, which could safely take You’re Living All Over Me’s place in 1987 without any significant disruption to the time-space continuum. Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 8 p.m., $39, granadatheater.com. – Elliot Wright

Texas-based painter Meredith Pardue celebrates the splintering of light through crystalline elements such as water, precious stones, glass and differing atmospheres in her latest body of work, Cenote Falls. Inspired by the malleable and fleeting nature of light, Pardue’s paintings illuminate with fluorescent hues that reflect her appreciation of the vast landscapes and vegetation of the American South, Pacific Northwest and Northeast. Soft ink stains play with heavy brushstrokes of highly pigmented paint, forming assorted textures, layers of color and negative space, allowing the contemporary pieces in Cenote Falls to breathe. The exhibit’s opening reception begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, with an artist talk with Pardue at 6:45 p.m., at Laura Rathe Fine Art, 1130 Dragon St. Cenote Falls continues Tuesdays through Saturdays until Nov. 11. For more information, visit laurarathe.com. Laura Rathe Fine Art, 1130 Dragon St., 5 p.m., free, laurarathe.com. – Diamond Victoria

Facing problems in your family, your marriage, your finances? For two hours, turn your attention to — what else? — family, marriage and money troubles in Watertower Theatre's regional premiere of Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill, adapted from Jane Austen's novel. Joanie Schultz directs the show, which kicks off the season and runs Friday through Nov. 5 at the theater, 15660 Addison Road in Addison. For information and tickets, call 972-450-6232 from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or visit watertowertheatre.org. Or pay what you can at 2 p.m. Sunday. Three good reasons to drive up the Tollway for this event: John-Michael Marrs, cast as the uppity Mr. Darcy, and the Bennet daughters' parents, Bob Hess and Wendy Welch. WaterTower Theatre, 15660 Addison Road, Addison, through Nov. 5, $35, watertowertheatre.org. – Reba Liner

Classical music is perpetually locked in a struggle to stay relevant. It’s for that reason that fresh, daring interpretations are the soul of the genre, which is still finding ways to breathe new life into compositions hundreds of years old. The Danish String Quartet is among those helping to reinvigorate old works through its technically precise, inventive approach to classical favorites. Following the Danish String Quartet’s immensely popular Dallas debut in 2013, the Dallas Chamber Symphony has invited the quartet to return for the opening of its 2017-18 season. The program includes staples — Bartók’s String Quartet No. 1, Beethoven’s Quartet No. 14 in C-Sharp minor — as well as something special: a collection of Nordic folk music selections, a forte of the Danish Quartet. This performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday at SMU’s Caruth Auditorium, 6101 Bishop Blvd. Tickets are $45 for the public and free for students. For more information, visit dallaschambermusic.org. Caruth Auditorium, 6101 Bishop Blvd., 7:30 p.m., $45, dallaschambermusic.org. – Jonathan Patrick

Acclaimed Dallas actress Sherry Jo Ward takes a rare neurological disease she suffers with everyday to the stage in Stiff. Ward’s production about her daily dealings with body spasms, muscle stiffness and an inability to stand for more than about 20 seconds before pain sets in, among many other symptoms of stiff-person syndrome, are one part comedy and one part educational. A first-person account of what it means to suddenly have a life-changing ailment, Stiff earned recognition for Best Actress and Best New Play from the Dallas-Fort Worth Theatre Critics Forum, and its success at the Festival of Independent Theatres earlier this year brought three new dates this month to Stage West, 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. The first show starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at stagewest.org. Stage West, 821 W. Vickery Blvd., 7 p.m., $15, stagewest.org. – Diamond Victoria

Far from his usual vibrant paintings, local artist, musician and gallery owner JD Miller embraces a monochromatic palette in his latest exhibit, aptly titled Absence of Color, which he created to challenge himself artistically after two decades relishing in polychromatic themes. Playing with grays, whites and blacks, the impressionist pieces evoke just as much excitement as his kaleidoscopic works. And that can’t be easy. Unafraid of using thick layers of oil paints to create 3D effects in his works, in Absence of Color he explores various textures and shapes but the pieces remain simple at their core. They also embody Miller’s unique style of painting, “reflectionism,” which he founded and considers to be inspired by psychology, spirituality and meditation. See Absence of Color free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Nov. 11. Samuel Lynne Galleries, 1105 Dragon St., through Nov. 11, free, samuellynne.com. – Diamond Victoria

