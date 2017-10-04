21 Things to Do in Dallas This Week

EXPAND The world's first painted feature film, Loving Vincent, has its Texas premiere at the DMA on Saturday. Loving Vincent still

Thursday

When it formed in the early 1980s, Tesla was a pleasant anomaly, a group of regular guys from California who for some reason got lumped in with the seemingly endless array of hair metal and glam bands. Although Tesla's music always had its pop-metal side, the band members seemed a lot more like your neighbors than the dudes in Poison. Tesla's heyday fizzled out as the '80s lingered on, but tracks like "Love Song" and especially "Signs" still resonate today as pleasant classic rock radio fodder. Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300. W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50, musicfactory.com. — Darryl Smyers

October’s here, and with it comes a bevy of scary movies to watch from your streaming service of choice. But no matter the gore, jump scares or damsels in distress, nothing really gets under your skin quite like an Alfred Hitchcock movie. The master of suspense knew how to chill our spines without using too much red dye or too many prosthetics. One of his best films, North By Northwest, stars Cary Grant in a case of mistaken identity. An advertising executive is confused for a government agent by a ruthless spy, put through the wringer and hunted by several associates before winding up in a cross-country chase. The best way to see any Hitchcock movie is on the big screen, and Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, provides the opportunity at 7 p.m. Thursday when it shows the film as part of its monthlong Hitchcocktober festival. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office or at angelikafilmcenter.com. Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, 7 p.m., $10, angelikafilmcenter.com. — Diamond Victoria

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, iconic singer songwriters who gave us the best of soft rock in the '80s and '90s, came together this year for a stripped-down tour complete with two full acoustic sets. Whether you prefer to dance to Springfield's "Jessie's Girl" or get sappy with Marx's "Now and Forever," Thursday night's performance is slated to include plenty of storytelling from both and a wide range of songs to keep all fans happy. Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., 8 p.m., $59-$125, majestic.dallasculture.org. — Diamond Victoria

EXPAND Spend any time lounging on Ten Bells' patio and you're likely to make some friends, like Mr. Gorrie. Just don't expect them to buy the next round. Courtesy of Meri Dahlke

The Dallas Companion Animal Project is all about giving dogs and cats bigger and better chances through programs like aid for feral cats, free spay and neuter surgeries, pet placement support, pet-owner outreach and community education. The sixth annual Puss ‘n’ Pooch Jazz Night, from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Ten Bells Tavern, 232 W. Seventh St., benefits DCAP and features a family-friendly entertainment. Enjoy live tunes by the Alex Rivera Quintet (and special guests throughout the evening), Ten Bells specials, a raffle and community fun for our four-legged friends. Monetary donations for DCAP will be accepted at the event. Dogs and kids are welcome to attend. Check out Facebook for more event details, and visit dallasanimals.org for more on DCAP. Ten Bells Tavern, 232 W. Seventh St., 7-10 p.m., free, dallasanimals.org. — Merritt Martin

All you doubting Thomases and C. S. Lewis fans, this is for you: New York City actor Max McLean will bring every atheist's favorite Christian thinker, Clive Staples Lewis, to the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson. In only one hour and 20 minutes of The Most Reluctant Convert, McLean moves Lewis, the determined atheist, to Lewis, No. 1 Christian believer of the 20th century. Talk about your miracles. There is a performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, and shows continue through Oct. 8. Attendees can remain seated after the show for a talkback with McLean, founder and artistic director of Fellowship for Performing Arts. Prices range from $30 for attendees younger than 30 to $91. For tickets and more information, call 972-744-4650 or visit eisemanncenter.com. Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, 7 p.m., $30-$91, eisemanncenter.com. — Reba Liner

A mysterious concoction that turns a moral, mild-mannered man into an immoral, lascivious lout? Around here, we take that with a lick of salt and a bite of lime, but Robert Louis Stevenson probably didn’t have tequila shots on his mind when he wrote The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Pocket Sandwich Theatre won’t be taking Stevenson’s text too seriously when it presents a humorous, melodramatic, popcorn-throwing version of the tale in its adaptation of Jekyll & Hyde through Nov. 11. Get your popcorn ready as the theater’s players spoof the classic story of the good and evil in all of us onstage at 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 119. Shows begin at 7 p.m. Sundays and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Adult tickets are $15, with discounts for seniors and children. Find them at pocketsandwich.com. Pocket Sandwich Theatre, 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 119, 8 p.m., $15, pocketsandwich.com. — Patrick Williams

North by Northwest screens at Angelika Film Center Thursday as part of the Hitchcocktober series. Wikimedia Commons

Friday

Charles “Baba Chuck” Davis, known for traveling and studying across Africa in order to bring traditional dance to America, was the founder of DanceAfrica at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Davis died earlier this year at the age of 80. In its 40th year, the BAM program honors the life and legacy of Davis and his mantra, “peace, love, respect for everybody,” with DanceAfrica performances hosted by Dallas Black Dance Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. The bright and celebratory performances feature Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, and Saturday kicks up excitement with a free marketplace and festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Annette Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. Tickets for the performances are $35 and available at tickets.attpac.org. Moody Performance Hall, 3530 Flora St., 7:30 p.m., $35, tickets.attpac.org. — Merritt Martin

There are few things more red, white and blue, more all-American awesome, than an air show. Seeing these innovations of engineering and military superiority cut open huge swaths of sky with their roaring engines just makes you feel lucky you live in a country filled with brave souls who dare to let 200 tons of metal keep them 50,000 feet in the air. Imagine how much bravery was required just to step in one of these things during World War II, when science and engineering had yet to develop the internalized turbine engine and the in-flight, in-seat movie. You won’t have to imagine at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Commemorative Air Force Airshow from Friday through Sunday at the Dallas Executive Airport, 5303 Challenger Drive. The show will feature tours and live flight demonstrations of authentic WWII aircraft, including the B-25 “Barbie III” and TORA Aircraft. You’ll even get the chance to go for a ride in one of these mighty machines. Tickets are $5 for children ages 6-11 and $20 for adults. Student and active military passes are available for $15. World War II veterans and children younger than 5 get in for free. Visit wingsoverdallas.org to purchase passes and learn more about the show. Dallas Executive Airport, 5303 Challenger Drive, Friday-Sunday, $20, wingsoverdallas.org. — Danny Gallagher

The State Fair of Texas begins Friday in Fair Park. It ends Oct. 22. What? You want to know more? It’s the freakin’ fair, people. It’s only been happening 131 years. Geez. OK, fine: tons of food, most of it fried; butter sculpture; livestock exhibits; a huge midway with games and carnival rides; live music; assorted entertainers; vendors selling stuff as seen on TV; a car show; corn dogs; turkey legs; arts and crafts. It’s the S-T-A-T-E F-A-I-R. Got it? It costs $12.50 to $16.50 to get in the gate, but there are a ton of group packages that can lower the price if you’re unlucky enough to work for a Dallas employer who doesn’t pass out tickets as a perk. Bring lots of money for food, drinks, rides and game coupons. Acts on the Chevrolet Mainstage this year include Maren Morris, La Mafia, Ro James, the Charlie Daniels Band and Wilson Phillips. Holy crap: Wilson Phillips is playing at the State Fair of Texas at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Well, that’s different. The fair kicks off at 9 a.m. Friday with the Chevrolet Ride and Drive, and Morris plays at 8:30 p.m. opening day. For tickets and a full schedule, visit bigtex.com. Fair Park, daily through Oct. 22, $12.50-$16.50, bigtex.com. — Patrick Williams

EXPAND Everything's bigger in Texas, including the prizes at the State Fair. Kathy Tran

Saturday

In 2015, Gregg Allman partnered with Live Nation to create a one-day event celebrating the best in music and food. Despite Allman's death earlier this year, the five-date, all-star traveling celebration continues for its third year with a stop through Dallas with headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band. Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, 5:30 p.m., $30 and up, musicfactory.com. — Diamond Victoria

Crystal Castles have steadily gotten darker and more layered since their eponymous full-length debut in front of SXSW 2008 audiences. In the beginning, their sound was sparse and jagged, with lead singer and millennial femme icon Alice Glass seeming to see Karen O and Trent Reznor as her spiritual mother and father. These days, Glass and partner Ethan Kath are making damaged electronic soundscapes that are nearly unrecognizable from their earlier work and more akin to what Siouxsie Sioux did in the mid-'80s. The duo's live shows are seizure-inducing workouts of sight and sound. House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 8 p.m., $25-$45, houseofblues.com. — Craig Hlavaty

A lot of country songs are about losing the things we love, whether it be a truck, a sweetheart or a mama. But this country story has far happier connotations for performers and fan alike. For the first time in almost 10 years, Nashville power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are touring the U.S. together. The duo’s tour comes with the insinuation of a possible duet album in the works. A few new collaborative tracks are already turning heads. “Speak to a Girl” is a touching piece of advice passed down in song and performed with the couple’s characteristic chemistry. In other words, it’s everything you could ask for from a Hill-McGraw duet. The more poppy tune “Break First” is a tale of a relationship on the brink, as McGraw and Hill stand face to face and let their voices grind into one another. The Jay-Z and Beyoncé of country music are back, and they’re bringing all of their hits to Dallas. American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 7:30 p.m., $69 and up, ticketmaster.com. — Nicholas Bostick

There has never been an artist like Vincent Van Gogh, so it’s only fitting that a movie about him be breathtaking and unique. And there’s never been a movie like Loving Vincent, the world’s first fully painted feature film, which took six years and used 65,000 oil paintings from 125 artists. Producers and

A work from In Danger of Existence. event Facebook

animators from the film discuss how they made it happen at 3 p.m. Saturday during Art and Animation: A Conversation at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. VIP tickets for the film’s Texas premiere, also at the DMA, are $100 and include a 5:30 p.m. wine reception, a private tour of the Van Gogh Sheaves of Wheat exhibit and reserved seating. Doors open for general admission ($50) ticket holders at 6:15 p.m., followed by onstage intros at 6:45 and the screening at 7. Call the museum at 214-922-1200 or visit lovingvincent.com for more on the film. Visit dma.org for tickets. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 3 p.m., $50 and up, dma.org. — Jesse Hughey

In Danger of Existence, a new exhibit by painter and mixed-media artist Brenda McKinney, is on display at Haley-Henman Contemporary Art, 411 Singleton Blvd., through Oct. 28. You'll recognize the artist's theme in many of her works: contemplating the meaning of life, beauty, ever-changing conditions in the world, global warming and extinctions — of animals and yes, even people. There will be a reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. An added attraction: You may join in a conversation with the artist at 3 p.m. Oct. 14. McKinney's art can be seen in Spain, Sweden, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, Canada and locally in permanent collections at Texas Woman's University, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas and UT Southwestern Medical Center. McKinney is the acting curator to the Discovery Gallery at Texas Discovery Gardens in Fair Park. For more information, call 214-532-3225 or visit haleyhenman.com. Haley Henman Contemporary Art, 411 Singleton Blvd., 5-8 p.m., free, haleyhenman.com. — Reba Liner

Sunday

It’s pumpkin time, y’all, the time of year when we pay very close attention to an otherwise ignored large orange fruit. They’re not to eat unless canned and thrown into pie or made into sugary syrup and sloshed into steamed milk with trace amounts of coffee. We decorate them, make Halloween costumes in their likeness and throw festivals in their honor. Expect all of that and more at the Oak Cliff Pumpkinfest starting at 4 p.m. Sunday in Bishop Arts District on North Bishop Avenue. The family-friendly event, which includes a costume contest, tug-o-war, a precarved pumpkin contest, a food drive benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and a pet rescue service, is free to attend but includes games and food for a few bucks. For more information and to register for tug-o-war, visit the event’s Facebook page. Bishop Arts, North Bishop Avenue at Davis Street, 4 p.m., free, see Facebook.— Diamond Victoria

Here’s a fact of life we all know to be true: Some people are inherently suave, sophisticated and cool while others constantly struggle just to make small talk or keep mustard from spilling onto their T-shirts. If you feel any kinship with the clumsy, the awkward or the mustard-stained, and you want to woo your significant other or just get in a good workout, join Zensual Dance Fitness — Dallas Pole Dancing, 17062 Preston Road, No. 108, at 2:30 p.m Sunday for The Basics of Dancing Sexy, a size-inclusive, four-hour class. This playful workshop teaches classy and seductive moves that won’t leave you tripping over pantyhose or rolling an ankle in 3-inch heels. Bring plenty of water, “sexy comfortable” clothing and your favorite pair of high heels to learn a routine designed to tone, strengthen and build flexibility. Light refreshments will be served, and tickets are available for $100 at the door or at eventbrite.com. Dallas Pole Dancing, 17062 Preston Road, No. 108, 2:30 p.m., $100, eventbrite.com. — Diamond Victoria

By teaming with local high school choirs, the Dallas Symphony Chorus hopes to make its 40th anniversary a community-wide celebration. This year’s 2017-18 season — the DSC’s 40th as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s official choir — kicks off in earnest with A Celebration of Singing, an evening of moving choral works. In concert with the choirs of Dallas Carter High School, Booker T. Washington and Plano West, the DSC debuts a world premiere commissioned for this event: “Proud Music of the Storm” by American composer Jake Runestad. Leonard Bernstein’s beloved “Chichester Psalms” and Tarik O’Regan’s “Dorcester Canticles" fill out the program. Joshua Habermann conducts. The free performance is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. A "choral conversation” with Runestad is open to the public and takes place at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit mydso.com. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., 2:30 p.m., free, mydso.com. — Jonathan Patrick

Let’s just say it: Barbecue is no longer a mere foodstuff. It’s a religion. Lovers of smoked meat travel endless miles to worship their god and produce countless arguments about what constitutes proper barbecue. They evangelize. They testify. And they get some really tasty food, most often with beer and good music. As religions go, barbecue worship isn’t that bad. Gather yeselves together at the Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., to immerse yourself in ’cue and tunes — all for a good cause — at the fifth annual Pitmasters Picnic benefiting Cafe Momentum, a culinary training program for youths. Ceremonies begin at 1 p.m. Sunday and feature dishes from some of the region’s and nation’s top pitmasters, along with live music from Big Funky Cloud (featuring Nick Pencis of Stanley’s), Atlantis Aquarius, Thomas Wynn & the Believers, and the Last Bandoleros. Tickets, $65 for adults, $35 for children ages 5-10 and free for kids younger than 5, are available at prekindle.com. Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 1 p.m., $65, prekindle.com. — Patrick Williams

Don't be late for church. Melissa Hennings

Monday

Burns/Punctum/Taos, showing through Oct. 21 at Umbrella Gallery, 2803 Taylor St., is an art trifecta — three themes by artist Trevor Yokochi that combine for an ambiguous yet monumental visual meditation. The Burns pieces are reactive and contemplative. The artist burned holes in a variety of media with each cigarette he smoked during a rough patch in his personal life. Instead of marring his work, the burns create a timeline and a voyeuristic portal into the artist’s struggle. The Punctum collection plays with monolithic form. Structures that are inherently inflexible are infused with color and an uncertainty that inspires reflection. Finally, Yokochi’s Taos works amass memories and visions from the artist’s time in Taos, New Mexico. The collective effect is cohesive and introspective. Gallery hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. Visit lifeindeepellum.com/umbrella-gallery. Umbrella Gallery, 2803 Taylor St., 7 a.m.-7 p.m., free, lifeindeepellum.com. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Tuesday

If you came to Dallas in the ’90s or the aughts, you know that the cultural landscape in this city has changed, and not just physically. While the brick-and-mortar growth of the Arts District and the new galleries throughout the city are positive developments, the dialogue fostered by new arts organizations is vital to cultural growth, as are advocacy, diversity, inclusion and innovative creative activity. These elements and more will be part of the conversation as the Dallas Architecture Forum presents Cultural Developments in Dallas, featuring Richard Brettell and Mark Lamster at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. Brettell is the vice provost and the Margaret McDermott distinguished chair of art and aesthetics studies at the UT Dallas, and Lamster is an architecture critic at The Dallas Morning News and a professor at UT Arlington’s College of Architecture and Public Planning. Tickets to the event, which include a reception beginning at 6:15 p.m., are $20 for general admission or $5 for students. Visit dallasarchitectureforum.org to learn more. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., 7 p.m., $20, dallasarchitectureforum.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Wednesday

Austin artist Erin Curtis’ recent works are tightly woven, abstract explosions of color that draw you in and make you want to live among the bright geometric patterns. The chance to step inside her work sounds like a tempting offer. Her solo exhibition Jungle Transmission includes freestanding paintings and a site-specific installation “that engages the architecture of the gallery and spills onto the floor and off the walls,” according to the gallery website. You can walk into Curtis’ off-the-wall world until Oct. 14 at the Conduit Gallery, 1626 Hi Line Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 214-939-0064 or visit conduitgallery.com for more information. Conduit Gallery, 1626 Hi Line Drive, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free, conduitgallery.com. — Jesse Hughey

