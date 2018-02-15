Didn't Have a Date for Valentine's? Win One at the Deep Ellum Dating Game.

If you found yourself alone on Valentine's Day, you're not alone. The whole city is full of people who think there's no one out there in this big, ugly world who's just for them. They are out there waiting for you to walk up and say, "Hiya."

Maybe you're a little shy and worried about getting shot down, or maybe you just need someone to give you a little push. You could get a friend to help, but he or she could rack up a bigger bar tab that you'll have to cover later. You could hire a matchmaker, but chances are you can't afford one because you're still paying off your friend's bar tab.