Three Dallas-Centric Episodes of Trading Spaces That Need to Happen

In September, TLC announced it is rebooting Trading Spaces, which ran on the network from 2000-08. Fans of the show were particularly excited when they found out that Paige Davis, the show's effervescent, longtime host, would return to spearhead the new incarnation. Davis is a Philadelphia native who graduated from Southern Methodist University in the '90s.

The new Trading Spaces premieres at 8 p.m. April 7 on TLC, and other original players — including Ty Pennington, Sabrina Soto and Carter Oosterhouse — are also in the cast. We have a few Dallas locales that we'd like to see the show make over.