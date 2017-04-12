10 Cool Sustainable Building Supplies on Display in NorthPark's 'Home of the Future' Exhibit

EXPAND TreeHouse's "Home of the Future" pop-up is on display at NorthPark through May 31. courtesy Treehouse

Forget George Jetson and his robot maid. The watchword for the true home of tomorrow is "sustainability," meaning environmentally friendly products that reduce homeowners' footprints on the planet. Wood pavers that filter rainwater, power systems to store unused solar energy and a super-fast modern composter for recycling kitchen wastes are among the variety of gadgets on display now at NorthPark Center in advance of the opening of eco-friendly building supply store TreeHouse, which is coming to Dallas on June 1.

TreeHouse will open "The Hill" shopping center at Walnut Hill Lane and Central Expressway, but eco-conscious consumers can get a peek at some of its goods in the “Home of the Future” pop-up exhibit.

“For two months, we will convert the NorthPark Center Step Court into a sustainably built, urban oasis incorporating eco-friendly materials, cutting edge technology, native Texas landscaping and educational vignettes on the importance of maintaining a healthy home,” Jason Ballard, the store’s 35-year-old CEO and co-founder, says.

Here’s a rundown of 10 new items changing the home-building industry that will be available at Dallas' TreeHouse.

Bolefloor

This naturally curved, hardwood flooring is produced in limited editions sort of like works of art. The manufacturers are thinking outside the trunk and using a non-traditional cut that produces more boards per tree.

Ballard, who has one of the floors in his home, says that compared with straight-cut floorboards, the flooring costs a few dollars more per square foot.“It’s not cheap,” he said. “But it’s far from luxury prices.”

Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Black Locust installed their floors. via Black Locust on Facebook

Black Locust Lumber and Paving

Black Locust uses rot-resistant, wood pavers to filter rainwater naturally by allowing it to pass through the paver joints and bio filters. The design maximizes water filtration to reduce runoff pollution. Black Locust pavers help restore groundwater and reduce the heat island effect in cities, which Ballard says typically run 3 to 10 degrees warmer than rural areas.