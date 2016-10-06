Ultimate Guide to Your Weekend, October 7-9

EXPAND The Texas-OU game takes place Saturday. So if you had casual plans to go to the fair, it's time to cancel them. Flickr/Adam C

Do This!

The annual Texas-OU game is early Christmas for football fans. People on both sides of the collegiate showdown flood Fair Park for this all-important game just so they can hold bragging rights over their rivals for the rest of the year. Watch the Longhorns and the Sooners go head to head at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl Stadium (3750 The Midway in Fair Park). The game is sold out, so ask your fantasy football buddies for a lead on tickets, or watch it at your favorite sports bar. — Danny Gallagher

Unless Alfred Hitchcock has instilled an intense, lifelong fear of birds in you, you’ll want to check out a new special exhibit, Birds of Paradise, which opens Saturday at the Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field St. Learn about the evolution of birds and observe 39 rare species. We hear there’s even an interactive dance portion of the exhibit. Tickets are $19 to $27 at perotmuseum.org.

If you’re a fan of Bill Nye, consider taking the whole family to see comedian and actor David Epley, aka Doktor Kaboom, at the Eisemann Center in Richardson (2351 Performance Drive). Epley is touring Live Wire! The Electricity Tour, a show commissioned by The Kennedy Center in D.C. that’s filled with experiments demonstrating the properties of electricity. Tesla coils, Van de Graaff generators and a ping-pong shooting robot will all be part of the performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 to $20 at eisemanncenter.com.

Americano in the Joule hotel is now serving Chicago-style pizza by the slice on Sunday and Monday nights. Brian Reinhart

Eat This!

Dallas isn't overrun with awesome places to eat Irish food, but now there's at least one. The Crafty Irishman (1800 Main St.) opened about a month ago, and in addition to all the Guinness you can handle, they're serving very decent renditions of scotch eggs and fish and chips.

Most of the time, if someone tells you the veggie burger on the menu is better than the beef version, they're lying to you. But they wouldn't be if the restaurant in question were "healthy fast food chain" Start (4023 Lemmon Ave.; multiple locations). Their veggie patty recipe is quite complex: it includes 28 ingredients, resulting in a vegetable, bean and quinoa patty that has a great crunch.

You might think you hate the tomato sauce-topped, deep dish-style pizza that comes from Chicago, or perhaps you're a diehard fan. Either way you should take a chance on the version Americano is serving up on Sunday and Monday nights. They make use of fontina and mozzarella cheeses for the bottom layer, top it with pepperoni and sausage, and finish it off with tomato sauce. A $10 slice is plenty to fill you up.

The pumpkin spice latte at Oak Lawn Coffee uses house-made syrups, so you don't need to be embarrassed when you order it. Beth Rankin

Drink This!

Pumpkin spice lattes are tremendously popular, but that doesn't mean they're cool. In fact, ignorant coffee drinkers who march into the best shops in town and order Starbucks' fall best seller are often the butt of jokes. But there's no need to be ashamed when you place your order at Oak Lawn Coffee Shop (2720 Oak Lawn Ave.). They make their pumpkin syrup in-house with white and brown sugar, pumpkin purée, ginger and cinnamon.

The Voice contestant Matt Tedder releases his EP at Three Links Saturday. via Matt Tedder on Facebook

Hear This!

Relive your emo high school days when Conor Oberst visits the Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Ave.) at 9 p.m. Friday with Pearl Charles. Oberst is touring his latest album, Ruminations, recorded over a 48-period in 2015. The folky album packs all of the emotion longtime fans are after. Tickets are $35.50 to $42 at the door.

Budding bluesman Matt Tedder won over The Voice judge Adam Levine this spring, and now the Fort Worth native will work on building his local fanbase with the release of his new EP at Three Links (2704 Elm St.) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets to the show, where he'll be joined by Natural Anthem and Keite Young, are $10 at threelinksdeepellum.com.

TLC isn't really TLC without Left Eye, but you can still hear two-thirds of the classic hip-hop group's members perform hits including "Creep," "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs," when they return for a nostalgia-inducing show at South Side Ballroom (11335 S. Lamar St.) at 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $65 at gilleysdallas.com.

EXPAND Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash opens at WaterTower Theatre Friday. courtesy WaterTower Theatre

See This!

Idiocracy isn’t a comedy. It’s a documentary. Director Mike Judge was too optimistic. The future America of Idiocracy looks way smarter than what might really be coming down the pike. If you don't know what we mean, see for yourself when The Texas Theatre (231 West Jefferson Blvd.) screens Judge’s satiric cult favorite starring Owen Wilson and Maya Rudolph at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 at movietickets.com. — Patrick Williams

We suppose attendees could honor the spirit of the Man in Black by wearing his signature color to WaterTower Theatre’s Ring of Fire: the Music of Johnny Cash, opening 8 p.m. Friday at the Addison Theatre Centre, 15650 Addison Road. But we have a feeling the cast of five will take care of all the iterations of Cash as they take audiences on a spin through his life, loves and hard times, set to the tune of his most beloved singles. Tickets start at $20 at watertowertheatre.org. — Merritt Martin

Chris D’Elia may have wedged his way into popular culture by starring in sitcoms that failed to launch, but don’t let that color your view of his comedy. His material is not network friendly, which is to say that it’s actually funny. See him perform at the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $29.50 to $49.50 at axs.com. — Danny Gallagher

