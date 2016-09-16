Ultimate Guide to Your Weekend, September 16-18

We like the kind of corporate involvement that takes place at the Dallas Gay Pride Parade in Oak Lawn. Melissa Hennings

Do This!

For PARK(ing) Day and Night, metered spaces along Main Street between Field and Harwood streets will be transformed into small park “installations” for use by the public beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, when they'd normally be housing cars. More than 35 participants are slated for this year’s event. It's free to attend, but many installations are sponsored by charities, so bring cash for worthy donations and the occasional purchase. Visit parkingdaydallas.org for more info. - Merritt Martin

Forbes and USA Today have called Addison’s Oktoberfest “one of the country’s most authentic” celebrations of its kind. For three full days in Addison Circle Park (4970 Addison Circle), you can hear Alpenmusikanten, drink German beer, eat German food, take part in a German spelling beer or bier barrel bowling, and watch a dachshund parade and dash. Tickets are $5-$10 at addisonoktoberfest.com. - Merritt Martin

We generally find the habit of event sponsors tacking their names onto parades be tasteless. That’s not the case with Sunday’s Heineken Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade presented by T-Mobile, aka the 33rd annual Dallas Gay Pride Parade. We say let the homophobes of the world know that corporate America stands ready to support and cash in on its relationship with the gay community. The free parade starts at 2 p.m. at Cedars Springs Road and Wycliff Avenue and heads down Cedar Springs to Turtle Creek Boulevard. The accompanying Miller Lite Festival in the Park in Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave., runs from noon until 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more, visit dallaspride.org. - Patrick Williams

EXPAND You won't be icked out by blood sausage once you taste it at Ajumma Kimbob Deli. Kathy Tran

Eat This!

Jimmy's Food Store is one of Dallas' most beloved institutions. So when they say the meatball sandwich is their most popular lunchtime order, you know it has to be good. Set down your Subway sack and head to 4901 Bryan St. to try their version, made with onions and peppers, housemade meatballs swimming in a bright tomato sauce and a "blanket of cheese that stretches as you pull apart the halves," all on Italian bread.

In one sense, no one needs The Kure at Jonathon's (1111 N. Beckley Ave.) in Oak Cliff. When you look up gut bomb in the dictionary, you'll find their biscuit stuffed with bacon, pork sausage, scrambled eggs and doused in flavorful Tabasco gravy. But when you're feeling hungover on Sunday, health takes a back seat, and The Kure definitely has the power to cure what ails you.

Food critic Brian Reinhart is on a mission to prove that consuming an animal's blood is no more gross than eating its flesh. If you want to get on board with some tasty blood sausage dishes, he recommends you try it first at Korean spot Ajumma Kimbob Deli (2625 Old Denton Road). The sundae bokkeum is a sausage stir fry with cabbage, hot peppers, carrots, green and white onions, and beef liver. Reinhart says it's earthy but mild-mannered and after you taste it, you'll wonder why you ever hesitated.

Forty wines on tap? Don't mind if we do. Michelle Kessler

Drink This!

If you didn't attend Dallas Observer's Brewfest last weekend, you can still reap the benefits by reading our guide of the best beers that were sampled at the event. Food editor Beth Rankin says her favorite locals were from Legal Draft Beer Co., Wild Acre Brewing, Shannon Brewing Co., Whistle Post Brewing Co. and Martin House. So make a trip to the beer store this weekend, set up your own Brewfest and pretend like you were there.

Some days you just really need a glass of wine. Or 40. At Sixty Vines (3701 Dallas Parkway) you could theoretically do this with wine on tap and never repeat a wine. (If you intend to try this, you might want to stick to the 2.5 ounce pours.) Help reduce waste and try out the this new way of getting buzzed at the sister restaurant to Whiskey Cake in Plano.

There's pretty much nothing better than a Slurpee. Well, except for a Slurpee with booze in it. Which is why we suggest you try The Haymaker at Haystack Burgers and Barley in Richardson (100 S. Central Expressway). The frozen whiskey beverage, made with their fruity iced tea, orange juice, lemonade and Maker's Mark, is the perfect thing to chase a burger, or just a long day at work. Make one yourself using the recipe here.

Leon Bridges plays a sold-out hometown show Sunday. Sarah Reyes and Daniel Driensky

Hear This!

Nashville-based rock and roll group PUJOL is the reason for Friday's show at Club Dada (2720 Elm St.), but local openers Joe Gorgeous (Fort Worth) and Native Fox (Dallas) provide two more excellent reasons to attend. Tickets are $12 at ticketfly.com.

If you're in the mood to dance Saturday, make way to It'll Do Club (4322 Elm St.) at 10 p.m. for Scuba. The DJ and producer helped to make dubstep big, and now he's onto the next big thing in the form of deep techno and house. Tickets are $15-$20 at the door.

DFW native Leon Bridges has been an international success since the release of Coming Home in 2015. Hear him perform his R&B and soul hits such as “Coming Home” and “Smooth Sailin’" in his hometown at at the Music Hall at Fair Park (909 First Ave.) at 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are sold out, but maybe you'll have luck with scalpers.

EXPAND If you've been binging Narcos on Netflix, give Undermain Theatre's new play about Mexican drug cartels a shot. Katherine Owens

See This!

Matthew Paul Olmos’ so go the ghosts of méxico, part one is inspired by Marisol Valles Garcia, a woman who filled the unwanted position of police chief after her town’s previous one was decapitated. Drug cartels ensured the effort was thankless and short-lived, but in Olmos’ play, history isn’t all nightmares. Some dreams become real and some who didn’t survive the drug wars are given back their voices. See it at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday or through Oct. 8 at Undermain Theatre (3200 Main St.). Tickets are $15 to $40 at undermain.org. - Merritt Martin

Arlington's Frame4Frame festival aims to celebrate and raise cultural awareness of the diversity in DFW’s artistic communities in art, film and music. The festival runs through Sunday and will feature screenings of independent shorts and feature-length films, live concerts and exhibitions of Texas’ vibrant art scene. Tickets are $60 for the film and music portions of the festival or $100 for an all-inclusive pass. Visit frame4frame.org for information about the time and location of the festival’s various events. - Danny Gallagher

Mexican middleweight boxer Canelo Alvarez is ranked as the world’s best boxer, pound for pound, by boxing site Boxing Rec. This year he announced he would drop weight to compete against WBO light middleweight world champion Liam Smith of Liverpool, in a bid to take Smith’s title. See that fight at AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way) in Arlington at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $40 at ticketmaster.com.

