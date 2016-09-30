Ultimate Guide to Your Weekend, September 30 to October 2

EXPAND The State Fair of Texas opens Friday. Kathy Tran

Do This!

The world’s first convention devoted to instant film photography gets going this weekend, and what's more, it's free and in Denton. Polacon runs Friday through Sunday, with workshops along the Denton Square, a photo-based scavenger hunt at the State Fair of Texas on Friday evening and more. To attend and get information about the various events and their locations, visit Facebook or RVSP at eventbrite.com.

The State Fair of Texas (3921 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.) is back as of 10 a.m. Friday, and you have until Oct. 23 to eat corn dogs; check out the creative arts building, livestock shows, new cars and made-for-TV product demos; hear 75 live concerts; and take advantage of a Midway full of rides and games. General admission is $12 to $18, and coupons are $10 for a sheet of 20. Get discounts at bigtex.com. — Merritt Martin

Lovers of all things spooky and paranormal gather together for the Granbury Paranormal Expo every year. The evening of scary stories and merchandise, and appearances by your favorite sci-fi and horror actors, takes place on Granbury’s historic downtown square (the intersection of Bridge, Crockett, Houston and Pearl streets) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The expo is free and open to the public. Visit granburyparanormalexpo.com for more information — Danny Gallagher

Can cheesecake be improved upon? Everett & Elaine's orange cotton version proves it can. Yang Wu

Eat This!

If you're in the mood for a light bite this weekend, consider checking out downtown's latest pan-Asian restaurant, Sapa House (1623 Main St., No. 102). Show up for happy hour, 3 to 7 p.m. daily, and order the takoyaki, Japanese dough balls stuffed with octopus.

We've never been known to complain about an ordinary piece of cheesecake, so you can imagine the adoration we feel for the ones Everett & Elaine sell from their stall at the Dallas Farmers Market (1010 S. Pearl Expressway). The team we recently named Best Desserts offers a to-die-for orange cotton cheesecake that's more like a soufflé than the dense version you're used to, and it's decorated with candied kumquats and mascarpone cream.

Get a taste of Fort Worth's West 7th Street at Bites and Flights from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, when the best restaurants on the strip will be serving up samples at 2900 Crockett St. The food tasting ticket is $25, but if you're in the mood to drink your lunch, you can always stick with the $12 wine tasting pass. Buy your tickets at eventbrite.com.

It's fall and that means sherry is back in rotation. Order it in the Sherry Cobbler at Parliament. Susie Oszustowicz

Drink This!

A camping trip isn't complete without an ample supply of beer, so what about a trip whose sole focus is the yeasty beverage? That's what you can expect if you show up to Texas Beer Camp at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40 a person to the 24-hour fest at Long Road Farm in Princeton (2177 County Road 494), where there will be lots of home brewers, brewing demos and beer swapping. Buy tickets here.

We recently filled you in on all the latest cocktail trends. One we're interested in trying now that cooler weather has arrived is drinks made with spicy fortified wines. Order the Sherry Cobbler at Parliament (2418 Allen St.) or the Indochine Bamboo at Midnight Rambler (1530 Main St.).

Bowen House (2614 Boll St.) is serving a drink that makes use of another favorite fall ingredient: figs. To make one of their Falling For Figs cocktails, you'll need to muddle black figs and blackberries and add gin, Lillet, lemon juice, simple syrup, a dash of orange bitters and rosemary. Get the recipe here or sidle up to their bar and let a professional do the work.

Biz Markie continues his bid for a comeback at House of Blues Friday. courtesy the artist

Hear This!

If you've been looking to tell someone they're in the friend zone, you have the perfect opportunity when Biz Markie plays House of Blues (2200 N. Lamar St.) with Too White Crew at 8 p.m. Friday. The "Just a Friend" rapper has been making a bid to re-enter the public eye, and it seems like it's working since this show comes on the heels of his 35 Denton performance in January. Get your $15 tickets here.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jaap van Zweden will lead the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Sergei Prokofiev’s sonic interpretation of everyone’s favorite teen romance gone fatally wrong, Romeo and Juliet, which includes a trumpet concerto by principal trumpet Ryan Anthony. Tickets to the performance at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.) are $19 to $99 at mydso.com.

If you like Carnival Barker's ice cream, you might want to say thanks to its creator, Aaron Barker, by attending his birthday party/music bash at 8 p.m. Saturday at Three Links (2704 Elm St.). Chicago rock 'n' rollers White Mystery headline the free bill, supported by locals Party Static and Lizzie Boredom, who will have you on your feet long before the main event.

Dallas Videofest will honor former Monkee Michael Nesmith at the Kessler on Saturday. Henry Diltz

See This!

William Shakespeare knew how to craft an insult, and you'll get to hear plenty of them when Shakespeare Dallas presents his tragicomedy The Tempest at Samuell Grand Amphitheatre (1500 Tenison Parkway) at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets to the mythical, magical and acid-tongued classic are $10 to $15 at tickets.shakespearedallas.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Dallas Videofest, which celebrates the most innovative contributions and pioneers in the medium of film and television, will present the Ernie Kovacs Award to Monkees’ member and film producer Michael Nesmith at the Kessler Theater (1230 W. Davis St.) at 8 p.m. Saturday, followed by a screening of Nesmith’s cult 1988 film Tapeheads. Tickets are $25 for the ceremony and $10 for the screening at prekindle.com. — Danny Gallagher

It’s a rare treat to see a classic gem from film’s golden era on a big screen — the proper larger-than-life canvas for the larger-than-life star of some of the greatest of Hollywood’s creations. We’re talking, of course, about Bugs Bunny, star of Buccaneer Bunny (1947), which screens at 8 p.m. Sunday at Encore Park (506 Park Ave.), followed by former Best Picture nominee Captain Blood (1935). Tickets are $11.50 at prekindle.com. — Patrick Williams

