Pile of Dirt and Trump-Inspired Hair Piece Take Center Stage at Tax Day-Themed Art Pop-Up

5 Films to Catch at Dallas International Film Festival in Its Last Weekend


Pile of Dirt and Trump-Inspired Hair Piece Take Center Stage at Tax Day-Themed Art Pop-Up

Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Mollie Jamison
"Hidden, lost" by Cor Fahringer, with Susan Sponsler's cyanotypes in the background, based on photos she took at the Dallas Women's March.EXPAND
"Hidden, lost" by Cor Fahringer, with Susan Sponsler's cyanotypes in the background, based on photos she took at the Dallas Women's March.
Cor Fahringer
When asked to comment on the public’s desire to see his tax returns at a January press conference, President Trump responded saying, “I don’t think they care at all.” Enraged by this reply, artists and curators Billi London-Gray and Daniel Bernard organized They Don’t Care, a pop-up group exhibition at Deep Ellum’s Umbrella Gallery on the first Tax Day under President Trump.

“People use platforms that they can access, and that get them in touch with sympathetic audiences,” London-Gray says. “For artists, artist-organized exhibitions are an accessible platform. I hope this show has the effect of encouraging people to engage in the democratic process and speak out about their own concerns.”

They Don’t Care is open to the public through Saturday, when a reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. The multi-disciplinary show features photographs, sculptures, paintings, performances, mail art, sound installations and other mediums. Keep your eyes peeled for the alleged Trump-inspired kinetic hairpiece.

Susan Sponsler is showing photographs she took during the Dallas Women’s March and then printed on white linen using a cyanotype process.

“I decided to sew these images together to make a flag, which I titled ‘No Surrender,’” Sponsler says. “I am also exhibiting a series called The Hoodie Project, which is an ongoing series of portraits featuring individuals of all ethnicities, ages and genders who want to keep the memories alive of victims of racial profiling, prejudice and police brutality in a quest for justice.”

Bernard says the overall objective of the show is to promote civil engagement. He and London-Gray urge the public to attend, introduce themselves and converse on how they are responding to the political climate in this country.

“It goes back to that idea of positive energy,” Bernard says. “Going out and doing something to voice your concerns in a civil way. Not just being angry.”

Sponsler’s work has always been “politically sensitive” and is sometimes centered on her ideals as an Asian American woman.

“My work explores the power of protest and standing up for others’ rights. I hope that my work is provocative enough to enlighten some people to at least consider other opinions,” she says. “Visual art can stir people’s emotions and instigate discussions. Any work that an artist creates can have political tension, in some cases unintentionally. Art that stirs emotions and creates a passionate response can create discussion as well as educate and inspire others.”

They Don’t Care, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Umbrella Gallery, 2803 Taylor St. Admission is free. See Facebook for more info.

Mollie Jamison
Mollie Jamison is a 24-year-old veg head with an eclectic taste in music, ranging from classic rock to '90s R&B. Her loves include karaoke, yoga, the great outdoors, red wine, outer space and contemporary art. The UNT alum reigns from a small East Texas town, but she’ll never tell you where. She appreciates the occasional adrenaline rush while snowboarding, rock climbing, long boarding and wake surfing. This Aries wild child has been published in Cowboys and Indians Magazine, Dallas Child Magazine and West Fort Worth Lifestyle Magazine. She intends to join the Peace Corps one day soon and dreams of graduate school at NYU.

