Comic Book City of Hate, About Dallas Law Enforcement, Is a Love Letter to the City

The visual most people have of a comic book is of a brightly colored superhero flying over the city, fist-fighting an equally brightly colored supervillain. A fan of the medium is already aware of the amount of personal, story-driven works present in modern comics, but a large part of the audience only sees comics as Superman or Archie. Dallas-based Unearthly Comics' new series, City of Hate, is neither.

City of Hate follows special agent Watts, a new transfer to Dallas, as he’s assigned to his first major case, what looks to be a regular bank robbery. As the details of the robbery start to connect in all of the wrong ways, Watts has to quickly learn who he can and cannot trust within the ranks of Dallas law enforcement. In an age when public perception is as important as the facts, Watts tries to uncover the corruption at play before he’s counted as another victim of it.

Jason Nancarrow, writer of City of Hate, has been writing for Unearthly Comics about five years, starting around the time Mike Wolfman and Scott Beecher formed the comic company. Nancarrow originally conceived the crime story to be one comic, but artist Beecher spread the narrative over three issues. Nancarrow estimates the process of writing and drawing the series took two years.