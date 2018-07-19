UNT Professor Will Attempt World's Longest History Lesson

In a moment of serendipity, Andrew Torget and his two young children found themselves scrolling though the fabled Guinness World Records. They began looking for low-hanging fruit in hopes of adding their names to the record book, a dream deferred from Torget's childhood. While his children had as little luck as their father did at their age, Torget is planning on making yet another attempt at global glory. This time, his intentions go far beyond either fame or novelty.

“I approached the [UNT] library saying, ‘What if we tried to set a Guinness World Record for the longest history class?” says Torget, an associate professor at the University of North Texas. “I [will] teach my entire Texas history class from beginning to end, all in one swoop.”

The class will begin at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 at the UNT Union Lyceum and is open to anyone who’d like to sign up. Around 45 “students” will be in attendance at the start, and the class will conclude at 3 p.m. the next day. Those in attendance will not be required to stay for the duration or even remain awake. As long as 10 people are actively engaged throughout the lesson, the record will be valid. Independent witnesses will also be on hand to ensure Guinness’ criteria is met.