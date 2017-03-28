Watch the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Take on 'Carpool Karaoke'

If you've ever watched the Late Late Late Show with James Corden, you're familiar with his popular segment "Carpool Karaoke." For the bit, Corden picks up a famous singer in his car and they proceed to belt out some of the passenger's biggest hits. Guests have included everyone from Adele to Madonna.

What you don't see a lot of in the segment? Live music. Instruments require a lot of space — more even than a big SUV like Corden's can comfortably provide. But the Dallas Symphony Orchestra recently took this as a challenge.

To promote their upcoming performances of Vivaldi from April 27-30, the DSO released a video last week of five members of their orchestra playing a couple songs while cruising around the Arts District.

"Do you guys mind if I listen to a little music? I have no idea what's on here," concertmaster Alexander Kerr asks after picking up co-concertmaster Nathan Olson, violinist Lydia Umlauf, principal oboist Erin Hannigan and flautist Kara Kirkendoll Welch at the Dallas Museum of Art.

The first selection is Vivaldi, of course, but there's also a curveball throw in at the end that the musicians seem unsure how to handle at first. Watch the video to see what it is, and to be impressed that everyone keeps their seat belts on the entire time.

Vivaldi Four Seasons & Beethoven 6, Thursday, April 27, to Sunday, April 30, Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., $88 to $356, mydso.com.

