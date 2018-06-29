 


Red!EXPAND
Red!
courtesy Bravo

19 Things We Learned From the Season 3 Trailer of The Real Housewives of Dallas

Paige Skinner | June 29, 2018 | 4:00am
AA


People magazine released the season three trailer of The Real Housewives of Dallas on Thursday and announced the show will return at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo. A “How They Got Here” special will air at 9 p.m. July 18.

The one minute, 55 second trailer showed us a lot, but more important, it taught us a lot. Just because school is out, that doesn't mean learning is over.

Things we learned in just two minutes:

  1. Stephanie Hollman gets a vagina procedure.
  2. And Cary Deuber is her nurse.
  3. The group travels together to a snowy place.
  4. Brandi Redmond has only been with one person her entire life. We'll assume it's her husband who she has kids with.
  5. An unidentified man rides a bull.
  6. The ladies are shocked at what a bull does to a man on it.
  7. Kameron Westcott wears a dress while riding a mechanical bull.
  8. LeeAnne Locken has not set a date for something (a wedding, maybe?), and Redmond yells at her about it.
  9. Westcott giggles during meditation.
  10. They jump on trampolines.
  11. Deuber and her husband skinny dip and kiss.
  12. Hollman thinks Locken has changed. For the better? Who knows?
  13. Locken thinks Deuber is an alcoholic.
  14. And a pain in her ass.
  15. But also Redmond accuses Locken of calling her an alcoholic?
  16. They smash mirrors.
  17. Locken's weave is exhausted.
  18. And so is the panty liner on her underwear.
  19. A baby cries.

Exciting! Watch Aug. 15.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

