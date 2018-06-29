19 Things We Learned From the Season 3 Trailer of The Real Housewives of Dallas

People magazine released the season three trailer of The Real Housewives of Dallas on Thursday and announced the show will return at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo. A “How They Got Here” special will air at 9 p.m. July 18.
The one minute, 55 second trailer showed us a lot, but more important, it taught us a lot. Just because school is out, that doesn't mean learning is over.
Things we learned in just two minutes:
- Stephanie Hollman gets a vagina procedure.
- And Cary Deuber is her nurse.
- The group travels together to a snowy place.
- Brandi Redmond has only been with one person her entire life. We'll assume it's her husband who she has kids with.
- An unidentified man rides a bull.
- The ladies are shocked at what a bull does to a man on it.
- Kameron Westcott wears a dress while riding a mechanical bull.
- LeeAnne Locken has not set a date for something (a wedding, maybe?), and Redmond yells at her about it.
- Westcott giggles during meditation.
- They jump on trampolines.
- Deuber and her husband skinny dip and kiss.
- Hollman thinks Locken has changed. For the better? Who knows?
- Locken thinks Deuber is an alcoholic.
- And a pain in her ass.
- But also Redmond accuses Locken of calling her an alcoholic?
- They smash mirrors.
- Locken's weave is exhausted.
- And so is the panty liner on her underwear.
- A baby cries.
Exciting! Watch Aug. 15.
