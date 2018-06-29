19 Things We Learned From the Season 3 Trailer of The Real Housewives of Dallas



People magazine released the season three trailer of The Real Housewives of Dallas on Thursday and announced the show will return at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 on Bravo. A “How They Got Here” special will air at 9 p.m. July 18.

The one minute, 55 second trailer showed us a lot, but more important, it taught us a lot. Just because school is out, that doesn't mean learning is over.