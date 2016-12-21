menu

We Asked Mark Cuban and Other Notable Dallasites What They Want for Christmas

Big Thought Receives $100,000 Grant From National Endowment for the Arts


We Asked Mark Cuban and Other Notable Dallasites What They Want for Christmas

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 9:38 a.m.
By Paige Skinner
What most of these people want won't fit beneath the Christmas tree.
What most of these people want won't fit beneath the Christmas tree.
Shutterstock/SP-Photo
When your sister asks for really expensive designer boots for Christmas, you start to wonder how high the expectations of one of the Real Housewives of Dallas must be when it comes to Christmas. And what about someone who holds public office? Don't these people have it all already? What could come down the chimney that they don't already possess?

Our nosiness overtook us, so we sought out a few of Dallas' most notable people to ask them about their Christmas wishes. The answers we got ranged from peace on earth to a really expensive purse — there really was no in-between.

Pete Delkus, chief meteorologist on WFAA
"What I want for Christmas is different than most. I want nothing more than sunny skies and dry weather, No white Christmas for me."

Mike Rawlings, mayor of Dallas
"A Cowboys Super Bowl."

Mark Cuban, owner of Dallas Mavericks, shark on Shark Tank
"A whole bunch of Mavs wins."

Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas, Donald Trump supporter
"Peace on earth and someone to take all of my extra 'Make America Great Again' gear off my hands!"

Stephanie Hollman, Real Housewife of Dallas
"There is a Gucci bag at Forty Five Ten that I have been dropping some not so subtle hints to Travis about. I am keeping my fingers crossed."

Emmitt Smith, former Dallas Cowboys player, Dancing With The Stars winner
"In all truth and honesty, I just want my family to enjoy Christmas and for them to be happy and healthy this holiday season."

Paige Chenault, founder of The Birthday Party Project
"Besides asking everyone I know to buy a ticket to TBPPTurns5, I want Le Labo's Santal 33 fragrance — it's the fanciest thing I've ever asked for for Christmas."

We are warm and fuzzy and mentally broke just reading all of these. Happy holidays!

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014, covering both music and the arts, but she mainly writes about all the reality TV happenings in the DFW area. She followed and wrote about the Real Housewives of Dallas during its first season and has to live with the fact LeeAnne Locken blocked her on all social media channels.

