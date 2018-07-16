 


Proposals are sweet.
Brian Maschino

5 Popular Places to Pop the Big Q in Big D

Kimber Westphall | July 16, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Proposals have gotten a little dramatic. From the insta-engagement party to surprise paparazzi photo teams hiding in bushes, this ain’t a low-key affair. Talk about a lot of pressure on the person popping the question. Regardless, it makes the bride- or groom-to-be happy and feel sparkly in that special moment on the couple’s engagement day. Whether a helicopter is hovering with a news crew or it’s a private moment on bended knee, we’ve rounded up the best spots to propose in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Kate Panza Photography

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
This one is a no-brainer. It’s beautiful, it’s outside and proposals occur here year-round. We’ve all seen the blooms and happy smiles from newly engaged couples on social media. With 19 themed gardens, there are plenty of opportunities to find a quiet spot to get down on one knee, not to mention lots of great camouflage if there is a secret photographer or surprise engagement party tagging along.

Lakeside Park
Sticking with the theme of picturesque nature, Lakeside Park, nestled in Highland Park, is truly a botanist’s bounty. With lily pads and treetop canopies overlooking the pond, this is a popular spot for Dallasites to get engaged. This little area also is all the rage for engagement portraits. Drive by Lakeside Drive on a Saturday or Sunday, and you'll see pop-up photo shoots happening all along the grassy oasis.

Observer file photo

Klyde Warren Park
For a more urban experience, many Dallasites are opting for Klyde Warren Park. Still a fairly new fixture to the Dallas social scene, the park is buzzing with activity every day. Flash mobs are a popular addition to the proposal game at this public vicinity. The large space and hustle and bustle make it an easy segue into an unsuspected flash mob. For those more low-key proposals that are ever so picturesque, the foliage-filled archway is hard to beat when it’s all lit up at night.

American Airlines Center
Sure, it's cliché, but proposals are still popular at sporting events, Jumbotron or not. Whether it’s a Dallas Stars game or Dallas Mavericks game, diehard fans see the arena as a sanctuary and want to experience a significant moment, such as a proposal, in it.

courtesy Sundance Square

Sundance Square
To round out the list, we had to include our neighbor, Fort Worth. Cowtown is home to many grand gestures and proposals with the backdrop of Sundance Square. Spanning 35 blocks in Downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square is filled with dining options if a proposal over candlelight is preferred. The sunset view on the rooftop of the Reata is hard to beat and worth the drive out west.

