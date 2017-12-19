Denton's New Alamo Drafthouse Theater Will Be Very 'Denton-Centric'

An artist's rendering of the new Alamo Drafthouse theater expected to open in Denton in June.

The new Alamo Drafthouse movie theater that's coming to Denton next year won't look like just another theater in the company's chain.

"We definitely are working on some fun stuff to celebrate the city with the opening," says James Wallace, creative manager for Alamo Drafthouse DFW. "Maybe even a very Denton-centric lobby theme."

Denton will be the fifth location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to score a Drafthouse theater. The Austin-based chain announced over the weekend that it plans to open the eight-screen theater and full-service bar and restaurant in the Rayzor Ranch development on the north side of Interstate 35 in June.