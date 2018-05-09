Dallas Comedy House Plans Ladies Night Variety Show With Women Galore

Throughout May, there is no shortage of events to attend at the Women Galore festival. There are concerts, book readings, film screenings and guest speakers from various professions and walks of life.

For the last two years, these events have been at The Wild Detectives in Oak Cliff. Now in its third year, the Women Galore festival will have its comedy show Thursday at Dallas Comedy House in the form of the Ladies Night variety show. The Ladies Night show, hosted by comedians Katy Evans and Jade Smith, fits perfectly with the ideals of the Women Galore festival by introducing Dallas to female artists with unique and strong perspectives.

Evans isn’t taking a break after the comedy show is finished, either. She will teach a storytelling workshop alongside comedy house teacher Devon Kodzis, a new addition to the festival that further empowers budding storytellers with the skills to allow their voices to be heard.