You Buy Grilled Cheese From a Truck, But Would You Get a Root Canal in One?

EXPAND At the moment, the truck will only park outside businesses or office buildings with 1,000 employees or more. courtesy New Avenue Dentistry

Dallas dentist Michael Fooshée was eager to alleviate the problems associated with maintaining routine dental health, including unhappy bosses and paychecks docked for time. His solution was New Avenue Dentistry, a new mobile dentist office that provides all the same services as traditional dental offices but is more accommodating to the schedules of working professionals. Think food truck, but a lot less fun.

“It all started when I first moved down to Dallas from Oklahoma. I kept hearing from busy professionals that even though they want to take care of their teeth, it was too hard to find the time,” Fooshée says. “I figured if I could make access to dental care easier, maybe more people would go to the dentist. I wanted to not only make it easier for people to go see the dentist, but really focus on what that experience should look and feel like. Everything we do is focused around providing the highest level of care in the most convenient and effortless way possible.”

Dentist Michael Fooshée got the idea for the truck after hearing from clients that they were too busy to take care of their teeth. courtesy New Avenue Dentistry

Besides the obvious convenience factor, Fooshée says there are several other benefits of mobile dentistry for both businesses and their employees.

“For employees, we know going to the dentist is not everyone’s favorite thing to do,” he says. “Why would you want to spend half of your day sitting in traffic, waiting in a waiting room and completing your dental appointment, when you could walk downstairs for your appointment and be back at your desk in a fraction of that amount of time? For employers, we’re able to increase their employee productivity by cutting down the amount of time they spend away from work to go to the dentist.”

The full-service mobile office features three treatment rooms equipped to perform everything from cleanings to root canals. If you’re in need of a specialist, New Avenue Dentistry will refer you to one for more in-depth or complicated procedures.

“We’re typically serving 2 to 3 patients at a time,” Fooshée says. “We don’t believe in making patients wait, especially since we don’t even have a waiting room. We have a rockstar team that is small but mighty. The New Avenue team is made up of myself, founder and dentist, as well as an operations manager, hygienist and dental assistant. My wife Megan, a business attorney at Ferguson Braswell Fraser and Kubasta, has been a huge part of getting us off the ground along with the help of their firm.”

EXPAND The truck is equipped to serve two to three patients a time, and it looks pretty much like your standard modern-day dentist office. courtesy New Avenue Dentistry

While New Avenue Dentistry currently only offers its on-site services to businesses or multi-tenant office buildings with 1,000 or more employees, individuals are also invited to schedule appointments.

“Individual appointments can be made by going to our website and clicking on the booking link,” says Fooshée. “Enter in your work or home location, depending on what is most convenient for you, and it will list the closest locations we serve. After selecting the nearest location and the appointment type you want, you can see which dates we will be on-site.”

New Avenue Dentistry accepts all PPO insurance and offers cleanings for uninsured employees starting at $59. Visit newavenuedentistry.com or call/text 972-905-1359 to schedule an appointment.

