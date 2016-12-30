A Year of Good Stuff in Film, 2016
Deepwater Horizon
Lionsgate
2016 brought more noteworthy movies than can fit on the usual year-end top 10 list. Here's the complete lineup of a films we named critics' picks this year. Not all of them played on big screens in Dallas, and some are still coming this way, but all of them are worth looking up.
Breaking Glass Pictures
January
In the Shadow of Women
Sweaty Betty
The Treasure
Embrace of the Serpent
Oscilloscope Laboratories
February
Rams
A.K.: The Making of Ran
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
Bad Hurt
Colliding Dreams
Embrace of the Serpent
