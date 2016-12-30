A Year of Good Stuff in Film, 2016

EXPAND Deepwater Horizon Lionsgate

2016 brought more noteworthy movies than can fit on the usual year-end top 10 list. Here's the complete lineup of a films we named critics' picks this year. Not all of them played on big screens in Dallas, and some are still coming this way, but all of them are worth looking up.

EXPAND Breaking Glass Pictures

January

In the Shadow of Women

Sweaty Betty

The Treasure

EXPAND Embrace of the Serpent Oscilloscope Laboratories

February

Rams

A.K.: The Making of Ran

Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong

Bad Hurt

Colliding Dreams

Embrace of the Serpent