A Year of Good Stuff in Film, 2016

The Best TV of 2016


Friday, December 30, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By The Mixmaster
Deepwater HorizonEXPAND
Deepwater Horizon
Lionsgate
2016 brought more noteworthy movies than can fit on the usual year-end top 10 list. Here's the complete lineup of a films we named critics' picks this year. Not all of them played on big screens in Dallas, and some are still coming this way, but all of them are worth looking up.

A Year of Good Stuff in Film, 2016EXPAND
Breaking Glass Pictures

January
In the Shadow of Women
Sweaty Betty
The Treasure

Embrace of the SerpentEXPAND
Embrace of the Serpent
Oscilloscope Laboratories

February
Rams
A.K.: The Making of Ran
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
Bad Hurt
Colliding Dreams
Embrace of the Serpent

