In the Infuriating American Animals, Dumb Criminals’ Remorse Is Their Reward

An easy way to suggest that a tangled story about desperate people brushes up against profundity is to throw the word “American” in the title. So it goes with Bart Layton’s dreary, infuriating based-on-real-stupidity heist drama American Animals. Like I, Tonya, the film winkingly dramatizes an incident of criminal violence planned and executed by dipshits and then suggests it tells us something about the Way We All Live Now. Here, though, the pseudo-documentary interview segments actually star the real criminals, four handsome young men whose cut jawlines suggest there’s some truth to the belief that prison offers a good chance to get some serious gym time.

Led by rudderless stoners Spencer (Barry Keoghan) and Warren (Evan Peters), college dudes personally offended that they’re expected to work to get anyplace in this life, the quartet plots a half-assed robbery of million-dollar rare books (a Birds of America, an On the Origin of Species) from a Kentucky university library. They persist in their scheme even after two ugly truths become clear. First: The heist will depend upon assaulting and restraining a librarian. Second: Only one of the four bros has the stomach to handle that. The rest insist in performing other roles but still getting their cut of the sale of the books to some Amsterdam fences. The movie suggests that it’s only afterward, when the crime goes wrong, that the young men understand there’s no moral distinction between actually performing the assault themselves and profiting from it. It’s easy to wonder: If they’d gotten away with it, would they still all be so torn up about it?

Yes, torn up about it. Layton (director of the 2012 documentary The Impostor) cuts from a tense, upsetting dramatization of the attack on the librarian (Ann Dowd) to quick shots of the real criminals looking pained and ashamed. I don’t doubt that their revulsion at facing their past is genuine, though there’s something pitiless in the way Layton shows us the tears of both the real perpetrators and the actors portraying them. That the actors’ proved more convincing to me is almost certainly a consequence of the performers’ confidence in front of a camera.