Blissful Romance Call Me By Your Name Sneaks Up on You Like a Sunburn

Luca Guadagnino’s romantic drama Call Me By Your Name sneaks up on you — by the end, it stings with the lingering ache of a late-summer sunburn. Adapted by James Ivory from Andre Aciman’s acclaimed novel, the story follows 17-year-old somewhat introverted musician Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and 24-year-old doctoral student Oliver (Armie Hammer) through a long, frustrated summer of latent desire and thwarted courtship, culminating in a fervid if ephemeral affair. Guadagnino adeptly captures not just physicality of a burning love but also the emotional and intellectual components, and the film is all the more salient for that careful, realistic interpretation.

It’s the 1980s. Elio and his family reside in a palatial but rustic Italian villa in the northern countryside, where peaches and other succulent fruits dangle just within reach from the trees shading the family’s land. When Elio’s father’s new summer research assistant Oliver arrives, the sleepy house suddenly takes on new life. Oliver is confident, curious and forward. His second day in the house, he readily corrects his professor (Michael Stuhlbarg) on the taxonomic origins of the word “apricot.” Elio, who slinks in and out of rooms to study the houseguest, at first takes offense at the new student’s “arrogant” goodbyes (a casual “Later”) and then to his lingering hand on Elio’s bare back. But it’s really Elio’s burgeoning feelings for Oliver that allow these niggling annoyances to get at him.

In the meantime, both Elio and Oliver have a dalliance with the local women. Elio peels his eyes from Oliver long enough to set them on Marzia (Esther Garrel), a charming French beauty happy to entertain the easily distracted Elio. At their first illicit little encounter, Elio finishes too quickly and then profusely apologizes as Marzia giggles. Soon, they’re both giggling, as Elio, in French, proclaims, “That felt so good!” In Guadagnino’s version of summer love, there is no shame, just pleasure and earnestness.