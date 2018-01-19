For Better or Worse, Den of Thieves Gives Gerard Butler 140 Minutes to Ham It Up

Christian Gudegast’s Den of Thieves comes in a cut above the usual trash that Gerard Butler stars in (Law Abiding Citizen, Olympus Has Fallen), which is to say it’s a cut above movies that themselves are already passably diverting, largely owing to the Scottish actor’s overcompensatory commitment to full-bodied bluster. Here, he again does his ham-sandwich-as-acting thing as “Big Nick” Flanagan, the swaggering boss of “the Regulators,” a mostly left-alone, unregulated (get it?) major-crimes unit within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. In the opening sequence, set at dawn outside a south L.A. doughnut shop, an attempted raid on an armored car turns sour; the assailants escape and officers die. Some hours later, Nick shows up at the crime scene and quickly asserts his brand of law enforcement: He’s hungover and moody. He takes a bite out of a cake with sprinkles and then chucks the remains among the actual evidence on the concrete. He chews out a clean-cut FBI official for his veganism.

The masked men who botched the raid belong to “the Outlaws,” a tight-knit group of thieves with military credentials. Their leader, the recently paroled Ray Merriman (Pablo Schreiber), has a poised demeanor but wild ambitions: After years of well-executed but relatively modestly scaled heist jobs, he wants to lift $30 million in unmarked bills from the L.A. branch of the Federal Reserve. His bag-of-tricks crew includes bartender Donnie (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), meek of manners but a fiercely confident getaway driver (said to hold the California state record for a speeding ticket), and Levi Enson (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson), whose efficiency and reliability is matched only by his dedication as a family man. A riotous garage-set scene of comic relief shows the Outlaws gently intimidating the boy who intends to take Enson’s daughter to the prom.