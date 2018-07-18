Hotel Transylvania 3: the Right Kind of Disposable Fun

Sometimes, there’s comfort to be found in the disposable. That loaded word — disposable — is one that always comes to my mind when talking about the Hotel Transylvania films, but I mean it in an affectionate way. How else to describe an animated series starring Adam Sandler as a Count Dracula whose trademark phrase is “Bleh blehbleh”?

Disposable, however, need not mean indifferent or lazy, and the incidental but plentiful pleasures of this series suggest that the filmmakers understand these movies’ basic appeal: While the characterizations and general storytelling are not particularly noteworthy, the visual gags and comic marginalia charm and even surprise. I recall giggling like an idiot at the throwaway bit in Hotel Transylvania 2 where the Wolfman, attempting to clear a road of grazing sheep during a car chase, quickly and somewhat shamefully gobbles them all up. Or the sight (“sight”?) of the Invisible Man pretending to have an invisible girlfriend.

For all that, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is a bit busier and more elaborate than the series' previous two iterations. It opens on a dark night in 1897, with a train full of incognito monsters (including Frank, aka Frankenstein’s Monster, voiced by Kevin James; and Murray the Mummy, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) ambushed by wild-eyed and Yosemite Sam-like vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing (voiced by Jim Gaffigan). After a speedy chase and standoff, Van Helsing is quickly defeated. But not vanquished: As soon as the train battle ends, we see more glimpses of his relentless pursuit of Dracula over the ensuing decades, through a fast-cutting and very funny montage of the veteran vampire hunter’s many failures. (Funny, random visual grace note: Van Helsing for some reason seems to have Dracula’s voluminous white double man-buns from the Francis Ford Coppola film Bram Stoker’s Dracula.)