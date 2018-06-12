Incredibles 2 Blinks in the Face of Its Greatest Challenge

It might be hard to remember now, but writer-director Brad Bird’s The Incredibles seemed revolutionary when it came out in 2004, back when superheroes were just starting to gain a foothold at the movies. (Yes, we had X-Men and Spider-Man and Blade and Hellboy, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe was years away, and Batman Begins wouldn’t arrive for another year.) Here was a film that managed to have fun with everything goofy about superheroes while still celebrating them as icons of American popular culture and even treating their inner lives with some seriousness. And it did so in a way that fused an angular, stylized mid-century design aesthetic with the freewheeling fluidity and visual wit of Pixar.

Since then, the hip look that The Incredibles popularized has been reproduced in countless other animated films, most notably the Despicable Me series. Meanwhile, the idea of a superhero movie that pokes fun at itself has become strangely ubiquitous. (With the sensibility of 2008’s Iron Man guiding the way, Marvel has cannily synergized and packaged the very idea of irreverence.) Even the throbbing, jazzy Michael Giacchino score for The Incredibles, so refreshing in 2004, now echoes through the soundtracks for any number of pictures. That’s especially since the supremely talented Giacchino, known back then largely as a composer for video games and TV shows, has since graduated to Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek and Jurassic World movies, as well as more Pixar titles.

Which is all just a long-winded way of asking: How exactly could someone reproduce all that, 14 years later? Or at least find an exciting new way to be ahead-of-the-curve, some zeitgeisty oomph that will raise Incredibles 2 above the fray? Should Bird even try?