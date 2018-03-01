Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Harrowing Loveless Stabs Deep Into the Heart of Russia Today

Two representative moments define Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless — and they are among the most devastating, harrowing things I’ve ever seen on a screen. I won’t spoil what they are, as one relies on the element of surprise and the other happens quite late. But their raw emotionalism both complicates and deepens Zvyagintsev’s film, which hovers between personal drama and deep political allegory.

The story concerns a family that maybe should never have existed: Alyosha (Matvey Novikov) is a 12-year-old boy whose bitter, distracted parents, Boris (Aleksey Rozin) and Zhenya (Maryana Spivak), are in the midst of a slow-rolling divorce. They’ve both got new partners — she’s found a wealthy older businessman, and he’s found a young traditional woman whom he’s already gotten pregnant. The parents’ almost violent disregard for their son is the stuff of fairy tale villains: Late one night, Zhenya openly talks of sending the boy to an orphanage once the divorce is finalized. Boris must object: He works for a powerful, deeply religious businessman who insists his employees all have families. (In one of the film’s few comic scenes, a coworker tells Boris about the time one colleague hired a fake wife and child for a company get-together.)