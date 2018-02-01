Here’s All the TV to Cling to This February

The Winter Olympics are in February, so even though I’m skipping figure skating — because seriously fuck all those creeps who profit off the abuse and commodification of young women’s bodies! — I’ll still probably watch the weirder shit like biathlon and curling, because I love competition as long as it’s low stakes and I don’t know enough about anyone participating to pick a favorite. Other than that, I’m Time’s Up-invigorated and ready to BURN IT ALL DOWN, so please take all my recommendations with a grain of salt, because if it stars a white man, I’d like to see it in the garbage can. (Also, Time’s Up on me not rhyming!)

A.P. Bio, Feb. 1, NBC

It’s the story of a disgraced egomaniac white guy who gets stuck teaching instead of being a star. This must be a wish-fulfillment fantasy for a lot of white guy Hollywood execs because there’s lots of shows in this vein, most notably, Eastbound & Down. That’s a great show, don’t get me wrong, but I wonder how many “bad boys getting stuck with kids as punishment” plot lines we must endure before Satan rises from below and ushers us to a better place. Anyway, this one stars It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton. I chuckled through the whole damn trailer, so I’ll give it a chance like the conditioned monkey that I am.

Absentia, Feb. 2, Amazon

An ad featuring Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” played before the trailer, and it was so good that I just went and watched that song’s video five times before going back to Absentia. I shoulda watched it two more times because the trailer for this 10-episode series is pretty dumb. The show’s about an FBI agent who vanishes while investigating a serial killer. Everyone thinks she’s dead but, na doy, she’s alive and living in a cabin. So, six years have passed and she has zero memory of what happened in the cabin, so you know whatever happened in that cabin was SUPER fucked up and awful! And, honestly, if they show any of it, I’m gonna lose it, because I’m tired of seeing violence against women. I’m over it! You know what would be more interesting? If she spent six years in that cabin and used that time to like cure cancer or write the great American novel or even think of plots for shows that don’t revolve around trauma to women! Of course, the last one is the hardest, so she should start with the cancer. YA BURNT, HOLLYWOOD!