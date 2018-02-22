Sally Potter’s The Party Is a Dinner Farce for the Ages

When Sally Potter’s 1983 sophomore feature Gold Diggers finally came to the States in 1988, Janet Maslin writing for The New York Times called the experimental, Julie Christie-starring film “torture.” Maslin was especially turned off by the 15-minute play-within-a-film sequence featuring a tap-dancing mime. British critics hailed Gold Diggers as “visually entrancing” and, for some, including myself, it solidified Potter’s status as a wry, feminist satirist of the highest order, one whose adoration of theater and of classic silent cinema — and abhorrence of how women were treated in those films — had manifested in avant-garde riddles and one very jarring anti-musical.

Potter’s newest, The Party, could be the opposite of avant-garde. The film is a slim 75 minutes of dinner-party farce, like Bunuel meets Moliere, grounded in Chekhov — there’s literally a gun introduced in the first act. Upon the occasion of Janet’s (Kristin Scott Thomas) ascension to the head of the British National Health Service, her small group of friends and colleagues join her for dinner. The guests are all embroiled in their own dramas, which all reach their own boiling points as the party implodes in rage, tears and declarations that democracy is dead. Potter isn’t what you’d call subtle, but she also knows not to overstay her welcome, and this pithy comedy is a masterclass in all that a filmmaker can squeeze from the most basic theatrical concept: Put a bunch of characters with opposing motivations in a room and see what happens.