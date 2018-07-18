Smile Till Your Face Hurts at Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The psychological term for a real smile, a true one, is the “Duchenne smile,” named for the neurologist who discovered that a forced grin could freak people out just as much as a genuine one could infect others with joy. Actors are practiced at pretending to be merry onscreen, but for a skeptic like me, there are precious few that can effectively turn on my Duchenne sensors. I have never once believed, for instance, that a Dustin Hoffman character has smiled from actual happiness. My favorite movie smiles are the ones that arrive like a surprise on the actor’s face, like Jada Pinkett Smith’s wide-eyed beam as she watches Channing Tatum dance and grind in Magic Mike XXL. It’s a blurring of actor and character, where real-life glee becomes so apparent that it overtakes the fiction.

When I catch that kind of startled smile, my face instinctively spreads into its own. I mirror what I see. And while watching Ol Parker’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I found myself grinning so hard and for so long that by the end, the muscles in my face were sore. The film’s half-baked story about a girl trying to live out her slutty, wonderful, deceased mother’s dream of operating a hotel on a Greek island (all set to the music of ABBA) is so thoroughly entertaining and ridiculous that the cast can’t help but crack into dumb grins at what they’re doing. That especially goes for the guys — Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth — who reprise their roles from the first film as Sam, Bill and Harry, respectively. Even the title of this sequel, Here We Go Again, suggests a giddy exasperation and disbelief that these A-list actors have gathered in the Mediterranean, essentially to perform ABBA karaoke. And my God, is it wonderful.

It’s been 10 years since the first installment of the Mamma Mia! franchise — it’s a franchise, right? In the time that’s passed in the story, Donna (Meryl Streep) has died, and her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is about to host a grand opening party for the newly remodeled hotel Donna once ran. This gives an excuse for everyone from the last film to return to the island, including the three men who could each be Sophie’s father, and Donna’s comic-relief best buds Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters). As Sophie faces a series of tribulations — an absent boyfriend, a grieving heart, a dastardly storm — we see the backstory of how a young Donna (Lily James) ended up on this island, pregnant with Sophie, in the first place.