Overboard Returns With a Great Cast But That Same Horrifying Premise

There’s a simple reason that the plot of Overboard sounds like the sort of over-the-top, highly implausible, downright cruel and unscrupulous stuff you’d see in some wrongheaded comedy from the ‘80s. The new Overboard is a gender-swapped reimagining of the 1987 comedy of the same name, the one where a stuck-up heiress (Goldie Hawn) suffers amnesia and then gets convinced by a vengeful carpenter (Hawn’s real-life boo Kurt Russell) that she’s a blue-collar wife and mother. The movie, in fact, has the whiff of a straight-to-video sequel, since a character casually mentions that the first movie happened in the same town where this movie is set.

Overboard in 2018 is mainly a vehicle for its star/producer, Eugenio Derbez. A comedy god back in Mexico, Derbez made an international name for himself when his 2013 film Instructions Not Included, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in, made more than $99 million worldwide. Since then, Derbez has been trying to make himself known in Tinseltown. A year ago, he produced and headlined How to Be a Latin Lover, where he played an aging Lothario who had to learn to get his shit together after his old-ass sugar momma kicked him to the curb. (That scored $62 million.)

Just as in Instructions and Lover, Derbez goes the playboy route in Overboard. He’s Leonardo Montenegro, the spoiled-rotten bad boy of a rich Mexican family. While his old man (Fernando Lujan) is withering away back at home, planning to hand down his empire if and when he croaks, Leonardo has docked stateside on his yacht (literally called “Birthday Present”), partying with bikini-clad ladies and basically acting like an ass, especially to regular folk. One of those people is Kate Sullivan (Anna Faris), a pizza-delivering, carpet-cleaning, single mom of three who literally gets tossed off the boat by Leonardo when she refuses to serve him a mango.