RBG Makes for an Engaging Hagiography But Could Have Been More

Sometimes, one’s duties as a critic can clash with one’s feelings as a citizen. Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s mostly engaging documentary RBG, about the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, stands as a film that informs, and sometimes even delights, with its portrait of one of the more remarkable lawyers, judges and feminist icons of our time. As a work of feel-good advocacy, it checks pretty much all the boxes, making its way through the key cases of her career, while also offering a personal look at the woman herself. Yet it’s hard not to want more from RBG, precisely because its subject is so remarkable and her ideas so consequential.

As they leap through the years, West and Cohen give us a compelling account of Ginsburg’s key cases, starting from her days as a lawyer with the ACLU's Women’s Rights Project. Just some samples: In 1973’s Frontiero v. Richardson, she represented a married female Air Force lieutenant who demanded the same housing allowance that married male service members were entitled to receive. In the case of 1975’s Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld, Ginsburg’s client was actually a man whose wife had died in childbirth. He was being denied a so-called “mother’s benefit” to help him raise his child; widows could receive it, but widowers could not.

As Ginsburg’s colleagues note, these were not just isolated matters. By taking such cases, she was building, step by step, a broader case, one for women’s equality, using each individual argument to advance a vision for equal rights. The filmmakers find intriguingly cinematic ways to represent these arguments: Onscreen, the text of Ginsburg’s speeches hovers in the air, as we hear audio of her reading key passages. It’s an aesthetically pleasing device that makes a persuasive, even emotional impact, testifying to the power of words and reason in helping build a more just world. These case studies continue when Ginsburg reaches the Supreme Court, as she becomes pivotal in issues such as allowing women into the Virginia Military Institute. In later years, as the court turns more conservative, she often finds herself on the losing end of cases, but there, too, her words stand as a beacon for the forces of progressivism.