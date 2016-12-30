The Dallas Observer's Most-Read Film and TV Stories of 2016

EXPAND 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

From Stars Hollow to Afghanistan, 2016's film and television creators produced plenty of work that was good, bad or ugly — but always interesting. Here are some of the stories about this year's crop that caught our readers' eyes.

13 Hours Trades Truth for Explosions — But It's Not Truly Political

Benghazi is a hashtag battle-cry, a call to arms that many Americans don't understand. Unlike the simplicity of “Remember the Alamo!” a bleat of “Benghazi!” still has people wondering, “Wait, what happened? And why are we mad?” Michael Bay's 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi has an explanation, though it should be taken with a grain of salt — or rather, a kilogram of dynamite.

EXPAND Patrick Warburton, now available in cartoon form Courtesy of Cartoon Network

The Tick Speaks: Patrick Warburton Talks Venture Brothers, Male Modeling and the Time Family Guy Went Too Far

Patrick Warburton is that rare voice actor who looks like he sounds. His imposing, muscular physique complements his deep basso voice, but his warm tone gives a touch of soul to his many memorable performances as lunkheaded alpha males.