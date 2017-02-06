10 Best Concerts of the Week: Angel Olsen, Chief Keef, the Coathangers and More

EXPAND Angel Olsen is touring her third album, My Woman, and she makes a stop at Trees on Wednesday. courtesy the artist

If you haven’t been able to get out to see some good shows the past few months, you’re in for a treat this week as Dallas is seeing a few familiar faces. Former Dentonites Riverboat Gamblers have created a side project along with a member of Rise Against called the Drakulas, who are creeping over to RBC Saturday night. Dashboard Confessional returns to Dallas for a show at House of Blues after stopping through a few months ago, and the punk rock ladies of the Coathangers are back with a show at Dada on Thursday night.

Starset

8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, $15

Symphonic metal and space rock are not yet deep-rooted genres in music. But 2017 is surely part of a generation that’s redefining musical norms and planting the seeds for music to come. Starset is one of these musical endeavors that can be described with the forementioned musical styles. The band, which formed in 2013 and released their debut album, Transmissions, the following year, is fronted by a bona fide doctor in electrical engineering. Dustin Bates also completed research for the U.S. Airforce and taught at International Space University (yep, it’s a real university). So it’s really no wonder he wanted his music to have astronomic themes. Catch the band’s stellar performance tonight at Trees. Diamond Victoria

Outward Bound Mixtape

10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, Free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC is one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, but in its new home it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, brand new songs or a sound that defies genre labels. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas noise, punk, goth or free jazz where they played some of their first shows, you’ll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. Caroline North

Angel Olsen

With Chris Cohen, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122 or treesdallas.com, Sold Out

Angel Olsen’s third album, My Woman, is a tour de force split nicely between inventive and hummable pop-rock tunes and hauntingly inrospective tracks. Thanks to her choice in producer and an inspiring L.A. recording studio, her new music also takes on a much broader style than her previous releases and continues to establish herself as one of indie rock’s most estimable voices. One need only listen to the vibrant initial singles “Intern” and “Shut Up Kiss Me” for evidence of this more spirited direction. Like most of her previous tour stops, Olsen’s well-deserved rising popularity has resulted in a sold-out show Wednesday at Trees. But if you get there early, you might just get lucky. Jeff Strowe

Chief Keef

8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd., gasmonkeybarngrill.com or 214-350-5483, $20 to $40

Last October, footage from a Chief Keef concert surfaced that showed the rapper dissing “colored hair” rappers — i.e., Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert — for doing too much dancing and being too soft, then promising to bring back “the real” during a 2017 comeback. So far the Chicago rapper has kept his word. On Jan. 1 he released the Two Zero One Seven mixtape and he announced a national tour last week. “Comeback” is an interesting term for the 21-year-old who’s never really left the hip-hop landscape, releasing 15 mixtapes and two studio albums since his breakout hit “I Don’t Like” went viral in 2012 with the help of a Kanye West remix, but it’s true that’s the closest Keef ever came to tapping into the mainstream market. Any hints of mainstream success were overwhelmed by legal troubles, media bans over profane content or his own reclusivity. This Keef concert featuring his Glo Gang associates will be a prime opportunity to see if he can make 2017 his. Mikel Galicia

The Coathangers

With Pearl Earl and Acid Carousel, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $12

Hailing from Atlanta, the Coathangers are a trio of pissed off women who gleefully spew the kind of subject matter that most find repugnant. In other words, they are a pretty damn great punk band that doesn’t give a shit whether or not you find them offensive or even like them at all. The Coathangers are at their best on stage where Crook Kid, Minnie and Rusty can strain the definition of unruly. Any fan of true punk rock needs to give this band its due. Darryl Smyers

Bear’s Den

With Gill Landry, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $20

Bear’s Den was recently downsized from three to two members, but that didn’t stop the British folk rock band from releasing the successful sophomore album Red Earth and Pouring Rain last year. The band’s first U.S. tour, which Nathaniel Rateliff, Ben Howard and The Staves traveled alongside, was the subject of the 2014 documentary Austin to Boston. Catch them at the Kessler Theater. DV

Dashboard Confessional

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $27.50 to $45

Dashboard Confessional vocalist Chris Carrabba remains as emotive as ever, channeling dogged sincerity as he makes a bid for a woman’s hand on the recently released acoustic track “May.” Though Carrabba has not set a firm date for the release of his band’s next album — their seventh, and first since 2009 — this monthlong tour from New York to California might be his way of testing the waters to see if the climate is right for the next A Mark, A Mission, A Brand, A Scar. New music would be great, but so long as the set list includes “Hands Down,” “Screaming Infidelities” and “Vindicated,” longtime fans will continue buying tickets. Matthew Keever

Drakulas

With Nightbirds, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, $12

Members of Riverboat Gamblers and Rise Against have created a bloody good sound with the Drakulas. (You may remember Riverboat Gamblers from their Denton days.) The now Austin-based bandmates began the project in 2014 and describe the music as something between garage-y punk, new wave and rock ’n’ roll. Catch them tonight while the sun’s hidden at RBC. DV

Futurebirds

With the Artisanals and Majik Taylor, 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-748-5105 or dadadallas.com, $15

Futurebirds haven’t put out a new record in a couple of years, but that’s no reason to miss these guys in 2017. Coming from Georgia, this group does the folk, country and rock blend that appeals to fans of the softer side of Beck, early My Morning Jacket and the entire catalog of the Flying Burrito Brothers. They do have some new material to play from their two-part Portico EP series, including the single “Only Here for Your Love.” There is definitely an easy vibe to their songs, but you won’t need to bring a sleeping bag and pajamas to this show. Opening acts the Artisanals from South Carolina and locals Majik Taylor bring a psychedelic vibe to the night, but they will be a good match for what Futurebirds bring. Eric Grubbs

Sara Watkins

8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $22 to $34

Singer-songwriter and fiddle extraordinaire Sara Watkins is bringing her sweet, folksy sound to the Kessler Theater. When Watkins was only 8 years old, she founded the progressive bluegrass band Nickel Creek, so that’s got to say something about the talents of this young lady. And her skill set doesn’t begin and end with her vocals and violin. She can play a multitude of instruments, including the ukulele and guitar (she even played percussion when touring with the Decemberists). DV