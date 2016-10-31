10 Best Concerts This Week: Adele, Pennywise and White Denim

Wednesday Adele will perform in Dallas for the first time in seven years. courtesy the artist

As we emerge from a hazy-eyed Halloween hangover this weekend and into the month that kicks off the holiday season, Dallas is prepared to put us right back into the swing of things with some great concerts. Make a path through the now-neglected hanging decorations and cobwebs to check out Adele, celebrate KXT's 7th anniversary party with White Denim or go to any number of awesome shows happening this week.

Portugal. The Man

With Adam Tod Brown, 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933 or granadatheater.com, $39

Portugal. The Man is one of the few alternative bands with true indie roots. Following a string of releases in the mid-2000s, they had received quite a bit of attention. They even ran their own independent label, releasing three of their own albums. In 2010, they released their first album on a major label with Atlantic Records, following it up with a tour and a Bonnaroo appearance. Since then, they've released two more major label albums, and carried out many high profile tours, currently on the road for Gloomin + Doomin. Even still, their music is evidence that they have not betrayed their roots. The songs possess a biting, almost malicious tone to some of them, allowing for haunting and resonant pieces. Their most recent record was produced by Danger Mouse, and when you think about it, that makes a whole lot of sense. Taylor Frantum

Adele

8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687 or americanairlinescenter.com, $39.95 to $149.95

Hello, Adele. It's Dallas. And it's about damn time. The powerhouse soul-pop singer will be gracing us with her presence for the first time in more than seven years for a double-whammy on Nov. 1 and 2 at American Airlines. So, we're pretty psyched to say the least. When she performs, which is rare, the "Rolling In The Deep" songstress is known for her intimate, belly laugh-filled concerts that touch on her greatest hits, along with a few surprises. That said, we're hoping for a rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Monster" verse. Molly Mollotova

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

With Death From Above 1979 and Deap Vally, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $25 to $120

Two bands known for their gritty rock n' roll, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Death From Above 1979, have teamed up to co-headline a 16-date tour this fall, and it's definitely one for the books. DFA 1979 are hot off a tour this summer that supported Physical World, the album that released in 2014 and marked the end of a decade of studio silence since their debut success, You're A Woman, I'm A Machine. BRMC however have punctuated their 18-year career with several cannons of classic rock, most recently the 2014 Specter at the Feast. Both bands may not have quite reached the mainstream radar, but that's exactly what's given them total musical freedom. It's why they work so well and earned loyal fans. Diamond Victoria

White Denim

With Matt Tedder, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., 214-272-8346 or thekessler.org, $24

White Denim blends blues, funk, soul and rock together for something wonderfully unique. They've been getting a lot of spins lately on 91.7 KKXT since the release of their latest album, Stiff, and are headlining the station's 7th anniversary party this week. Nintendo also just released a commercial for their latest system, Nintendo Switch, using the band's latest single, "Ha Ha Ha Ha." Life is good for the Austin-based band at the moment and they show no signs of changing that any time soon. DV

Matt and Kim

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $29.50

Even though Matt and Kim are coming off an exciting showing at this year’s Coachella Festival, a lot of people have probably lost track of the longtime couple and indie darlings since their track "Daylight" was certified indie gold in 2009. But the duo’s knack for penning high-intensity anthems, like 2012’s "Let’s Go" and "Get It" in 2015, have ensured their spot in the hearts and minds of true fans. Their latest release, We Were the Weirdos, is a sign that time has ripened the complex beats and danceable tracks that Matt and Kim specialize in. Tracks like "Haunting Me" show a deeper side to the oft-ecstatic couple while "Let’s Run Away" hangs on the bombastic hip-hop meets funk sound of last year’s New Glow. A new album might not make it to us by 2016’s end, and their exuberant stage presence is sure to whet your appetite. Nicholas Bostick

Pennywise

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583 or houseofblues.com, $22 to $30

Pennywise are alums in the world of '90s post punk. The band has released 11 full-length studio albums since 1991, the latest released in 2014 called Yesterdays. As the title may hint, the theme here is retro and sort of a throwback to some of their '80s EPs. Vocalist Jim Lindberg recently hinted of the band heading back into the studio but no set plans have been made. DV

The Neighbourhood

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $29.50

With two albums and three EPs, California-based The Neighbourhood is a massive band. The guys behind "Sweater Weather" sell in the six to seven digits in a time when a lot of rock bands don't. The five-piece has a modern take on Top 40 pop, dance and glam that connects to a wide audience. Frontman Jesse Rutherford certainly grabs more of the attention, from his fashion sense to his lyrics that speak to adults and teenagers. The Bomb Factory should be the perfect place for people to stand and sway to the beats, even if they want to talk throughout the show. Certainly come early and check out opener Manchester Orchestra, an excellent five-piece who bridge blistering indie rock, tender emo and warm folk leanings into their own sound. Eric Grubbs

Phantogram

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $32.50

A duo from upstate New York, Phantogram will scratch that same after-hours electro-pop itch as School of Seven Bells' enchanting 2012 LP Ghostory. Josh Carter and Sarah Bechtel slide dusty hip-hop beats around the kind of shoegazey sounds that were made for shutting your eyes and drifting off into dreamland. Chris Gray

Machinedrum

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, $10 to $25

Electronic producer and musician Travis Stewart, aka Machinedrum, has been in the biz for 16 years and knows a thing or two about experimenting within the genre. His latest album Human Energy is proof of yet another reinvention of the artist and his music and has received much critical acclaim, melding contemporary R&B and traditional dance. Machinedrum is also half of the duos Sepalcure, Jets and Dream Continuum. DV

Car Seat Headrest

With Naked Giants, 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Dada, 2720 Elm St., 214-742-3400 or dadadallas.com, $12 to $15

Car Seat Headrest was once the solo project of Will Toledo. He released his first album, simply titled 1, in mid-2010 on the popular underground music sharing service, Bandcamp. Since then, Toledo has released 9 more albums, two EPs, and was featured on two compilation albums. However, it was not until 2015 that Toledo and his pet project, now a full band, would be signed to Matador records. For some fans, this could’ve been the end of Car Seat Headrest as they knew it. Alas, Toledo once again took everyone by surprise upon the release of Teens of Denial. The album was an extremely candid conversation about drug use, existentialism, isolationism and poor choices. The weighty subject matter is balanced by Toledo’s wry lyricism and well executed instrumentation that never lulls. And you can never be sure whether he's singing to you, or just himself. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter because the end product is provocative, and sometimes even emotional. TF

