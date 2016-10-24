10 Best Concerts This Week: Phish, Flight of the Conchords and Stevie Nicks

Phish at an earlier show at the Verizon Theatre . Melissa Hennings

For some adults, Halloween usually includes more hangovers than costumes. But this week offers plenty of cool parties to get dressed up for, namely Granada Theater's Day of the Dead Costume Bash. But if caked-on white face makeup and fake blood don't pique your interest, feel free to enjoy this week like any other with some great shows from Stevie Nicks, Ghostland Observatory, of Montreal and plenty of others.

Phish

7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 24 and 25, at Verizon Theatre, 1001 Performance Pl., Grand Prairie, 972-854-5111 or verizontheatre.com, $65.



Say what you will about Phish, but you sure know who they are. Formed in the 1980s at the University of Vermont, they billed themselves as a Grateful Dead cover band, under the name Blackwood Convention. This didn’t last long, though. The band quickly evolved following the adoption of the moniker Phish, becoming a jam band of sorts. They maintained a dedicated following through the ’90s, after the release of the double album Junta. Their live performances quickly became more and more complex, spawning a unique “language” that involved musical cues and call and response. They just released their 16th studio album, Big Boat, are on a national tour and are playing with the same lineup they always have been. Besides, if Bernie likes them, they can’t be that bad, right? Taylor Frantum

Lil Dicky

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583, or houseofblues.com, $25 to $35

Being a self-made independent hip-hop artist in 2016 is a daunting task. It can be especially difficult if you are a 28-year-old white Jewish rapper from suburban Pennsylvania. David Burd, aka Lil Dicky, has embraced his differences rather than erase them, and as a result has carved out his own lane. His combination of comedic raps and self-deprecating persona has proven to be the key to setting him apart from other fair-skinned lyricists like Macklemore and G-Eazy. As a result, Lil Dicky has managed to rub shoulders and collaborate with some of hip-hop’s biggest stars, including Snoop Dogg and, more recently, Trinidad James and Mystikal. Jaron Ikner

Gavin DeGraw

With Andy Grammar, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S Lamar, 214-421-2021, or southsideballroomdallas.com, $50 to $135

Gavin DeGraw entered every teenage girl's living room in 2003 when he sang the theme song of The WB's One Tree Hill, "I Don't Want To Be." But he's so much more than that. As a singer-songwriter, DeGraw has the ability to produce a mega radio hit, and then strip it down to an acoustic version for a more romantic touch, something he did with albums Chariot and Chariot Stripped. And while he typically sings about love, heartache and the like, he also takes on different topics. "Medicate the Kids," for instance, takes on the irony of teaching children to say no to drugs and then turning around and prescribing them medication. But if you get the chance to see him HOB, unpredictability will certainly be the norm: he tends to change up the arrangements of his hits, oftentimes with the accompaniment of a piano or guitar. Paige Skinner

Flight of the Conchords

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, 972-854-5111, $3.50 to $59.50

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, also known as Flight of the Conchords, are unlucky in love, low on street smarts and really, really don't like Australians. Oh, and they sing. The show has the soul of a modern-day musical. Mundane, everyday situations — spotting a beautiful girl at a party (so pretty she could be a part-time model, or an air hostess in the '60s) or sparring with a fruit vendor who refuses to serve them (because they're from New Zealand, obvi) — are catalysts for elaborate homespun musical numbers. McKenzie and Clement have an encyclopedic knowledge of pop genres and an astounding ability to adapt them. Lee Stabert

of Montreal

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122, at treesdallas.com, $16

The brainchild of loose Elephant 6 affiliate Kevin Barnes, of Montreal takes the dreamy trail the Talking Heads would have meandered had David Byrne mind-melded with the Left Banke's "Walk Away Renee" instead of Afrobeat polyrhythms. Like XTC and Brian Wilson before him, Barnes understands the ominousness of dark lyrics delivered lightly, optimistically — especially when circus hurdy-gurdies, vaudeville motifs and happy little synth bloops fill the empty spaces in the background. of Montreal's latest album, Innocence Reaches is a prism of psychedelic art pop and a great addition to the band's 20-year career. Mike Warren

Evanescence

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S Lamar, 214-421-2021, or southsideballroomdallas.com, $35

Pianist and singer Amy Lee is the voice, face and driving heart behind the operatic rock band Evanescence. They saw their fame take off with Fallen, the album that brought chart topping hits such as "My Immortal" and "Bring Me To Life." Evanescence has seen some lineup changes since then, and after a hiatus that started in 2009, they returned to the stage in 2014. The band hasn't released a studio album since 2011, but have announced a vinyl box set titled The Ultimate Collection due to hit shelves in December. Diamond Victoria

YFN Lucci

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583, or houseofbluesdallas.com, $40 to $75

Up and coming rapper YFN Lucci is making a name for himself through recent collaborations, notably with 2 Chainz and Lil' Wayne. The Atlanta-born 22-year-old is traveling coast to coast on tour with Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert and 21 Savage this year. After making guest appearances on several mixtapes such as Johnny Cinco’s “John Popi” in 2014 and releasing his own over the past couple of years, YFN Lucci is riding the wave of newly-found success and will likely become a permanent fixture in the rap scene. Diamond Victoria

Ghostland Observatory

9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501, or thebombfactory.com, $40 to $50

Aaron Behrens and Thomas Turner haven’t had much rest since letting their hiatus run the clock a few years ago. They’ve hit the ground running in 2016, headlining Dallas’ Homegrown Festival back in March and have been cutting a swath across the U.S. playing more shows this year than they have in the last four years. The Austin-based duo’s brand of laser light show electro-clash is grown out of the stark duality between Behrens and Turner. Combining Turner’s dark and brooding electronic melodies with the irreverent blues-disco in space feel of Behrens’ vocals. So far Ghostland haven’t released any information about upcoming releases, but that doesn’t seem to have phased excited fans from flocking back to venues anytime these guys come through the time. Nicholas Bostick

Dia De Los Muertos Costume Bash

With Blue, the Misfit, Booty Fade, Ronnie Heart, Dezi 5, Nick Van House, LEV, The Feels and Sudie

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Granada Theater and Sundown at the Granada, 3524 Greenville Ave., 214-824-9933, $19 to $30

There's plenty of Halloween parties going on this weekend, and Granada's Dia De Los Muertos Costume Bash is one of them. A dance party with live music from some of Dallas' best artists and a costume contest make it easy to narrow down the choices, however. Check out current and previous Dallas Observer Music Award nominees such as Dezi 5, Sudie and Blue, the Misfit. And don't forget to dress up, because they're offering a $250 prize to whoever takes the costume contest's top spot. Diamond Victoria

Stevie Nicks

With The Pretenders, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., 214-222-3687, or americanairlinescenter.com, $49 to $150

As a solo artist, Stevie Nicks has plenty of classic songs to fill an entire headlining set for an arena. Whether it's "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back" or "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," she has long since proven she can stand on her own without Fleetwood Mac. Even though she has spent the past few years with the Mac, this is one of her first solo tours in a while. You're very likely to hear Mac songs, too, like "Landslide" or "Gold Dust Woman." She remains an icon as an individual and still has that fantastic rasp in her voice. Paired with The Pretenders, it should be a pretty entertaining double bill. Chrissie Hynde and band have returned with a new album, Alone, and will play the older tunes you'd expect, like "Brass in Pocket" and "Don't Get Me Wrong." Eric Grubbs





