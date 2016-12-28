10 Best Parties to Ring in 2017 in Dallas

S U R V I V E, who made the soundtrack for the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, will play It'll Do on New Year's Eve. Alex Kacha

It doesn’t matter what music you like, how introverted you are, or how much dough you've got to spend: Dallas has an endless array of New Year’s Eve events that cater to your every need. This year, there is practically a themed event for every decade. These are 10 New Year’s Eve parties that won’t be shut down by a fire marshal, where you can set a positive tone for the new year and hopefully find someone to give a memorable midnight kiss.

Supper Club at Highland Dallas

Highland Dallas

5300 E. Mockingbird Lane

8 p.m.

$225 to $1,000

If you want to be taken care of like a king, then you wine and dine with renowned chef John Tesar. Not only have Tesar’s culinary skills gained him praise from Esquire, Food & Wine, New York Magazine and The New York Times, but he’s also become a TV hot shot in the food world, being featured on Bravo's Top Chef. Now imagine that gentleman being your chef for New Year’s Eve. It’s made possible at Supper Club. Along with Ricki Derek and his 16-piece band, a complimentary bar and a traditional Champagne toast to a new year, it will make for a story worthy night. Cocktails are at 8, dinner is at 9 and the celebration continues until midnight. Tickets are $225 to can be upgraded to a $1,000 VIP package for a four-person table.

Who Are You NYE 2017?

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

8 p.m.

$25 to $50

Everyone and their mom gets invited to Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve parties … we can agree the '20s are a little overdone. Texas Theatre is too hip for that — they’re going full '60s as they welcome the new year in. So brush off that velvet blazer, throw on some knee high boots and embrace your inner Jane Fonda. This party will offer everything from go-go dancing by the Pistolettes to burlesque by Texas Burlesque Peepshow. There will also be live music from Chain and the Gang (featuring Ian Svenonius from the Make-up, Nation of Ulysses) and Sleazy Mancini. Also witness a “spectacular one-of-a-kind human ball drop” by Sticky Buns. There’s a reason it’s 21 and up. You won’t know what it is until you go see it.

NYE w/ Vandoliers, Sealion, Loafers and Warden

Club Dada

2720 Elm St.

9 p.m.

$15

Preparation for this holiday can be stressful, costly and trigger those fun, unpredictable existential crises. So why even go through that stress when there’s a perfectly awesome show with no dress code and cheap drinks, that costs only $15 to get in? The music ranges from surf punk to garage rock to alt-country and you can spend your countdown among Lone Star beers and denim jackets. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the music starts at 9.

S U R V I V E

It'll Do

4322 Elm St.

9 p.m.

$25.50

You survived 2016, so why not treat yourself to S U R V I V E at It’ll Do. You may know this Austin-based band from the soundtrack they created for the Netflix’s series Stranger Things. If lucky, you’ll catch some new songs they are adding to season two. Regardless of the throwback TV show, S U R V I V E has a dark '80s horror synth sound and will make your New Year’s Eve feel like Halloween again. Two Halloweens are much better than one. Special guest will consist of Zona Rosa and DJ Tommyboy.

7th Annual Dallas NYE Ball

Crowne Plaza Hotel

1015 Elm St.

8 p.m.

$35 to $100

Go New York City big with this Dallas-centered NYE Ball. The Crowne Plaza Hotel has put on such an amazing New Year’s Eve party that it’s on its 7th year, needs two floors, and prepares to host thousands of guests. The downstairs is Las Vegas nightclub-themed, consisting of a beer pong tournament and cash prize awards, and there's also a gourmet dinner for VIP guests. Upstairs is completely different with a Times Square theme that means a loungier, more intimate setting with DJs spinning the best of the '80s, '90s and '00s. If you are wanting to wear a tux or get dolled up, this is the perfect swanky party for you.

Beats and Bubbly NYE

Perot Museum

2201 N. Field St.

9 p.m.

$50 to $100

Ever gone out drinking, come home and watched Planet Earth until you fell asleep? Well this is so much better. Wear your Bill NYE bowtie and take in some science and alcohol at the Perot Museum. It's an introvert's dream, with all five levels of the museum being open, including bars. Anyone can agree, outrunning a T. Rex seems more possible after a few cocktails. Once you have your science fill, jump onto the dance floor where DJ Bradford will be spinning hip-hop, house and top 40 hits. Who knows, maybe you’ll find someone you have chemistry with for a New Year’s kiss overlooking a fantastic view of the city.

Disco, TX with DJ Blake Ward

Beauty Bar

1924 N. Henderson Ave.

9 p.m.

Free

Disco is not dead. Given the vast number of decade-themed New Year’s parties there was bound to be a '70s disco night somewhere. Beauty Bar never fails to get people moving, and Blake Ward will be spinning classic tunes while dedicating his set to “the free-love, colorblind spirit that disco was built on, and Beauty Bar still stands for today.” This event also offers a photo booth so you can remember the night no matter how wild it gets. It's absolutely free, just make sure you dress like a cast member of Saturday Night Fever.

The Future: NYE at Shipping and Receiving

Shipping and Receiving

201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth

8 p.m.

$30

We are entering 2017, and no party braces us for that like a Future party. The Future shows are created by ATN Productions and combine an art exhibition, live concert and interactive elements. The artist lineup for this show includes Jay Wilkinson, Nicole Ofeno, Brandon Pederson and Madison Piper. Prince Rama, Ronnie Heart, Wizardvizion, Squanto, Raef Payne and Starbass Laboratories will perform. So if you want to get out of the Dallas bubble, then check out this unusual show at Shipping and Receiving.

NYE with Rat Rios, Honor System, Cygnus, AFU

Armoury D.E.

2714 Elm St.

9 p.m.

Free

King Camel cleverly put together this lineup of local acts. If you're in the mood for synth-y electronic music and top notch cocktails, then you’re in luck. Armoury has a cozy outdoor stage, western themed cocktails, and Hungarian meat to fill your stomach. Dinner, music, drinks … with no entry fee. That’s almost unheard of on New Year’s Eve. So support local music, and swing by this event.

'80s New Year’s Eve Bash

South Side Ballroom

1135 S. Lamar St.

8 p.m.

$30

One of the biggest disappointments of 2016 has been losing so many great musicians. However, some of Dallas' best tribute acts will be at South Side Ballroom, where you can dance all night to one of the most progressive decades in music. Four different bands will play the music of Depeche Mode, the Cure, the Smiths and David Bowie, while DJ PFM spins everything else '80s in between.

