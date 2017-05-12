Concerned Business Owners Hire Off-Duty Cops to Patrol Deep Ellum This Weekend

Other security measures forthcoming may include self-monitoring camera systems and additional streetlights. Mark Graham

The Deep Ellum Foundation is taking a new step this weekend to combat crime in the neighborhood. Ten off-duty Dallas Police officers will be working 20 shifts on Friday and Saturday nights in Deep Ellum, and private security officers will serve as a deterrent to crime during weekdays and on Sunday nights.

This security measure is being paid for by local business and property owners who have pooled their money. They're spending approximately $300,000 – triple the Deep Ellum Foundation’s operating security budget they established in January 2016.

Deep Ellum has seen a lot of change over the past year. New restaurants, venues, businesses and high rises have attracted a flood of new faces and dollars to the Central Track. But Jessica Burnham, executive director of the Deep Ellum Foundation, is concerned about what she says is a rise in crime that comes with these visitors.

“Another big shift from the last couple of years has been the kinds of crime that’s been coming into Deep Ellum,” Burnham tells the Dallas Observer. “Now I feel like the crime is more [from] people coming into the neighborhood, who are not spending money in the neighborhood, and are kind of feeding off of the people here. And that’s a totally different element.”